Gov. Jerry Brown

Rich Pedroncelli, AP

As California Gov. Jerry Brown ponders whether to sign a landmark bill that would make the state the first in the nation to require more women in boardrooms, he will weigh reams of evidence that point to the benefits of such inclusion.

Brown will also have to consider the misgivings and downright opposition of some to gender quotas – female executives among them.

The bill sitting on Brown’s desk, known as SB 826, would mandate public companies with headquarters in California to have at least one woman on their board of directors by the end of 2019 and, depending on the size of the board, a minimum of two or three by the end of 2021.

Penalties for noncompliance would start at $100,000 for the first violation and increase to $300,000 for future instances.

On its face, the legislation might seem worthy of universal support from women, who make up 47 percent of the workforce but only 17.7 percent of board membership nationwide.

However, concerns about government intrusion and possible charges of tokenism cloud optimism about the bill’s potential for those seeking gender equality in boardrooms.

“It’s tough to have the government make decisions for us in terms of the ways we run our businesses, and I personally would prefer that we not have the legislation and that the right thing happens anyway,’’ said Patty McCord, a former Netflix executive now on the board of Lending Club. “So I’m kind of against the legislation but for pushing it, because it brings it to life.’’

McCord's mixed feelings reflect the quandary facing some advocates who want to advance the cause but not necessarily through a new law.

The California Chamber of Commerce is considerably more adamant in its opposition, drafting a statement warning the bill “places California companies in a legal predicament.’’

While agreeing with the legislation’s intent, the Chamber argues that SB 826 considers only one element of diversity – gender – and may violate the U.S. and state constitutions.

“On the policy basis, it gets into managing a corporate board, and it really should be left to the shareholders to determine what’s best for the corporation,’’ said Jennifer Barrera, senior VP for policy at the Chamber. “And on the legal issue, it faces a number of legal obstacles and challenges.’’

A 'lifetime' of aiming for gender parity

Proponents counter by saying governmental intervention is appropriate to change an entrenched culture of male-dominated power that shows little sign of relenting. They also point to the successful inclusion of women on boards in European countries that have established minimum quotas of up to 40 percent. Germany, France, Spain and Italy are among them.

Some independent studies show companies with at least one female director perform better than those without any.

A global analysis of more than 2,000 companies by Credit Suisse, conducted from 2006 to 2012, revealed those with a female presence on the board did better in key metrics, including stock performance. Shares of companies with female directors and market capitalization of more than $10 billion outperformed similar businesses with all-male boards by 26 percent.

Still, the movement toward gender parity in the U.S. – where there is no minimum mandate – has progressed glacially at best.

The bill cites statistics from 2017 showing one-fourth of California's 446 public companies in the Russell 3000 – an index that tries to serve as a benchmark for the whole U.S. stock market – did not have a single female director. Women held just 566 of the 3,655 total board seats in those companies, or 15.5 percent.

Nationally, almost half of the 75 largest IPOs from 2014 to 2016 were launched by companies with no women on their boards. Of the companies in the Fortune 500, only 24 have female CEOs.

California state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, a Democrat from Santa Barbara who sponsored the legislation, authored a nonbinding resolution in 2013 urging corporations to diversify their boards. In the five years since, the percentage of board seats held by women in the state increased from 15.5 to 16 percent.

California state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson speaks at a “Families Belong Together” event on June 30 in Oxnard.

Juan Carlo/Ventura County Star/USA TODAY Network

“At that rate, it’s going to take many lifetimes to get that level of gender parity,’’ Jackson said. “When we’ve let market forces work, that glass ceiling can’t be penetrated. Even with all the data that shows adding women to corporate boards is good for business, we haven’t been able to make that case successfully.’’

The bill never would have been crafted if more female executives were in a similar position to Kirsten Wolberg, the chief technology and operations officer for DocuSign, who sits on three boards.

Wolberg found a willing sponsor in former Silicon Graphics CEO Jorge Titinger, who was so impressed with the list of candidates he found when seeking to diversify his board that he added Wolberg and Nina Richardson at the same time in January 2016.

More: State by state: Here's where the gender pay gap is the greatest

Related: Steph Curry pens powerful essay on Women's Equality Day

That made their entry easier, but Wolberg hasn’t forgotten the years she spent as the only female voice at executive meetings in technology companies and the conflict that dynamic engendered.

She’s part of a group of women who have been pushing for more diversified boards for at least 10 years and cites statistics that show 87 percent of the openings are filled through the members’ networks.

“Given that the majority of boards are made up of men and the majority of men have men in their networks, I don’t think an organic solution is delivering results at the pace it needs to,’’ said Wolberg, a strong advocate of the bill. “It’s time penalties are introduced. I much prefer the carrot than the stick, but the carrot isn’t working.’’

