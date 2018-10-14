Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams takes the stage May 22, 2018, to declare victory in the primary on Election Night in Atlanta. If elected, Abrams would become the first African American female governor in the nation.

Jessica McGowan, Getty Images

WASHINGTON – Stacey Abrams, the African-American Democrat running to be Georgia's next governor, said Sunday that the state's "exact match" registration verification process – one that is overseen by her Republican opponent – is suppressing the vote.

"We have known since 2016 that the exact-match system has a disproportionate effect on people of color and on women," Abrams said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Under the system, 53,000 voter registrations have been put on hold because the voter applications did not precisely match information on file with the Georgia Department of Driver Services or the Social Security Administration.

An Associated Press review of the registrations on hold at Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp's office found nearly 70 percent of the applicants are black. Kemp is Abrams' Republican opponent in the gubernatorial race.

On "Meet The Press" Sunday, Abrams said she believed this was an intentional move on Kemp's part.

“It's part of a pattern of behavior where (Kemp) tries to tilt the playing field in his favor or in the favor of his party," she said.

More: Georgia Republican candidate for governor puts 53,000 voter registrations on hold

For his part, Kemp has denied such charges.

"Kemp is fighting to protect the integrity of our elections and ensure that only legal citizens cast a ballot," campaign spokesman Ryan Mahoney recently told the AP.

Abrams charged that voters will have to go through unnecessary hurdles on election day to prove they can vote, and poll workers will be using a subjective standard to verify their eligibility.

The system, she said, is "designed to scare people out of voting" and make it harder to vote for those who are "willing to push through."

"He's eroding the public trust in the system because 53,000 people have been told, `You may be able to vote, you may not,'" she said.

Still, on "Meet The Press," Abrams – who could become the first African-American female governor in U.S. history if she defeats Kemp – said she believed the November election would be fair.

"My organization, working with the Democratic Party, we've put together the largest voter protection effort in the state's history," she said. "And we have national organizations that are also paying attention. And I think we can make this work."

Democrat Stacey Adams wins Ga. primary for governor

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com