Tips for visiting Zion National Park
In Southern Utah, Zion National Park and its 229 square miles of towering cliff walls, narrow canyons and absolutely stunning scenery lie about 300 miles from Salt Lake City and 160 miles from Las Vegas.
If you’re feeling adventurous, and don’t mind getting your feet wet, hike into The Narrows
The 2,000-foot sandstone cliffs found within Zion National Park are known around the world for their terrific big wall climbs and are quite popular with experienced climbers (if you’re inexperienced, you may want to opt out).
Rappelling, swimming, hiking and problem solving combined make up the fun sport of canyoneering, and Zion National Park is a terrific place to do all of it.
If you’re not afraid of heights and are up for a challenging hike, make plans to go to Angels Landing.
The hike to Deertrap Mountain, accessed from the East Rim Trail, is well worth the effort for the extraordinary view into Zion Canyon.
Over 2000 feet above the canyon floor, Observation Point offers a stellar view of Angels Landing and Zion Canyon. NPS Photo
For a quieter Zion National Park experience, visit Kolob Canyons in the northwest section of the park.
Spring runoff forms waterfalls near Kolob Arch in Zion's backcountry. NPS Photo
Kolob Canyon Road - Zion National Park - Matt Morgan_copyright Utah Office of Tourism, Sandra Salvas
This less visited but stunning section of Zion National Park is located 45 minutes north of Zion Canyon on Interstate 15. Nestled at 6,000 ft. above sea level, you will find yourself in a cooler environment surrounded by pinyon-juniper forests, ponderosa pines, and dramatic pink cliffs. Take the 5-mile scenic drive or discover an old homestead, such as Larson Cabin (above), on the picturesque Taylor Creek Trail, a moderate 5-mile roundtrip hike. NPS Photo/
Kolob Arch in Zion's backcountry may be the second longest in the world. NPS Photo
Desert bighorn sheep dads (Ovis canadensis nelsonii) relax in the sun on the east side of the park. The males can easily be identified by their impressive curled horns that continue to grow throughout their life.
ith its desert-like landscape, it may be surprising to learn that nearly 300 bird species are found on the park’s bird list, including hummingbirds.
The Say's phoebe (Sayornis saya) is one of the first birds to return to Zion Canyon in the spring.
Mexican spotted owls (Strix occidentalis lucida) are a threatened species due to the disappearance of their preferred habitat of old growth forests. These owls can be found in the many cool and verdant slot canyons found throughout the park.
This condor was seen soaring over Angels Landing earlier this summer (2012). NPS Photo
Though canyon wrens are rarely seen, you can often hear their sweet cascading song echoing through a canyon on a summer day. NPS Photo
The sun rises over the peak of Angels Landing in Zion National Park Monday, March 12, 2018.
The way to Angels Landing reopened at Zion National Park over the weekend, with park officials saying repairs were finished on a section of trail that was wiped out by a summer flash flood.

The West Rim Trail, which leads to the route to Angels Landing, reopened on Saturday, more than two months after an intense July 11 thunderstorm that caused flooding, mudslides and rockfalls throughout the park.

During the storm, a section of retaining wall and several small check dams failed in the Refrigerator Canyon area of the West Rim Trail, where visitors must pass on their way to Angels Landing. An 18-foot gap opened up in the trail.

Trail crews worked to stabilize both ends of the trail and built a new 30-foot custom bridge to span the damaged area, park officials said in a press release.

Hikers use a chain to help navigate the peak of Angels Landing in Zion National Park Monday March 12, 2018. The top of the trail is often congested, with hikers moving past each other on narrow pathways.
“We appreciate the public’s patience as we’ve worked to recover from substantial storm damage, and I applaud the efforts of the park’s trail crew who worked tirelessly to re-build the trail structures through Refrigerator Canyon” Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh said in a written statement.

Several trails that were damaged in the floods have since reopened, but some others remain closed.

The Kayenta Trail, Upper Emerald Pools Trail, the terminus of Lower Emerald Pools Trail, and Hidden Canyon are closed, with park staff and engineers working to make repairs or to safety reroute the trails around problem spots, according to the release.

Monsoonal summer thunderstorms hit the park particularly hard this year, with the July 11 storm in particular forcing multiple closures because of rockfalls, mudslides and other problems. Park officials said nearly every trail sustained at least some damage.

The same storm forced a temporary closure of the Zion-Mount Carmel Highway. Mudslides that covered the roadway left some motorists stranded for hours as they waited for road crews to dig them out.

