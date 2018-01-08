The 2018 Jeep Cherokee, a vehicle that has a significant discount going into Memorial Day weekend. Buyers will land on the Cherokee for its off-road abilities, and Edmunds particularly likes the Trailhawk trim.

Automakers reported mixed sales results in July as analysts watch to see whether rising interest rates and inflation are hurting the industry.

Edmunds.com analysts projected a 2.3 percent industry sales decline for the month. Cox Automotive predicted that sales would be flat.

Ford Motor Co. reported a 3.1 percent sales decline as its passenger car sales plummeted amid an industry-wide shift away from smaller vehicles. Toyota recorded a 6 percent sales decline.

But Fiat Chrysler Automobiles enjoyed a 5.9 percent increase for the month as the company's Jeep brand continues to soar.

General Motors

Edmunds forecast: -1 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: 5.3 percent

Actual results: GM no longer reports monthly sales figures.

Ford

Edmunds forecast: -1.5 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: -1.7 percent

Actual results: -3.1 percent

Total vehicles sold: 194,026

Ford's namesake brand recorded a 2.7 percent sales decline for July. The company's luxury Lincoln lineup was down 11 percent.

Sales of trucks and vans stood out as a bright spot, rising 10.2 percent. But sales of SUVS were down 1.5 percent and sales of passenger cars plummeted 27.7 percent to 34,879.

The F-series pickup, the most popular model in the U.S., rose 2.1 percent to 70,949, outselling all Ford SUVs combined.

Plunging sales of the Focus and Fusion sedans, down 45.5 percent and 22.1 percent, respectively, comes ahead of the discontinuation of those models.

Fiat Chrysler

Edmunds forecast: 2.7 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: 8.4 percent

Actual results: 5.9 percent

Total vehicles sold: 170,970

The Jeep brand continued to lead the way for Fiat Chrysler, increasing 15.2 percent to 79,906 units. The Jeep Cherokee is red hot, with sales soaring 71 percent to 20,210 vehicles.

Ram sales edged up 2.2 percent. Sales of the Dodge, Chrysler and Fiat brands fell 0.5 percent, 12.6 percent and 44.7 percent, respectively.

Toyota

Edmunds forecast: -7 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: -9.9 percent

Actual results: -6 percent

Total vehicles sold: 208,770

Toyota's namesake brand declined 5.1 percent, while its luxury Lexus lineup declined 12.1 percent.

The company's passenger cars plunged 18 percent. But sales of crossovers, SUVs and trucks increased 2.8 percent.

Nissan

Edmunds forecast: -5 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: -6.5 percent

Actual results: -15.2 percent

Total vehicles sold: 108,792

Nissan sales continued to drop sharply as the company apparently eases off previously aggressive discounts.

The company's namesake brand declined 15.7 percent, while its luxury Infiniti lineup fell 10.1 percent.

The Rogue crossover, which has been one of the most popular models in the U.S., posted a sharp decline of 18.2 percent to 26,535 units.

Honda

Edmunds forecast: -6.8 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: -4 percent

Actual results: -8.2 percent

Total vehicles sold: 138,602

Honda's namesake brand fell 8.4 percent, while the Acura luxury lineup was down 6.6 percent.

Passenger car sales declined 19.3 percent, while sales of SUVs, crossovers and pickups rose 3.2 percent.

The stalwart Accord and Civic sedans plunged 19.3 percent and 28.3 percent, respectively.

Hyundai-Kia

Edmunds forecast: -1.3 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: -2.2 percent

Actual results: (not yet available)

Total vehicles sold: (not yet available)

Subaru

Edmunds forecast: (not provided)

Cox Automotive forecast: 0.5 percent

Actual results: (not yet available)

Total vehicles sold: (not yet available)

Volkswagen Group

Edmunds forecast: 4.5 percent (does not include Porsche)

Cox Automotive forecast: 6.4 percent

Actual results: (not yet available)

Total vehicles sold: (not yet available)

