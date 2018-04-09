Halloween's here — even if it's still September.

Huge bags of candy are back in stores. Pop-up costume shops are open for business. But the real reason we KNOW it's here is that Freeform's 31 Night's of Halloween schedule has arrived.

Wait a minute, wasn't it the "13 Nights of Halloween?"

True. The 13 nights began in the days leading up to Halloween, but as anyone knows the Halloween movie showing started on Freeform well in advance of that. So the channel got real about its name with movies beginning Oct. 1.

Expect seasonal favorites like "Hocus Pocus," "The Nightmare Before Christmas," and "The Addams Family."

There's also a mix of Disney movies including, "Monsters University," "Frozen," "Mulan" and "Toy Story of Terror!"

The spooktacular finale is a "Hocus Pocus" marathon, where the movie will be aired seven times on Oct. 31.

Ready? Set your DVRs for the 2018 line-up.

All times are Eastern. Check your local listings.

Monday, Oct. 1

"ParaNorman"

LAIKA, Inc.

5 p.m. "ParaNorman"

7:10 p.m. "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

8:50 p.m. "Hocus Pocus"

12 a.m. "ParaNorman"

Tuesday, October 2

5 p.m. "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

6:30 p.m. "Hocus Pocus"

8:30 p.m. "Disney/Pixar's Monsters University"

12 a.m. "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" (1971)

Wednesday, October 3

4 p.m. "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory"

6:30 p.m. "Disney/Pixar's Monsters University"

9 p.m. "Monster House"

12 a.m. "The Final Girls"

Thursday, Oct. 4

5 p.m. "ParaNorman"

7 p.m. "Monster House"

9 p.m. "The Addams Family" (1991)

12 a.m. "Teen Spirit"

Friday, Oct. 5

12:30 p.m. "The Parent Trap" (1998)

3:30 p.m. "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" (2005)

6:10 p.m. "The Addams Family"

8:20 p.m. "The Goonies"

12 a.m. "The Breakfast Club"

Saturday, Oct. 6

Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween 2018 lineup includes a "Hocus Pocus" marathon.

Buena Vista Pictures

7 a.m. "The Parent Trap" (1998)

10:10 a.m. "Monster House"

12:20 p.m. "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory"

2:50 p.m. "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)

4:55 p.m. "The Goonies"

7:35 p.m. "Hocus Pocus"

9:45 p.m. "Maleficent" (Freeform Premiere)

11:50 p.m. "Warm Bodies" (Freeform Premiere)

Sunday, Oct. 7

7 a.m. "Monster House"

9:10 a.m. "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory"

11:40 a.m. "The Haunted Mansion"

1:50 p.m. "Alice in Wonderland" (2010)

4:25 p.m. "Hocus Pocus"

6:35 p.m. "Maleficent"

8:40 p.m. "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" (2007) (Freeform Premiere)

11:20 p.m. "Dark Shadows" (2012)

Monday, Oct. 8

"Dark Shadows"

AP

4 p.m. "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"

6:30 p.m. "Dark Shadows"

9 p.m. "The Addams Family"

12 a.m. "Clue" (1985)

Tuesday, Oct. 9

3 p.m. "Jurassic Park" (1993)

6 p.m. "The Addams Family"

8 p.m. "Mrs. Doubtfire"

12 a.m. "Warm Bodies"

Wednesday, Oct.10

3 p.m. "The Lost World: Jurassic Park"

6 p.m. "Mrs. Doubtfire"

9 p.m. "Hocus Pocus"

12 a.m. "ParaNorman"

Thursday, Oct. 11

"The Boxtrolls"

LAIKA, AP

4:30 p.m. "ParaNorman"

6:40 p.m. "Hocus Pocus"

8:50 p.m. "Despicable Me"

12 a.m. "The Boxtrolls"

Friday, Oct. 12

2 p.m. "The Boxtrolls"

4:10 p.m. "Disney's Bolt"

6:20 p.m. "Despicable Me"

8:30 p.m. "Disney's Frozen"

12 a.m. "Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame"

Saturday, Oct. 13

"The Nightmare Before Christmas"

Touchstone Pictures

7 a.m. "ParaNorman"

9:05 a.m. "Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame"

11:10 a.m. "Disney's Bolt"

1:15 p.m. "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

2:50 p.m. "Hocus Pocus"

5 p.m. "Disney's Frozen"

7:25 p.m. "Disney/Pixar's Monsters Inc."

9:30 p.m. "Disney/Pixar's Monsters University"

12 a.m. "The Addams Family"

Sunday, Oct. 14

7 a.m. "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"

9:30 a.m. "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

11:10 a.m. "The Addams Family"

1:15 p.m. "Hocus Pocus"

3:25 p.m. "Disney/Pixar's Monsters Inc."

