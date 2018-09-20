WASHINGTON - A steady stream of violent threats have targeted those involved in the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and have intensified since sexual assault allegations against him surfaced.

The woman who accused Kavanaugh of the assault, Christine Blasey Ford, said when they were teens, Kavanaugh pinned her down at a party in 1982, groped her and covered her mouth when she tried to scream.

Since her name was made public, Ford has received a slew of threats. Her attorney told the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday that her client would testify before senators but only if certain conditions were met, including safety measures.

"As you are aware, she has been receiving death threats, which have been reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and she and her family have been forced out of their home," Ford's attorney, Debra Katz, wrote in an email obtained by USA TODAY. "She wishes to testify, provided that we can agree on terms that are fair and which ensure her safety."

More: Kavanaugh confirmation: Who will be the winners and losers in a Senate hearing?

More: Christine Blasey Ford reiterates she's willing to testify on Kavanaugh allegations if given 'fair' conditions

Kavanaugh's family has also reportedly been the target of threats.

His wife, Ashely, received a number of threatening emails at work this week, according to CNN and the Wall Street Journal.

"My condolences to you for being married to a rapist. Although you probably deserve it," one person wrote in an email obtained by CNN.

Another message sent this week said "F*** YOU AND YOUR RAPIST HUSBAND," according to CNN.

The Wall Street Journal cited two other emails sent to Ashely Kavanaugh's government email account. She works as town manager for a suburb of the Village of Chevy Chase. A phone number listed for her office went straight to voicemail and a message from USA TODAY was not returned.

"May you, your husband and your kids burn in hell," one message read. Another said she should tell her husband to "put a bullet in his … skull," according to the WSJ.

Others, especially Republicans on the Judiciary Committee, have been the target of harassment and threats since the start of Kavanaugh's hearings. Kavanaugh and Ford have been invited to testify Monday about her allegations. ​​​​​​

More: 'Vulgar' calls, threats and 'bribery': Kavanaugh pressure mounts for Sen. Collins

More: Abortion-rights activists send hangers to Sen. Collins, hoping to influence her vote on court

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, viewed as a potential swing vote against Kavanaugh, has reported receiving threatening calls and letters as well as more than 3,000 wire coat hangers in grim a reference to the unsafe, illegal abortions that abortion-rights defenders say would follow the end of Roe v. Wade.

Collins told The Wall Street Journal that she finds "the out-of-state voicemails being left on the answering machines of my state offices" to be "incredibly offensive."

"In one case – and we are going to turn this over to the police, but unfortunately, of course, the person didn’t leave a name or number – but they actually threatened to rape one of my young female staffers," Collins told the Journal.

One incensed voter left a voicemail for Collins, which her office shared with USA TODAY, in which he repeatedly screamed insults while wondering how Collins could accept Kavanaugh's statement that he considers Roe v. Wade to be "settled law" when he was "handpicked by the Federalist Society specifically to overturn" that decision.

"You will go down in history as the most naive person ever to be in Congress you (expletive), (expletive), feckless, naive woman!" the caller yelled.

"If you care at all about women's choice, vote no Kavanaugh. Don't be a dumb b---h," another male caller said.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com