Ahhh: The kids are back in school.

Parents can stop worrying about their kids going feral before the return of classroom civilization. The long months of summer are coming to an end, and parents finally can embrace some semblance of control and peace.

But like childbirth, holidays spent with in-laws or family vacations, parents forget how painful back-to-school can be until the next time it rolls around.

Truth: Back-to-school is not all walking on sunshine. Two weeks into the school year and my back-to-school-bliss bubble is already popped.

I’m over it. And here's why...

There’s no hot water

I have three girls, ages 10-13. Although I try to get them to shower or bathe at night, it doesn’t always work out. Add a husband to the mix and someone is always blasted with cold water in the morning. That's usually me.

I'm missing 'me time'

I'm helping kids with their homework. Even though a very wise co-worker took me aside when my girls were young and said pointedly: "Look, you sit with them when they're 7, you'll be sitting with them when they're 17. So stop it. Make them do their own homework." But still, they have questions.

Then there are after-school activities that have me driving them here and there. By the time I've taken care all of their needs, I'm too exhausted to watch my favorite Netflix shows and read my sci-fi novels. My "me time" is gone.

Where the #$*! is my deodorant?

I complained over the summer that my household had become "Lord of the Flies." I begged my children to brush their hair, brush their teeth and shower every other day.

Now, I can't find my deodorant, my hair spray, gels, facial cleanser, blow dryer, curling iron and – inexplicably – my rapid age spot pigment lightening serum. Suddenly the kids care about what they look and smell like. I guess this is a good thing. But I fear that my co-workers may begin moving away from me.

School supply shopping never ends

One daughter has now been in school for four weeks. Four! And yet the school supply shopping is not over. There are outfits for orchestra performances I need to buy and yet more orders for binders and supplies for lab experiments. I will get my children anything teachers require. Make no mistake – teachers are heroes. All I'm saying is that my school supply budget has already been busted, and I've had all I can take of the blinding florescent lighting of big-box stores.

A cold already?

Not even a week back to school and my oldest daughter returned home with a sore throat, fever and stuffy nose.