Emmy Rossum says she's leaving "Shameless."

The actress, who plays Fiona Gallagher on the Showtime series, announced the news in a lengthy, emotional Facebook post Thursday. 

"It’s a hard thing to put into words, feelings. But I’m going to try," she wrote. "The opportunity to play Fiona has been a gift... I know you will continue on without me, for now. There is much more Gallagher story to be told. I will always be rooting for my family. Try not to think of me as gone, just think of me as moving down the block."

Rossum's statement did not address her reason for leaving the family dramedy, set in Chicago, that stars William H. Macy as the troubled patriarch, but hinted that her TV family has given her the stability and support "to stretch and grow creatively."

"The way ( executive producer) John Wells has shepherded me as an actress, and more recently how he’s encouraged me wholeheartedly as a director and a writer, has been an honor and a privilege," she wrote.

In a statement to USA TODAY Thursday, Wells said Rossum will "forever be part of the 'Shameless' family. We are hard at work now creating a season nine finale for 'Shameless' which we hope will provide a Gallagher-worthy sendoff for Fiona that honors the great work Emmy has done."

A statement from producer Warner Bros. Television also gave Rossum an appreciative farewell and confirmed she would appear in the ninth season.

"We wish her all the best as she explores the next chapter in her career," the statement read. "But before that, we are excited for fans of 'Shameless' to see Emmy and the entire ensemble cast continue the adventures of the Gallagher family in the show’s upcoming ninth season.”

