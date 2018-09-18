The latest version of Google’s Chrome browser doesn’t just bring a new, lighter look for its tabs: It also comes with a fresh set of handcuffs for Adobe’s Flash player.

This update to Chrome, released just after the 10th anniversary of that browser’s debut, requires you to grant a site permission to run that multimedia plug-in after each restart of Chrome. Each time you visit a site that requires Flash, you’ll have to click a “Click to enable Adobe Flash Player” button, then click an “Allow” button at the top-left corner of the browser to enable that content to play.

If that sounds like Google doesn’t want you using Flash: Yes, that’s exactly the point.

Adobe announced last July that it would stop updating Flash at the end of 2020, essentially agreeing with critics that Flash’s history of security flaws that require frequent patches had left it unredeemable. And Google, having spent years trying to secure Flash with such measures as confining that plug-in to a protected “sandbox” isolating its code, is now moving more aggressively than competing browser developers to shoo Flash into the sunset.

Microsoft, for instance, plans to require users of its Edge browser to renew sites’ Flash permissions at each relaunch but has yet to ship that feature.

Chrome users, however, still must deal with sites that have yet to get the memo about Flash’s irrelevance, even as sites offering the same interactive features now provide them in Web-standard HTML5 code.

For example, Flash remains a requirement to watch most streaming entertainment in-flight in a browser on United Airlines. “We are working with all of our current suppliers and evaluating use of HTML5 for viewing and playback of our Personal Device Entertainment offering,” United spokesperson Maggie Schmerin said in an e-mail.

Netflix, meanwhile, uses HTML5 video. And American Airlines’ just-announced live TV relies on HTML5, spokesperson Joshua Freed e-mailed.

Likewise, Intuit’s Mint.com personal-finance app still demands the Flash plug-in to show its stock charts even as almost every other stock-tracking site (USA TODAY’s included) runs on HTML5.

Intuit now promises a fix: Mint plans “a revamp of the investments page that includes moving away from Flash in the coming months,” Intuit spokesperson Keri Danielski e-mailed.

The government can’t seem to let go of Flash either. In July, Sen. Ron Wyden (D.-Ore.) sent a letter to the heads of the National Security Agency, the Department of Homeland Security and the National Institute for Standards and Technology (a branch of the Commerce Department) asking that they require federal agencies to remove all Flash-based content from their sites by Aug. 1, 2019.

That will be right after Google plans to disable Flash by default in Chrome, requiring users to enable that before giving a site Flash permissions that will themselves expire after each relaunch of the browser.

And by December of 2020, Google will remove Flash support entirely--aligning with the announced plans of Microsoft, Apple and Firefox developer Mozilla.

Odds are, there will still be name-brand sites then imploring their users to keep this plug-in just a little longer.

Rob Pegoraro is a tech writer based out of Washington, D.C. To submit a tech question, e-mail Rob at rob@robpegoraro.com. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/robpegoraro.

