Guain Holloman, of Tennessee, places a flower on the windshield of a car in the Ride the Ducks parking lot in Branson on Friday July 20, 2018. At least 13 people, including children, are dead after an amphibious duck boat capsized on a lake at this tourism hot spot during a severe thunderstorm.

BRANSON, Mo. — Divers recovered the four remaining bodies Friday from a lake at this tourism hot spot, bringing the death toll to 17 after an amphibious duck boat capsized during a severe thunderstorm that churned up 5-foot waves.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader's office confirmed the recovery of the four remaining missing bodies from Table Rock Lake.

Rader told MSNBC that the recovery of the last victims "brings some closure" to the tragedy that struck the tourist vessel.

The driver of the Ride the Ducks tourist boat was among the victims as the vessel sank in 40 feet of water, Rader told reporters earlier Friday. The captain of the boat survived.

The boat, a hybrid land and water vehicle, had 31 people on board on Table Rock Lake when the incident happened near the Showboat Branson Belle.

An off-duty sheriff's deputy, who was working on the showboat when a line of the thunderstorms blew through between 6:15 and 6:30 p.m., jumped in the water to save some of the passengers, Rader said.

Four adults and three children were being treated late Friday at Cox Medical Center Branson, hospital spokeswoman Kaitlyn McConnell said. Two adults were in critical condition; the others suffered minor injuries.

Rader said the amphibious boat came to rest upright on its wheels in 80 feet of water. The vessel was expected to be pulled from the lake Friday, he added.

Rader said it was too early to know the cause of the incident. He said there were life jackets in the boat but it's not clear if they were used. "It's been a very trying night," he said.

Passengers on a nearby boat described the chaos as the winds picked up and the water turned rough. “Debris was flying everywhere,” Allison Lester said told ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Lester’s boyfriend, Trent Behr, said they saw a woman in the water and helped to pull her into the boat. He said he was about to start CPR when an EMT arrived and took over.

Jim Pattison Jr., president of the company that owns Ride the Ducks in Branson, told CBS This Morning that in hindsight the boat "shouldn't have been in the water."

Despite saying that, Pattison — who was interviewed by phone Friday from Branson — also appeared to defend the decision not to halt the tours. He said the lake was hit by a "fast-moving storm that came out of basically nowhere."'

Asked if passengers on the boats were required to wear life jackets, Pattison said no. "Under law they're not required to."

Pattison, whose company bought the local Ride the Ducks operation in December, said Ride the Ducks has operated for 47 years and the captain of the vehicle that capsized had 16 years experience.

He told CBS: "We've never had an incident like this or anything close to it."

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said other details of the accident remained unclear as local, state and federal authorities began an investigation.

“It’s a sad occasion, a lot of people involved,” he said. “A lot of families involved, down here on vacation trying to enjoy time, and it ends up with an incident like this.”

National Transportation Safety Board investigators were expected to arrive Friday.

A second duck boat on the lake in southwest Missouri, about 225 miles southwest of St. Louis, made it safely to shore. U.S. military in World War II originally used duck boats to transport troops and supplies, and they were later modified for use as sightseeing vehicles.

Duck boats, which can travel on land and in water, have been involved in other deadly incidents in the past. Five college students were killed in 2015 in Seattle when a duck boat collided with a bus, and 13 people died in 1999 when a duck boat sank near Hot Springs, Arkansas.

In 2010, a distracted tug boat pilot, who had been on his cell phone or laptop because of a family emergency, rammed a barge into a stalled duck boat in the Delaware River, in Philadelphia, throwing 35 people into the water. Two Hungarian students died in the incident.

“Duck boats are death traps,” said Andrew Duffy, an attorney whose law firm Philadelphia law firm handled litigation related to two fatal duck boat accidents there. “They’re not fit for water or land because they are half car and half boat.”

Branson is about 200 miles southeast of Kansas City and is a popular vacation spot for families and other tourists looking for entertainment ranging from theme parks to live music.

The storm Thursday night in Branson hit the lake with 80 mph winds that kicked up waves 5 feet high, said Capt. Jim Pulley, owner of Sea Tow Table Rock Lake.

“Western Taney County has got divers in the water where the duck boat went down,” Pulley said. “The ducks have a ramp access where they put in, and when the wind hit it pushed the boat right square behind the Branson Belle.”

National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning Thursday evening for the Branson area. Meteorologist Steve Lindenberg said a top wind speed of 63 mph was measured at the Branson Airport near 7 p.m. and likely was stronger over the lake.

"There's nothing to slow down winds in an open area," he said.

President Donald Trump, in a tweet, extended his “deepest sympathies” to those affected by the boat accident.

“Such a tragedy, such a great loss. May God be with you all!” he tweeted.

Schmitt reports for the Springfield (Mo.) News-Leader. Stanglin reported from McLean, Va. Contributing: The Associated Press