5:30 p.m. "Disney/Pixar's Monsters University"

8 p.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic (Freeform Premiere)

9 p.m. "Hotel Transylvania" (Freeform Premiere)

11 p.m. "The Parent Trap"

Monday, Oct. 15

4 p.m. "ParaNorman"

6 p.m. "Hotel Transylvania"

8 p.m. "The Parent Trap"

12 a.m. "Monster House"

Tuesday, Oct. 16

3:30 p.m. "Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic"

4:30 p.m. "Monster House"

6:30 p.m. "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory"

8:55 p.m. "Hocus Pocus"

12 a.m. "Disney's Mulan"

Wednesday, Oct. 17

2 p.m. "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory"

4:30 p.m. "Disney's Mulan"

6:30 p.m. "Hocus Pocus"

8:30 p.m. "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"

12 a.m. "The Addams Family"

Thursday, Oct. 18

4 p.m. "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"

6:30 p.m. "Dark Shadows"

9 p.m. "The Addams Family"

12 a.m. "Maggie" (Freeform Premiere)

Friday, Oct. 19

"The Goonies"

Warner Bros.

3:30 p.m. "Dark Shadows"

6:10 p.m. "The Goonies"

8:50 p.m. "Hotel Transylvania"

12 a.m. "Monster House"

Saturday, Oct. 20

7 a.m. "Monster House"

9:05 a.m. "ParaNorman"

11:10 a.m. "Hocus Pocus"

1:20 p.m. "The Goonies"

4 p.m. "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

5:35 p.m. "Hotel Transylvania"

7:40 p.m. "Hocus Pocus"

9:50 p.m. "The Addams Family"

11:55 p.m. "The Haunted Mansion"

Sunday, Oct. 21

7 a.m. "ParaNorman"

9 a.m. "Spooky Buddies"

11:05 a.m. "Hocus Pocus"

1:15 p.m. "The Haunted Mansion"

3:20 p.m. "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

5 p.m. "The Addams Family"

7:05 p.m. "Hocus Pocus"

9:15 p.m. "Maleficent"

11:20 p.m. "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"

Monday, Oct. 22

"The Witches of Eastwick"

Warner Home Entertainment

4 p.m. "Maleficent"

6:10 p.m. "Hocus Pocus"

8:20 p.m. "The Witches of Eastwick" (Freeform Premiere)

12 a.m. "Warm Bodies"

Tuesday, Oct. 23

4 p.m. "Hocus Pocus"

6:10 p.m. "The Witches of Eastwick"

8:50 p.m. "The Addams Family"

12 a.m. "Monster House"

Wednesday, Oct. 24

4 p.m. "Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic"

5 p.m. "Monster House"

7 p.m. "The Addams Family" (1991)

9 p.m. "Hotel Transylvania"

12 a.m. "Spooky Buddies"

Thursday, Oct. 25

4 p.m. "Jurassic Park" (1993)

7 p.m. "Hotel Transylvania"

9 p.m. "The Haunted Mansion"

12 a.m. "The Final Girls"

Friday, Oct. 26

"Jurassic Park"

Universal Pictures

12:30 p.m. "Jurassic Park"

3:35 p.m. "The Lost World: Jurassic Park"

6:40 p.m. "The Haunted Mansion"

8:50 p.m. "Hocus Pocus"

12 a.m. "Teen Spirit"

Saturday, Oct. 27

7 a.m. "Dark Shadows"

9:40 a.m. "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"

12:20 p.m. "The Addams Family"

2:30 p.m. "Hocus Pocus"

4:40 p.m. "Disney/Pixar's Monsters"

6:50 p.m. "Disney/Pixar's Monsters University"

9:20 p.m. "Hotel Transylvania"

11:25 p.m. "Disney/Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!"

11:55 p.m. "ParaNorman"

Sunday, Oct. 28

7 a.m. "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"

9:40 a.m. "The Addams Family"

11:50 a.m. "Hocus Pocus"

2 p.m. "Disney/Pixar's Toy Story of Terror!"

2:30 p.m. "Disney/Pixar's Monsters, Inc."

4:35 p.m. "Disney/Pixar's Monsters University"

7:05 p.m. "Hotel Transylvania"

9:10 p.m. "Hocus Pocus"

11:20 p.m. "The Goonies"

Monday, Oct. 29

4:30 p.m. "The Goonies"

7:10 p.m. "Disney's Big Hero 6"

9:20 p.m. "The Nightmare Before Christmas" (25th anniversary release)

12 a.m. "The Addams Family"

Tuesday, Oct. 30

2:30 p.m. "Disney's Big Hero 6"

4:40 p.m. "Hocus Pocus"

6:45 p.m. "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

8:25 p.m. "Disney/Pixar's Toy Story of Terror!"

8:55 p.m. "The Addams Family"

12 a.m. "Warm Bodies"

Wednesday, Oct. 31

7:30 a.m. "Hocus Pocus"

11 a.m. "Disney/Pixar's Toy Story of Terror!"

11:30 a.m. "Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic"



"Hocus Pocus" Marathon

The "Hocus Pocus" marathon on Freeform is on Oct. 31.

Buena Vista Pictures

12:30 p.m. "Hocus Pocus"

2:40 p.m. "Hocus Pocus"

4:45 p.m. "Hocus Pocus"

6:50 p.m. "Hocus Pocus"

8:55 p.m. "Hocus Pocus"

12 a.m. "Hocus Pocus"

