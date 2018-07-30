Ford updates F-150
01 / 06
Ford introduces the new 2018 Ford F-150, seen here in the Platinum version
02 / 06
F-150 is a full-size -- and imposing -- pickup
03 / 06
From the side, it looks much the same
04 / 06
Some detail of the grille work
05 / 06
Ford F-150 has been updated for 2018
06 / 06
Some interior details of the F-150
2019 Ford F 150 Limited 01
2019 Ford F-150 Limited
Steve Petrovich

DETROIT -- Ford most luxurious F-150 pickup will also be its most powerful for the 2019 model year.

The F-150 Limited will offer the mighty Raptor’s twin-turbo 450-horsepower V-6 and a host of new luxury touches. The Raptor is the go-anywhere beast of the Ford F-150 lineup.

Along with glamorous touches like soft two-tone leather, the 2019 F-150 Limited will be the most powerful light pickup on the road.

Ford F-150's full-size pickup truck rivals
01 / 12
The assembly line at GM's factory in Silao, Mexico. Silao is one of three GM plants in North America that build the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups.
02 / 12
This undated photo provided by GMC shows the 2018 GMC Canyon Denali. Full-size trucks such as the Chevrolet Silverado and Ford F-150 are hugely popular. But not everyone needs that much capability from a new pickup. If you're looking for a bit more upscale vibe in your midsize truck, the GMC Canyon has the same underpinnings as the Colorado and more to offer on the options sheet.
03 / 12
GM has gone to great lengths to increase the profitability of its all-new Chevrolet Silverado (shown) and GMC Sierra pickups.
04 / 12
Media and guests attend a special presentation of the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck as part of the media preview at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan on Jan. 13, 2018. The automobile show opens to the public on the 20th and runs through the 28th.
05 / 12
Production of the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 pickup began shortly before the end of the first quarter, FCA said.
06 / 12
FCA expects the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 to help boost its profit and margin again in 2018. The new Ram is expected to begin arriving at U.S. dealers next month.
07 / 12
Nissan introduces a "Star Wars" themed Nissan Titan custom truck during the auto trade show AutoMobility L.A. at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Nov. 30, 2017.
08 / 12
This photo provided by Nissan shows the 2017 Nissan Titan, an example of a truck that could be less expensive to lease than to buy. The average monthly finance payment for the Titan is $859. The average lease payment is $497, or 42 percent less.
09 / 12
A Toyota Tundra TRD Pro pickup truck is displayed during the media preview at the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 08 February 2018. The public show runs from 10 - 19 February.
10 / 12
The 2018 Toyota Tundra.
11 / 12
The 2018 Toyota Tundra
12 / 12
The 2018 Nissan Titan.

It’s also one of the ritziest, with interior features and materials to rival a luxury sedan.

The 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 produces 510 pound-feet of torque and has a standard 10-speed automatic transmission.

More: Ford, Chevy and Ram unveil new pickups: Why America loves them

More: Full-size pickups: Edmunds rounds up the latest news on five 2019 models

More: These big SUVs, not economy cars, get driven the most miles every year

The upgrades are designed to help Ford fend off challenges by all-new pickups from Chevrolet, GMC and Ram.

2019 Ford F 150 Limited 06
2019 Ford F-150 Limited
Ford Motor Company

Sales of the 2019 F-150 Limited should begin late this year.

Pricing hasn’t been announced, but the 2018 F-150 Limited starts at $61,360 and can top $70,000.

While the Raptor was developed to race through rugged terrain like Baja California, the Limited oozes luxury.

Ford: An iconic company past and present
01 / 19
This undated image shows a 1924 Model T assembly line. Thanks to this and many other innovations, the time it took to build a Model T dropped from up to 14 hours to about 1.5 hours. Ford's iconic Model T was built for the common man and began to transform the U.S. landscape soon after it first rolled out of a Detroit factory.
02 / 19
United Auto Worker prepares to install an instrument panel inside a 2017 Ford F-Series Super Duty truck at the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Ky on Sept. 30, 2016.
03 / 19
A sign sits in front of a Ford dealership on June 20, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
04 / 19
The 1961 Lincoln Continental convertible.
05 / 19
The 2017 Ford Mustang.
06 / 19
The 2017 Ford Expedition.
07 / 19
In this April 23, 2016, photo, Attendees take smartphone photos at a promotional event for Ford Motor Company ahead of the Auto China car show in Beijing on April 23, 2016.
08 / 19
A prototype of the Ford Fusion police hybrid car sits along 11th Avenue in New York on April 7, 2017. Ford Motor Co. sells more police cars in the U.S. than any other automaker.
09 / 19
Ford Chairman of the Board Henry Ford II, left, shuffles papers before calling the Ford Motor Company's annual stockholders meeting to order in Detroit on May 12, 1977. At Ford's left is Philip Caldwell, vice chairman of the board.
10 / 19
Mark Fields, incoming CEO of Ford Motor Company speaks before introducing the 2015 Ford Edge at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center on June 24, 2014 in Dearborn, Michigan.
11 / 19
Over the years, the iconic pony car - Ford Mustang - has been offered in just about every hue imaginable, whether it was color-shifting "Mystichrome" or Playboy Pink. Since Mustang is one of a handful of car models sold largely on emotion, color is important. This 1968 Mustang coupe comes in blue. Ford offered 19 shades of blue from 1967 to 1973.
12 / 19
New Ford F-150 pickups are displayed on the sales lot on April 28, 2015 in Colma, California.
13 / 19
1957 Ford F-100 Custom Cab pickup truck.
14 / 19
Ford newly appointed president and CEO Jim Hackett speaks after being named at a press conference at Ford Motor Company World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, on May 22, 2017.
15 / 19
The 2015 Ford Mustang rolls off the line today at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, marking the start of production of the sixth generation of the iconic pony car.
16 / 19
U.S. malls are morphing to meet the needs of their retail spaces and the demands of shoppers. When Lord and Taylor pulled out of the Fairlane Town Center mall in Dearborn Michigan the mall's owners leased nearly 240,000 sq. ft. to the Ford Motor Company, who renovated the space to accommodate nearly 1,800 employees.
17 / 19
2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid headlines Ford's transformed lineup.
18 / 19
The 2015 Ford Mustang was unveiled in New York City on December 5, 2013.
19 / 19
Auto industry pioneer Henry Ford poses in one of his designs in the early 1900s.

Features will include:

  • Camel Back two-tone soft-touch leather upholstery
  • Multicontour massaging heated and ventilated front seats
  • Hand-finished ash swirl wood trim
  • Power retractable running boards
  • 22-inch aluminum wheels
  • A laser-etched plaque with the serial number of each F-150 Limited
  • Twin-panel sunroof
  • 360-degree camera and trailer brake assist
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Forward collision sensing and automatic braking
  • Pedestrian detection
  • B&O Play audio

The F-150 has been America’s bestselling vehicle for 36 years.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com