Talk about a wipeout.

Facebook's faceplant, which erased nearly $100 billion of its market value in the first hour of trading Thursday, is more than the total value of many of America's best-known companies.

The gargantuan one-day loss in the social media company's market value eclipses the total value of warehouse club Costco, drug maker Bristol-Myers Squibb, investment powerhouse Goldman Sachs, defense contractor Lockheed Martin and credit card company American Express, according to Bloomberg data.

The wealth destroyed also is more than the total value of farm equipment-maker Caterpillar, home-improvement retailer Lowe's, coffee seller Starbucks and drug store chain CVS.

To give the loss even more perspective, Gary Kaltbaum, president of Kaltbaum Capital Management, said, "Facebook lost more than Ford and General Motors (market cap) combined."

Facebook's drubbing, which comes a day after hitting a fresh 52-week high of $217.50 per share, was sparked by its warning of slowing growth and higher expenses related to user security after last night's closing bell.

At around 11 a.m. Thursday, shares were down more than 19 percent to $175.74. The one-day percentage loss is Facebook's worst ever, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The steep decline of one of Wall Street's most popular and top-performing stocks delivered a wake-up call to investors.

"Facebook's fall from stardom is a warning," said David Kotok, chief investment officer at financial firm Cumberland Advisors, adding that other richly valued stocks could suffer similar hits if they falter. "When a stock price is discounting perfection, the company must not stumble."

Back in March, Facebook was caught up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal over privacy issues of its users, but its shares recovered after a brief drop of more than 15 percent.

FILE - In this April 4, 2013 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook has dropped 13.5 percent after allegations a political consulting firm working for the Trump campaign got data inappropriately from millions of Facebook users. On Monday, March 26, 2018, the Federal Trade Commission said its investigating the social media giants privacy practices and legislators in the U.S. and the U.K. have demanded answers and called for inquiries. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) ORG XMIT: NYBZ116

Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP

Here's a list of the market values of well-known companies that Facebook's one-day loss Thursday eclipsed, per Bloomberg data:

* Broadcom: $97.6B

* Costco: $96.8B

* Bristol-Myers Squibb: $96.5B

* Goldman Sachs: $92.4B

* Lockheed Martin: $92.8B

* American Express: $88.4B

* Caterpillar: $84.0B

* Lowe's $80.8B

* Starbucks: $71.2B

* CVS: $67.1B

