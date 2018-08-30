Hiking Havasupai: An Arizona treasure
The 10-mile hike out of Havasupai is significantly harder than the hike in on Nov. 3, 2016.
Lunch break on the hike to the Havasupai campground and waterfalls in northern Arizona on Nov. 1, 2016.
Anna Dahlquist and AZ Central travel reporter Dawn Gilbertson at Hualapai Hilltop, the trailhead to Havasu Canyon and the Havasupai waterfalls on Nov. 1, 2016.
The view from the start of the 10-miile hike to the famed Havasupai waterfall on Nov. 1, 2016.
The view from the start of the 10-mile hike to the Havasupai waterfalls on Nov. 1, 201.
Hikers share the trail with pack animals headed into and out of Havasu Canyon. Nov. 1, 2016
Gena McFarland and Carla Munson of Phoenix on the trail to the Havasupai campground and waterfalls on Nov. 1, 2016.
The hike to the Havasupai waterfalls includes different landscapes on Nov. 1, 2016.
This general store is the first store hikers come across on the hike to the Havasupai waterfalls. It is 8 miles from the trailhead.
AZCentral travel reporter Dawn Gilbertson and friends on the trail to Supai. Nov. 1, 2016
The Supai branch of the U.S. Postal Service on Nov. 1, 2016.
Havasupai Bible Church is in the village of Supai at the bottom of the Grand Canyon.
Upper Navajo Falls is the first waterfall hikers see on the trail to the Havasupai campground. It's off the trail and easy to miss on Nov. 1, 2016
Havasu Falls is one of the most photographed spots on the trail to the Havasupai campground. Nov. 1, 2016
A perfect creekside camping spot at the mile-long Havasupai campground on Nov. 2, 2016.
Stunning Havasu Falls.
Heather McManus Dimitro, azcentral travel reporter Dawn Gilbertson and Anna Dahlquist on an early morning visit to Havasu Falls on Nov. 2, 2016.
Table for two (or more) at Havasu Falls on the Havasupai Reservation in the Grand Canyon on Nov. 2, 2016.
Early morning at Havasu Falls on Nov. 2, 2016.
Markers on the trail to the Havasupai waterfalls. It is a 10-mile hike to the campground.
Kelli Neil crawls through the cave that takes hikers to the ladder down to Mooney Falls.
Mooney Falls from above. Nov. 2, 2016
The trek down to Mooney Falls is challenging on Nov. 2, 2016.
Mooney Falls from a distance on Nov. 2, 2016.
The otherworldy blue-green water on the trail to the Havasupai waterfalls on Nov. 2, 2016.
Water abounds on the Havasupai hiking trails.
AZCentral travel reporter Dawn Gilbertson and Kelli Neil geting a caffeine fix in the village of Supai after an 8-mile hike.
Kelli Neil picked a perfect spot to pitch her tent at the Havasupai campground. Nov. 2, 2016
Breakfast at the Havasupai campsite. Nov. 2, 2016
The scenery is diverse on the trails to the Havasupai waterfalls in northern Arizona.
The campsites at the Havasupai campground are first come, first served.
Kelli Neil and Heather McManus Dimitro at the beginning of the hike out of Havasupai. The 10-mile hike out is significantly harder than the hike in.
The helicopter landing pad in the village of Supai. Visitors who don't want to hike in can take a helicopter or horse on Nov. 3, 2016.
One of the many water crossings on the hike to Beaver Falls.
Hikers must navigate this wooden bridge on the trail to Beaver Falls on Nov. 2, 2016.
AZCentral travel reporter Dawn Gilbertson at the base of Mooney Falls.
The trek down to Mooney Falls involves a cave, a wet wooden ladder and chains. But the views are worth it on Nov. 2, 2016.
AZCentral travel reporter Dawn Gilbertson and Heather McManus Dimitro enjoy well-deserved fry bread after hours of hiking, and a detour up a waterfall.
Phoenix backpacker Kelli Neil at the base of Mooney Falls.
Room with a view at the Havasupai campground on Nov. 2, 2016.
AZCentral travel reporter Dawn Gilbertson begins the challenging descent to Mooney Falls on Nov. 2, 2016.
One of the many water crossings on the hike to Beaver Falls on Nov. 2, 2016.

Folks who hold coveted reservations to hike to the Havasu waterfalls can breathe easy. 

The wildly popular destination on the Havasupai Reservation in a remote part of the Grand Canyon will reopen Sept. 1, the Havasupai Tribal Council confirmed Wednesday.

It has been closed to the public since July 11 when flash floods forced the helicopter evacuation of about 200 tourists.

The Havasupai Tribal Council closed the area, famous for its blue-green waterfalls, to repair the campground and make sure the trails are safe.

"The necessary repairs to the trail and campgrounds have been completed and the areas are safe for visitors," tribal spokeswoman Abbie Fink wrote in an email.

Fink said the council wanted to remind visitors to be aware of the potential for more rain (monsoon conditions typically last into September). In addition, temperatures can still top 100 degrees within the canyon at this time of year so visitors should be sure to carry plenty of water.

More: Is Arizona's Horseshoe Bend too popular for its own good?

Opening was delayed for repairs

Flooding at Havasu Falls in July 2018
Flooding from a waterfall on the Havasupai reservation in Supai on July 11, 2018. About 200 tourists were evacuated from a campground on tribal land near famous waterfalls deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon.
Tourists form a line waiting for helicopter tours during flooding of Havasupai Falls, July 12, 2018
Flooding from a waterfall on the Havasupai reservation in Supai on July 12, 2018, About 200 tourists were evacuated from a campground on tribal land near famous waterfalls deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon.
A helicopter lands to rescue people from flooding on the Havasupai reservation in Supai on July 12, 2018. Rescue workers were evacuating about 200 tourists who were caught in flash flooding at a popular campground on tribal land near the Grand Canyon where visitors go to see towering blue-green waterfalls.
A 1993 file photo shows Havasu Falls in the Grand Canyon. About 200 tourists were evacuated from a campground on tribal land near famous waterfalls deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon. Officials with the Havasupai Tribe say their reservation was hit with two rounds of flooding July 11, 2018.
Flooding at Havasu Falls in Arizona in July 2018, posted by Eric Kremer on Facebook.

The campground initially was expected to reopen July 22, but additional heavy rains delayed that.

Since then, people with lodge or campground reservations had to try to reschedule.

Travelers from throughout the world vie for reservations to make the 10-mile hike to the campground and a chance to spend time exploring the highlights: Havasu and Mooney falls.

Hiking and campground permits go on sale each Feb. 1 and competition is fierce. About 350 spots are available per day, and some of those are allocated to commercial outfitters. Most permits for the year are snapped up on the first day.

A similar frenzy takes place every June 1, when reservations at the no-frills Havasupai Lodge open for the following calendar year.

