You can pretty much always get a good deal on Amazon, but not every sale is on a product you should actually buy. Deals are about more than the price difference, especially when Amazon can (and does) change the "List Price" to make the deals look more significant. This is why it's really important to do a little research into the things you want before you b uy to ensure you're getting an actually good deal.

So, what we do is look for great items that are on sale, typically based on our test results and personal experience and sometimes based on trusted consumer reviews if we haven't tested those products. We also examine the price history to determine if a sale is better or worse than the typical discount and to find out if the average price matches what Amazon lists. Here are today's top five deals.

1. Under $10: A strainer that makes life easier

How do you not have one already?

Kitchen Gizmo

When you're preparing a big meal, it's easy for dirty dishes to pile up in the sink. And if you need to drain pasta or veggies or anything like that, trying to maneuver the colander around the tower of chores is a major hassle. This strainer, which is the #1 best selling food strainer on Amazon, snaps right onto pots and pans so everything stays in the pot but the liquid. Plus, it's a lot smaller than a full colander, so it takes up less space in the sink, the dishwasher, and the shelf. Right now this usually $12 gadget is down to just over $8, making it a great time to add it to your kitchen.

Get the Kitchen Gizmo Snap 'N Strain Strainer for $8.10 (Save $4)

2. Under $50: A 3-pack of smart bulbs to upgrade your home

With three bulbs, you can add smart lighting control to a few rooms!

TP-Link

If you haven't yet made the switch from incandescent to LED bulbs, this might be a good time. Right now, you can get a three-pack of smart LED bulbs from TP-Link's Kasa smart home lineup for 27% off. LED bulbs, smart or not, are pricier than incandescent, but they also last much, much longer, use less energy (hello savings), and don't get hot like traditional bulbs do.

These lights go a step further with technology that lets your control them from your smart phone, or via Alexa or Google Assistant. You can dim them, tune them to warm or cool light, and set schedules, which is great for when you go on vacation. While they aren't the best smart bulbs we tested (the app can be a little sluggish), they're super affordable, especially with this sale, which brings the cost down to $13.33/bulb compared to buying a single bulb for $19.30.

Get the TP-Link Kasa Dimmable Smart Bulb 3-Pack for $39.99 (Save $15)

3. Under $175: One of the most popular affordable robot vacuums

At this sale price, this robot vacuum delivers plenty of bang for your buck.

Anker

The eufy robot vacuum lineup never fails to impress us, especially considering the affordable price points. The original RoboVac 11 was our top choice for affordable robot vacuums for a long time. And the 11+ performed formidably in our tests. It didn't take the top spot because its suction wasn't as strong as the original 11, but this model was updated to pick up more dirt, and right now it's $80 less than the list price and it's the lowest price we've ever seen on this model.

Get the eufy RoboVac 11+ for $169.99 (Save $80)

4. Under $150: The best Amazon Echo for the kitchen

The Echo Show is perfect for anyone who spends a lot of time in the kitchen.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

A smart assistant is amazing for everything from setting timers and alarms and checking the weather to calling friends, listening to music, and building shopping lists. The Echo Show goes one step further with a screen that can play movies, display reminders, make video calls, show you recipes, and more. While the Echo Spot beat the Show in our tests for its smaller and arguably better design as well as its lower cost, right now the Show is on sale for the same price, making it a great time to add a smart display to your home.

Get the Amazon Echo Show in White for $129.99 (Save $100)

5. Under $150: The best drone under $200 is on sale

Could drone flying be your next big passion?

Reviewed / Adam Doud

Drones are cool. It's really hard to argue against that. They're tiny flying robots that can record video and take photos from places we cannot (easily) go ourselves. And the best part is that you don't have to spend hundreds of dollars to get a decent one, though you definitely can if you want. But for beginners and dabblers alike, we tested all the leading drones that cost less than $200, and right now the best drone of the group is $20 off in black and $30 off in white. Plus! There's a $20 off coupon you can clip to save even more on both models. We love that the Potensic drones have stabilizers, and the built-in cameras can record in 1080p. It's even USB-rechargeable, which is always more convenient than changing out batteries.