Wolberg said she hears from peers that the relatively few women with experience on boards are now in high demand, but those who have never sat on one are not getting any calls, even when there’s a long list of them with glowing credentials.

Other states could follow suit

That’s part of the reason why proponents such as Meesha Rosa say SB 826 is necessary and could spur on similar legislation in other states. Rosa manages corporate board services for Catalyst, an organization that advocates for women in the workplace and helps promote them into leadership positions.

“It’s been happening at a very slow, incremental pace without legislation, so now is the time for bolder approaches to advancing women into the boardroom,’’ Rosa said. “This is just one example and could serve as a template moving forward.’’

A handful of states, including Massachusetts and Illinois, have passed nonbinding resolutions such as the one Jackson initially promoted in California. Observers believe states with progressive leadership are bound to follow suit if Brown signs the bill into law. The governor has until Sept. 30 to decide and has not indicated which way he’s leaning.

Even in a liberal state such as California, widespread acceptance is far from certain, and Jackson acknowledges a legal challenge is possible and perhaps likely.

Lori Nishiura Mackenzie, executive director of the Clayman Institute for Gender Research at Stanford University, calls gender equality “a social good, just like clean air is a social good.’’

However, she notes opposition to this kind of mandate is ingrained in the national cultural norms.

“Broadly, Americans don’t like quotas,’’ Mackenzie said. “I believe Americans would resist any sort of quotas. It’s not really how we do things. It’s much more how Europeans do things. So I understand the resistance, and I just wonder if this quota will enable companies to move in a direction that’s for them anyway.’’

More: Why #EqualPayDay matters, and what it says about women at work

More: Barclays investment bank division pays women half as much as men

More: Empowering advice from today’s top women leaders at the 2018 KPMG Women's Leadership Summit

Others note that gender parity at the executive level has been gaining momentum through a series of forces, including shareholder pressure and the #MeToo movement, and they question the wisdom of forcing the issue through legislation.

Mark Rogers is among them. The CEO and founder of Boston-based BoardProspects.com, a board-recruitment network, said the effectiveness of setting quotas has not been clearly established.

What can’t be disputed, he added, is the improved performance of diverse companies. The reasons range from their ability to represent their customers and workforce better to the fresher, more-innovative thinking engendered by including a variety of voices in the decision-making process.

Rogers said shareholder activism in investment companies such as Vanguard, BlackRock and Fidelity is spearheading changes toward more equality, though at a slow pace.

“Those institutional investors are putting pressure in a very positive way upon today’s boardrooms in terms of the composition, who is there,’’ Rogers said. “I think you’re going to start to see that pace pick up over the next two or three years. … I think those corporations out there that have no women on their boards realize they can’t exist like that.’’

People look at the 'Fearless Girl' girl statue in Lower Manhattan. The statue was installed by a Wall Street financial firm in conjunction with the 2017 International Women's Day as way to call attention to a lack of diversity and the gender pay gap.

Justin Lane, EPA

'People get it now'

The Equilar Gender Diversity Index said the percentage of women on Russell 3000 company boards nudged up from 16.9 to 17.7 percent from the first to the second quarter of 2018.

And with 35 percent of new director seats going to women in that second quarter, 80.5 percent of the Russell 3000 companies have at least one female director, although often just one. The vast majority of seats – more than 82 percent – are held by men.

McCord said three years ago she was getting no calls to join boards. In 2017, she received four, and this year it’s up to five.

“People get it now,’’ she said, “that if your board is full of young, white men and your product is for your mother, you probably want to have some guidance and representation from people who have expertise and/or experience as consumers of the product.’’

Then again, Equilar estimates that, should the current numbers hold, nearly 80 percent of California companies would fail to meet the 2021 standard of at least two or three female directors per board. The latter figure is considered the tipping point for maximum impact.

More: Women CEOs still a rarity, but pay tops that of men

More: Costco, Microsoft, Insight Global CEOs rank among best leaders for women, survey shows

And if the legislation passes, some question whether it might prompt some companies to leave or decide against moving into California.

To that, Jackson responds that women make up 70 percent of consumers and for years have been graduating from college at larger numbers than men.

“It would shock me if companies decided not to come to California because it would mean they would have to have women on their boards of directors,’’ Jackson said. “This is 2018! We shouldn’t have to be dealing with this.’’

By confronting the issue – and pushing it to the forefront – proponents believe they’ve already advanced the cause.

Wolberg said several female executives in her network sent out celebratory emails when the bill made it out of the state Legislature.

“Even if Gov. Brown does not sign this into legislation,’’ she said, “the fact is this is another pretty clear message to California companies that if they don’t take action unregulated, at some point there will be a regulated answer.’’

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com