Google's busy hardware day was not limited to just to new phones and a Home Hub. There's a new tablet, too.

Called the Pixel Slate, Google's latest tablet runs Chrome OS, the increasingly popular operating system based on its Chrome browser found on Chromebook laptops. While the software isn't Android, Google has been allowing Android apps to run on Chrome OS devices since 2016, giving users access to the millions of apps in the Google Play Store.

Dual front-facing speakers and a sharper 293-pixels-per-inch, 12.3-inch display add to the device's entertainment prowess – in other words, it has a really sharp screen and loud speakers. The device also features an 8-megapixel camera on the front and rear, including a wide-angle front sensor for video chatting.

Eli Blumenthal, USA Today

The power button doubles as a fingerprint sensor while fast charging can give the tablet two hours of power with just a 15-minute charge. The tablet has two USB C ports for charging or connecting to other devices such as a 4K display.

Designed to compete with the iPad, Microsoft's Surface and Samsung's Galaxy Tab lines of tablets, the new device will have an available keyboard add-on that, when docked, turns the device into a more traditional computer.

Similar to Microsoft's keyboard for its Surface line, Google's keyboard will feature a trackpad to add a cursor for those who want to navigate by a mouse as opposed to a touchscreen.

Google didn't provide exact details for when the new tablet will be available beyond the vague "later this year," but the tablet will start at $599. The optional keyboard will be $199 and a pen, for use as a stylus, will run $99. Google is also bundling in three months of YouTube Live, the company's streaming TV service.

