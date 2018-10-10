Peggy McCay, best known for her role in "Days of Our Lives," has died at 90, her spokesperson Sharyn Berg confirmed to USA TODAY Wednesday.

"Yes, it is a very sad day," Berg said in a statement. "She was a great lady!"

Deadline and TVLine report she died on Sunday of natural causes.

McCay played Caroline Brady on the long-running NBC soap opera. She also starred in crime series "Hawaiian Eye," drama series "General Hospital" and the 1991 film "The Trials of Rosie O'Neill."

Fellow actors took to Twitter to pay their respects to the late actress.

"Days of Our Lives" co-star Jen Lilley said McCay was like "a real grandmother" to her.

"I just heard the news that #PeggyMccay has passed," she tweeted. "She was like a real grandmother to me, a mentor, a great source of encouragement, and she was so hilariously fierce. You are deeply missed Peggy!"

Co-star Thaao Penghlis described her as "always a classy lady."

"Always a classy lady our Emmy winning Peggy McCay who cared about her craft, her fellow actors and the Life of Days," he tweeted. "She reigned well in this most pressured profession of Daytime."

Sal Stowers also remembered McCay on Twitter.

"Peggy McCay was such a beautiful and tender woman. Her Presence was truly special to be around," she tweeted. "Very honored to have shared precious time with her. Fly with the angels Ms. McCay."

