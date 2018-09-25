On Tuesday, Bill Cosby received three years in prison, President Donald Trump was laughed at by world leaders, and Brett Kavanaugh braced for a third woman set to accuse him of sexual misconduct.



Welcome to The Short List. We're reporter Josh Hafner and editor Mabinty Quarshie, bringing the day's top news from USA TODAY.

But first, this wild fact about Earth: It's wobbling. Thanks, climate change.

Here are the headlines.

A judge tells Cosby: 'The time has come'

Judge Steven O’Neill sentenced Cosby to three to 10 years in state prison for his 2004 assault of Andrea Constand — beginning immediately. Removing his jacket, tie and watch, Cosby was taken away in handcuffs. The judge also answered a questioned America first asked in 2014: Is Bill Cosby a predator? Yes, O’Neill ruled, officially deeming Cosby a "sexually violent predator."

What's a 'sexually violent predator' status mean? Pennsylvania law defines it as a person convicted of a sexually violent offense "who has a mental abnormality or personality disorder that makes the person likely to engage in predatory sexually violent offenses.”

Is that the same as a sex offender? Not exactly. Now that he’s been sentenced, Cosby will register as a sex offender for life. Cosby also joins a list of stars to serve hard time.

'So true': World leaders laugh at Trump

President Donald Trump told world leaders Tuesday that his administration "has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country." That's when the laughter started. "So true," Trump told 130 leaders at the United Nations. The laughter, audible in video footage, grew only louder. "I didn’t expect that reaction but that’s OK," Trump said. Here's what Trump said after the awkward moment, a speech on Iran and "the doctrine of patriotism."

Real quick:

Kavanaugh awaits his third accuser

She holds multiple security clearances, worked at the State Department and will "literally risk her life" to speak on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. And she'll do so within 48 hours. So said attorney Michael Avenatti on Monday, promising what would be the third woman to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh denied all accusations that night on Fox News, claiming he was a "virgin" in high school. A Yale classmate contradicted that. On Tuesday, the White House said it's "open" to hearing from the second accuser, only for Trump to claim she "has nothing" on his court pick.

Kavanaugh spoke with Fox News on Monday night

Graphic by USA TODAY

This compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network was brought to you by Josh Hafner and Mabinty Quarshie.

Want the Short List delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up!

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com