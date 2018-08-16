WASHINGTON – Gathering his Cabinet at the White House on Thursday, President Donald Trump was happy to discuss a new sanctions threat on Turkey, the opioid epidemic and new trade talks with China.

He was less inclined to talk about Omarosa Manigault Newman and John Brennan.

Trump ignored reporters' questions about Manigault Newman, the former aide whose new book says the president is a racist in mental decline, and Brennan, the former CIA director who accused the president of colluding with the Russians during the 2016 election.

During the Cabinet meeting that lasted more than an hour, Trump also praised the late singer Aretha Franklin, suggested a lawsuit against certain drug companies, heard a report on efforts to denuclearize North Korea – and also took shots at the media.

“If you’d like, you can stay," he told reporters at one point. "If you’d like, you can leave ... Freedom of the press.”

Among the Cabinet agenda items:

• Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said there would be new economic sanctions on Turkey if the government did not release American pastor Andrew Brunson.

"We have put sanctions on several of their cabinet members," Mnuchin told colleagues. "We have more that we are planning to do if they don't release him quickly."

While Turkey has accused Brunson of involvement in a coup attempt, Trump said that "he's a very innocent man.”

• The president asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to bring a federal lawsuit against certain drug companies he says are contributing to the opioid crisis. He also asked Sessions to look into opioids being shipped into the United States by countries like China and Mexico, saying they are “sending their garbage and killing our people ... It’s almost a form of warfare."

• Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that while North Korea has not conducted nuclear missile tests in months, China may be encouraging Kim Jong Un's government to resist denuclearization negotiations.

"I think it’s been hurt a little by China," Pompeo said.

Nevertheless, Pompeo said negotiations are continuing "about a path forward to a brighter future for the North Koreans."

• Talks about ongoing tariff threats have been renewed between the United State and China.

While talking up the U.S. economy, economic adviser Larry Kudlow said China is struggling, and "their economy is just heading South.”

Trump also heard a report on efforts to modify the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico.

While declining reporters' questions, Trump has used other forums to respond to Manigault Newman and Brennan.

On Twitter, Trump described the former aide known as Omarosa as a "lowlife" and a "dog." He said she is lying about allegations that include the claim that the president has used the "n" word to describe African-Americans.

As for Brennan, Trump announced Wednesday he had revoked the former CIA director's security clearance because of what he called irresponsible statements about the president and Russia.

In a New York Times op-ed on Thursday, Brennan said Trump is trying to silence his statements about Trump's cooperation with Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election, currently the subject of a special counsel investigation.

"Mr. Trump’s claims of no collusion are, in a word, hogwash," Brennan wrote.

