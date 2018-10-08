Get the best stuff at great prices.

We woke up early and found the best deals on Amazon for you to check out while you sip your morning coffee or procrastinate on your chores. There are also a few other impressive sales happening this weekend at eBay, L.L.Bean, and Massdrop. And Dermstore is holding their annual anniversary sale with crazy discounts on makeup too. Tell your wallet I'm not sorry.

1. Under $200: An awesome, affordable robot vacuum

Slim, sleek, and ready to clean your room.

Eufy

There are loads of robot vacuums available for under $200, but this is one of our favorites. With a super low profile of just 3 inches, it can fit under virtually every piece of furniture. It also really impressed us in our lab tests with its high suction power, and we loved that it's actually quite quiet. Right now, you can get the usually $230 vacuum for $50 off in black, or $45 off if you prefer the white option.This marks the lowest price we've ever seen, making it a great time to buy.

2. Under $10: The best dual-port USB car charger at its lowest price

Keep this USB charger in your car so you never have to worry about a dead phone in the middle of nowhere.

Reviewed / RAVPower

If you're taking a family road trip before school is back in session, it's good to be prepared for anything. You don't want to end up with a dead phone battery, no navigation, and no way to call someone for help. This car charger from RAVPower is the best one we've ever tested because it's super low-profile and charges a phone in less than two hours. Right now, you can get it for the lowest price we've ever seen with an exclusive coupon code. Just enter "REVIEWED031" at checkout to save 24%.

Get the RAVPower Mini Dual USB Car Charger for $6.49 (Save $2) with the code "REVIEWED031"

3. Under $30: A power strip that actually has room for everything

Combat the clutter with a power strip designed for easier use.

Anker

Power strips are so necessary these days, but when you've got more than one of those massive plugs, it can be downright impossible to get them all on the same strip. This one from Anker aims to ease that struggle. Half of its 12 outlets run down the center for the normal-sized plugs, and the other half are space out across either side so there's room for everything. It even has three PowerIQ USB charging ports for a total of 15 ways to plug your devices in, and right now you can get it for its lowest price with the code "ANKERBTS."

Get the Anker PowerPort Power Strip for $27.99 with the code "ANKERBTS" (Save $7)

4. Under $20: A 2-pack of string lights for ambiance

These delicate little lights look great anywhere.

TaoTronics

String lights add ambiance to any room, from nurseries to dens to porches, and these are among the most popular. I have three sets in my apartment, and I love that I can control them from tiny remotes. You can adjust the brightness and try out flashing and pulsing lights at different speeds, and the remotes make it so easy to click them on and off. We got our hands on an exclusive code that will get you the lowest price we've ever seen. Just enter the code "REVIEWED038" at checkout to take 20% off the regular cost.

Get the TaoTronics LED String Lights, 2-Pack for $19.19 (Save $4.80) with the code "REVIEWED038"

5. Under $150: The coveted Apple Airpods

It's time to get in on the AirPod bandwagon.

Reviewed / Michael Desjardin

We finally live in a world where we can wear earbuds without having to worry about tangles and getting cords caught on door handles, and Apple makes the best pair out there (our tester was skeptical at first, but had to admit they're superior). They're lightweight, comfortable, and just like the earbuds you've been using for years. But they are completely wireless, and they actually sound much better than their wired counterparts. The charging case is super easy to use, and the battery life really impressed us.

Right now, they're on sale on Amazon. The $14 discount might not seem that tremendous, but an Apple sale is rare in general, and finding a deal on Apple products on Amazon is even rarer, making this a spectacular deal.

Get the Apple Airpods True Wireless Earbuds for $144.99 (Save $14)

6. Under $20: One of the best smart plugs at its lowest price ever

It's hard to believe something so small can make such a dramatic change to your home, but it can.

TP-Link

Smart plugs can turn most any electronics into smart devices. Being able to toggle the power for things like coffee makers, lights, and curling irons (hint hint) from your phone can be seriously convenient. You can also set schedules, which is great for vacations and morning routines. TP-Link's Kasa plugs are among our favorites, as they offer great performance at a fantastic price. This model even monitors your energy usage.

I personally own four of them and love being able to control them all from one app. They also work with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use voice commands if you've got a smart assistant. This discount marks the lowest price we've ever seen, nearly half the original price (which was still not bad), so if you've ever even considered trying a smart plug, this is the ideal time to take the plunge.

Get the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring for $15.99 (Save 45%)

7. Under $20: One of the best travel coffee mugs

Keep your coffee hot while on the go.

Thermos

A good travel mug is essential to break you of your coffee shop habits. This is one of our favorite travel mugs. Not only is it well-insulated to keep your iced coffee cold or our hot tea hot, but the handle makes it easy to hang onto it while you're juggling all the other things you need to carry. Right now it's the lowest price we've seen since early spring.

Get the Thermos Stainless King Travel Mug for $19.95 (Save $4.05)

8. Under $50: A DNA kit that looks at way more than ancestry

Try a fun new DNA kit that can tell you more about your hair, your fitness strengths, and more.

Orig3n

If you've done a DNA test and wished there was more data than just where your ancestors came from, there are loads of other DNA tests that look at more than that. This one from Orig3n caught our eye because it gives you data on nutrition, fitness, beauty, behavior and enlightenment. On the surface level, that sounds like snake oil, but Orig3n claims they look at genetic markers for things like addiction risk and pain tolerance (enlightenment), food sensitivities and weight (nutrition), things your hair and skin might be sensitive to (beauty), etc.

It's a very new DNA testing kit, and we haven't had a chance to try it. So I can't say for sure that it's a flawless product, but what I do know is that it only costs $39.20 right now (down from $49). Most standard DNA kits cost $70+, so if you want to try one out for fun. why not give this one a shot?

Get the Orig3n Mind & Body DNA Testing Kit for $39.20 (Save $8.80)

9. Under $20: The best mandoline slicer

Make your vegetable prep much easier.

Reviewed / Lindsey Mattison

Love home-cooked meals but hate slicing veggies? This mandoline slicer is for you. With five thickness settings and a larger than average finger guard, it outperformed all the other top mandolines on the market in our tests. Right now you can get your own for just $18. It's only $2 off the regular price, but that's enough to buy a couple veggies to test your slicer!

Get the KitchenAid Adjustable Handheld Mandoline Slicer for $17.99 (Save $2)

10. Under $200: The best handheld vacuum at its lowest price ever

We love this Dyson's impressive suction and long-lasting battery.

Reviewed / Jonathan Chan

This is the best handheld vacuum we've ever tested, and it's also on sale for the lowest price we've ever seen. In fact it's $2 lower than the previous low (so exciting, right?), and while the roughly $12 difference from the usual sale price might not seem that dramatic of a discount, it doesn't get much better than this for a top performing Dyson.

Get the Dyson V7 Car + Boat Handheld Vacuum for $188 (Save $12)

Other great online deals happening now

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

