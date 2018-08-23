Fiat Chrysler announced this morning that long-time CEO Sergio Marchionne had died and then posted second-quarter results that were well below expectations. The automaker also cut revenue and profit guidance.

Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 209,000 minivans and SUVs worldwide to fix a brake problem that can cause longer stopping distances.

The recall covers the 2018 Dodge Journey, 2019 Jeep Cherokee and the 2018 and 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan and Jeep Compass. Most are in the United States.

The company says a brake-system part wasn't built to specifications, allowing gas bubbles to form in the brake fluid. FCA has received no customer complaints or reports of any crashes or injuries from the problem.

Owners will be notified shortly. Dealers will replace the brake fluid, which Fiat Chrysler says will solve the problem.

