Joseph James DeAngelo stands in a Sacramento jail court on May 29, 2018, as a judge weighed how much information to release about the arrest of the former police officer accused of being the Golden State Killer. He is suspected in at least a dozen killings, including those of Lyman and Charlene Smith in Ventura.

AP PHOTO

The man accused of being California’s Golden State Killer will be tried in Sacramento on 13 counts of murder, according to at least half a dozen district attorneys in attendance Tuesday at a news conference in Santa Ana.

Joseph DeAngelo, 72, of Citrus Heights has been in Sacramento County jail since his arrest April 24 outside his home. District attorneys in Contra Costa, Orange, Sacramento, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Ventura counties have charged DeAngelo with the 13 murders.

"We've filed everything we need to, but we're not done," said Tony Kackauckas, Orange County district attorney. "I can't rule out the possibility" of more charges.

DeAngelo also will face numerous other charges, including 13 counts of kidnapping for robbery.

DeAngelo has not yet entered a plea and a trial date has not been set.

MORE: Police searched alleged Golden State Killer’s home for couple’s gold jewelry

The brutal homicides were linked to one person, dubbed the Golden State Killer, through DNA evidence. DNA evidence also suggests the same perpetrator known as the Visalia Ransacker and East Area Rapist is responsible for dozens of sexual assaults and break-ins in 10 California counties from 1974 to 1986.

DeAngelo's arrest marked an end to a decades-long wait for the homicide victims’ families. For Jennifer Carole, the daughter of Lyman Smith, it meant the start of a new chapter for her and her brothers.

Lyman Smith, 43, and Carole’s stepmother, Charlene Smith, 33, were found in their bed bludgeoned to death on March 16, 1980, at the home they shared in Ventura, California. Charlene Smith also had been raped.

The DNA that her attacker left later would help investigators piece together the case.

The next move was deciding where and how to prosecute a case of this magnitude. It’s a case that got bigger last week when the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office charged DeAngelo with the 1975 murder of professor Claude Snelling in Visalia.

"This is not simply a Sacramento case. This is a joint case of six jurisdictions," said Anne Marie Schubert, Sacramento County district attorney.

Genealogical DNA using an ancestry website was used to narrow down the suspect to DeAngelo, a former police officer. And the DNA taken from Charlene Smith’s body was the profile that ultimately matched DeAngelo’s once the DNA from the sexual assault and homicide cases were connected, according to authorities.

According to warrants released in the case, DNA profiles were made from evidence found in three Contra Costa County sexual assault cases thought to be the work of the East Area Rapist. In 2001, DNA analysis linked the semen found on Charlene Smith’s body to the Contra Costa County cases.

Years earlier in 1996, DNA found on the Ventura woman matched semen found in four Orange County homicides. By 2011, the DNA on Charlene Smith matched a semen stain found at a Santa Barbara County double homicide.

A NEW CHAPTER: Golden State Killer’s Ventura victim's daughter speaks about arrest

Slain by the Golden State Killer

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com