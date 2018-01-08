Best places to find waterfalls in Indiana
Anderson Falls
Big Clifty Falls at Clifty Falls State Park
Rock Rest Falls at Calli Nature Preserve
Cataract Falls
Falls Park
France Park
Hathaway Preserve at Ross Run
Hemlock Cliffs at Hoosier National Forest
Kissing Falls at Kokiwanee Nature Preserve
McCormick's Creek State Park
Muscatatuck Park
Silver Cascade at Shades State Park
Cave River Valley at Spring Mill State Park
Strahl Lake at Brown County State Park
Thistlethwaite Falls
Tunnel Falls at Clifty Falls State Park
Devil's Punch Bowl at Turkey Run State Park
Williamsport Falls
Why stick to the Indiana rivers and lakes that you're used to when you can go chasing waterfalls?

Indiana waterfall aficionado Harold Allison told IndyStar in 2016 that his last waterfall count for the state came to 737.

If discovering Mother Nature's artwork is your passion, making the treks to see the state's waterfalls is a must for your bucket list.

Here are some of the best Indiana waterfall locations not on private property to get you started:

Anderson Falls Nature Preserve

Address: 3699 N. 1140 Co. Road E., Hartsville, IN 47244

Admission: Free.

For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr/naturepreserve or call (812) 371-0047.

Big Clifty at Clifty Falls State Park

Address: 1501 Green Road, Madison, IN 47250

Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9.

For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (812) 273-8885.

Calli Nature Preserve – Rock Rest Falls

Address: 474-880 N. Co. Road 25 E., North Vernon, IN 47265.

Admission: Free.

For more information: Visit www.jenningsfoundation.net or call (812) 346-5553.

Cataract Falls

Address: 1317 W. Lieber Road, Cloverdale, IN 46120

Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9. 

For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (765) 795-4576.

Falls of the Ohio State Park

Address: 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville, IN 47129.

Admission: Free. Interpretive Center: Ages 12 and older, $9; ages 11 and under, $7; parking, $2.

For more information: Visit www.fallsoftheohio.org or call (812) 280-9970.

Falls Park

Address: 299 Falls Park Dr., Pendleton, IN 46064.

Admission: Free.

For more information: Visit www.fallspark.org or call (765) 778-2222.

France Park

Address: 4505 U.S. 24, Logansport, IN 46947.

Admission: Ages 5 and older, $3. Ages 4 and under, free.

For more information: Visit www.francepark.com or call (574) 753-2928.

Hathaway Preserve at Ross Run

Address: 1866 E. Baumbauer Road, Wabash, IN 46992.

Admission: Free.

For more information: Visit acreslandtrust.org or call (260) 637-2273.

Hemlock Cliffs – Hoosier National Forest

Address: National Forest Road, English, IN 47118.

Admission: Free.

For more information: Visit www.fs.usda.gov or call (812) 275-5987.

Hoffman Falls at Clifty Falls State Park

Address: 1501 Green Road, Madison, IN 47250.

Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9.

For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (812) 273-8885

Kokiwanee Nature Preserve

Address: 5825 E. 50 S., Lagro, IN 46941

Admission: Free.

For more information: Visit acreslandtrust.org or call (260) 637-2273.

Little Clifty at Clifty Falls State Park

Address: 1501 Green Road, Madison, IN 47250.

Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9.

For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (812) 273-8885.

McCormick's Creek State Park - Trail 3

Address: 250 McCormick Creek Park Road, Spencer, IN 47460.

Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9.

For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (812) 829-2235

Muscatatuck Park

Address: 325 N. Ind. 3, North Vernon, IN 47265.

Admission: Free.

For more information: Visit www.muscatatuckpark.com or call (812) 346-2953.

Salamonie River State Forest

Address: 5400 E. Salamonie Forest Road, Lagro, IN, 46941.

Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9.

For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (260) 782-0430.

Silver Cascade Falls at Shades State Park

Address: 7751 S. Co. Road 890 W., Waveland, IN 47989

Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9.

For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (812) 849-3534.

Spring Mill State Park

Address: 3333 Ind. 60 E., Mitchell, IN 47446

Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9.

For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (812) 849-3534.

Strahl Lake at Brown County State Park

Address: 1810 Ind. 46 E., Nashville, IN 47448

Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9.

For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (812) 849-3534.

Thistlethwaite Falls

Address: 65 Waterfall Road, Richmond, IN 47374

Admission: Free.

For more information: Visit visitrichmond.org or call (765) 935-8687.

Tunnel Falls at Clifty Falls State Park

Address: 1501 Green Road, Madison, IN 47250

Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9.

For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (812) 273-8885.

Turkey Run State Park

Address: 8121 Park Road, Marshall, IN 47859

Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9.

For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (765) 597-2635.

Williamsport Falls

Address: 25 N. Monroe St., Williamsport, IN 47993

Admission: Free.

Chris Sims is a digital producer at IndyStar. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

