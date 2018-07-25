WASHINGTON – Airlines had a rough May, with more cancellations, more late flights and more mishandled bags than the month before, the Transportation Department announced Wednesday.

Despite the performance, the number of complaints filed by consumers to the DOT dropped, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. The 1,102 complaints was down from 1,169 in April and 1,784 in May 2017, according to the bureau’s Air Travel Consumer Report for May, the latest month for which federal data is available.

The 17 airlines that report their reliability canceled 1.2 percent of their domestic flights in May, according to the report. That’s up from 1 percent in April and 0.8 percent in May 2017.

Delta Air Lines held its usual perch with a statistical 0 percent of its flights canceled, with only 23 scrapped in May. Hawaiian Airlines canceled 0.1 percent of its flights and Allegiant Air canceled 0.3 percent.

The highest rates of cancellations were at regional carriers Envoy Air with 3.7 percent, Republic Airlines with 2.6 percent and PSA Airlines with 2.3 percent. Envoy and PSA are each American Airlines affiliates while Republic flies feeder flights for three different major carriers (American, Delta and United). 

Cumulatively, airlines averaged 79.4 percent of the flights arriving within 15 minutes of their schedules in May, according to the report. This was down from 81.3 percent in April, but up from 79.1 percent for the same month a year earlier.

The most punctual airlines were Hawaiian with 90.8 percent, Delta with 85 percent and Endeavor Air with 83.2 percent. The carriers with the lowest on-time arrival rates were JetBlue Airways with 71 percent, Frontier Airlines with 71.8 percent and PSA Airlines with 75 percent.

Also in May, airlines had 2.59 reports of mishandled bags for every 1,000 passengers, according to the report. The rate was up from rates of 2.39 in April and 2.32 for the same month a year earlier.

The department is investigating 12 tarmac delays of at least three hours for domestic flights and four of more than four hours for international flights, which could produce fines for the airlines. Airlines had 26 lengthy tarmac delays on domestic flights and none for international flights in May 2017.

The longest domestic delays were 3 hours and 53 minutes for a Spirit Airlines flight May 12 from Baltimore to Las Vegas that was diverted to St. Louis, 3 hours and 43 minutes for a United Airlines flight from New York LaGuardia to Houston Bush on May 26 after a diversion to Houston Hobby, and 3 hours and 36 minutes before departure for a Trans States Airlines flight from Washington Reagan National to Grand Rapids on May 31.

The longest international delays were 5 hours and 50 minutes for an Air India flight from Delhi to Chicago O’Hare on May 9 after a diversion to Milwaukee, 4 hours and 59 minutes after arrival for a Japan Airlines flight from Tokyo Narita to Washington Dulles on May 15, and 4 hours and 57 minutes for an Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to O’Hare on May 2 after a diversion to Milwaukee.

Bumping rates for the first half of the year will be reported in August.

