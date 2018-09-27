On Thursday, a soft-spoken Christine Blasey Ford and a defiant Brett Kavanaugh testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about Ford's claim that the Supreme Court nominee sexually assaulted her some 35 years ago.

She's 100 percent certain. He vehemently denies her claims. The committee is scheduled to make their decision Friday.

But first, a quick note: Today's hearing may trigger some survivors of sexual assault. A few tips on handling all the news: Take a break, go for a walk, or spend time with a pet. Reach out to support systems. You can mute sexual assault on Twitter, too. Your self-care matters.

Ford testified first on Thursday. Then Kavanaugh. All our coverage on both testimonies is below in that order, sorted by what each said, how senators and others responded and the many eyebrow-raising moments that occurred.

Start here for our top moments from both testimonies, then dive into the below.

What Ford said

Ford recalled Kavanaugh 'drunkenly laughing' in her opening statement

She's '100 percent' sure Kavanaugh assaulted her

Ford, a psychology professor, expertly detailed her own trauma with terms like 'sequelae'

She described how death threats forced her out of home

The alleged assault made her afraid of tight spaces, such as airplanes

Here's Ford's view as she testified, and an encouraging note left at her seat

Find more key moments from Ford's testimony

What they said

Democrats praised Ford's testimony, while Republicans stayed mostly quiet

A sex crimes prosecutor who questioned Ford criticized the 'five-minute' format of the hearing

'Unacceptable': Senators took plenty of partisan shots

Two men claimed they, not Kavanaugh, assaulted Ford, which Democrats called a GOP effort to 'muddy the waters'

Celebrities weighed in. Alyssa Milano attended, and voiced support for Ford

Ford tested the Supreme Court and offered a new kind of day to remember

Students showed support, while 1,600 men wrote in a New York Times ad: We believe her

What raised eyebrows

Sen. Chuck Grassley, the committee chair, kept interrupting women

Orin Hatch called Ford 'attractive.' He's also senator on the committee

Cory Booker, another senator, booked it to get Ford coffee

What Kavanaugh said

He opened angry: 'These are last–minute smears,' Kavanaugh said, alleging a 'political hit' from Democrats

Then he went off-script, fighting back tears as he mentioned family



'You will not drive me out,' and more key moments from Kavanaugh's testimony

What they said

Trump liked Kavanaugh's aggressive tone

The state of Delaware kept coming up, tied to both Kavanaugh and Ford

Nearly 60 Kavanaugh protestors were arrested near the Supreme Court

Those protesters were answered by Christian college students backing Kavanaugh

Men protested online with #AssaultFreeSCOTUS posts

What raised eyebrows

Sen. Lindsey Graham yelled furiously at Democrats

Kavanaugh dodged continual questions about a potential FBI investigation into the claims

What's next

The committee was slated to vote on Kavanaugh Friday, and the Senate could confirm him as soon as Tuesday

Trump has urged the Senate to confirm him, but GOP senators like Jeff Flake may not

The showdown may all hinge on whom you believe

The court's ideological future teeters on these testimonies

One last thing

If you're struggling with or have survived a sexual assault, you are not alone. USA TODAY’s Facebook support group ‘I Survived It’ is here to provide a community for you. The group is a place where people can share their stories of surviving seemingly insurmountable challenges and for others to find hope in community. You can join here.

