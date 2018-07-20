The area where the duck boat sank on Table Rock Lake is roughly 40 yards to the right of the paddlewheels seen Friday, July 20, 2018.

Nathan Papes

The Stone County Sheriff's Office released on Friday night the identity of those killed in Thursday's duck boat sinking on Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri.

Officials say the duck boat, an amphibious tour vessel, went down during a windy thunderstorm with 31 people aboard, and 17 died.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Coleman family

Nine members of an Indiana family died as a result of the tragedy.

Family member Ingrid Coleman mourned the deaths on Friday night from her home in Indianapolis. "They were very loved. It’s a huge family on all sides," she said.

The victims included her two uncles, aunt, cousins and their children. "It’s unimaginable. I would never have thought I would have lost this number of people this way."

Nine victims represented three generations of the family: Horace Coleman, 70 and his wife Belinda Coleman, 69; Angela Coleman, 45 and her son Maxwell Coleman, 2; Ervin Coleman, 76; Glenn Coleman, 40 and his children Evan Coleman, 7, Reece Coleman, 9 and Arya Coleman, 1.

More: Duck Boat tragedy in Missouri claims 9 members of Indiana family, officials say

Bob Williams, 73 – Missouri

Branson Mayor Karen Best spent Friday consoling family members of the victims, including, Robert “Bob” Williams.

Best said Williams, known as “Capt. Bob,” was a pillar in their community and someone who constantly tried to promote the city.

“He loves Branson,” she said, adding he was one of the “great, great men in our community” who would be sorely missed.

She told reporters as she was consoling his wife, the two shared fond memories of Williams.

Williams’ wife said he was actually planning to take over her job, telling Best with a smile “my husband was going to run for mayor when you were finished.”

Williams also served on the city’s chamber of commerce.

William Asher, 69 – Missouri

Rosemarie Hamann, 68 – Missouri

William Bright, 65, and Janice Bright, 63 – Missouri

William and Janice Bright were visiting Branson to celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary, Karen Abbott — William's sister — told the Kansas City Star.

"This was their getaway, just for them," she told the paper.

"My brother was my best friend in the world. He was the one person– It was just him and I," she said.

Karen Abbott lost her brother and sister-in-law in the Duck Boat disaster. She blames the company, says they were negligent, says they should cease operations, says they haven’t apologized and haven’t returned her calls. Story soon by me and @eadler. pic.twitter.com/jOjQgA5FAC — Max Londberg (@MaxLondberg) July 20, 2018

Leslie Dennison, 64 – Illinois

Lance Smith, 15 – Arkansas

Steve Smith, 53 – Arkansas

Contributing: Christal Hayes, USA TODAY; Megan Henry, IndyStar​

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com