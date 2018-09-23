Photos: A tiny house with a big "Hart"

This is the interior of the 192 square-foot tiny home curated by comedian Kevin Hart. It has a standard bed, kitchen, living room, and full bath. It will be available on Booking.com starting Sept. 27.

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart is known for his big personality.

Now, the comedian is teaming up with Booking.com, a travel booking site, and this time he’s going small.

Hart has curated a “Tiny House with Big Personality,” a 268 square-foot home that will debut in New York City on Sept. 27. The house can be booked starting 12 p.m. on Sept. 25.

In an interview with USA TODAY, Hart said that his partnership with Booking.com made sense to him given that he is a road warrior.

“It fits my lifestyle,” he says. “I love to do things that coincide with what I do, and the way that I move. Being that I am a guy who is constantly on the road, constantly traveling, where I’m staying becomes a priority.”

The tiny house will be stationed in Herald Square for one night only for a price of $54. (Hart is 5’4” tall.) The first person who books the house will get it for the night of Sept. 27. The house can accommodate two guests.

The booking comes with a set of tickets to Hart’s sold out “Irresponsible Tour” that night at Madison Square Garden as well as dinner at The Lamb’s Club, the comedian’s favorite New York City restaurant.

Starting Oct. 1, the house will be moved to Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, Hart’s home state. It will be stationed in Tiny Estates, the world’s largest community of tiny homes, for at least three months. A one-night stay there will cost $175.

The home has a standard bed, full bathroom, kitchen, and living room. Hart has outfitted it with his favorite amenities, such as an Amazon Alexa, Bluetooth speakers, and his choice of a Diptyque candle. Its custom shelves are filled with a collection of Hart’s stand-up specials and movies.

Hart hopes the people who end up staying in the house will appreciate his whimsical décor.

“That’s something that you can get a nice funny laugh out of,” he says. “Kevin is a person who’s out there from time to time. … The tiny house is decorated to fit my needs.”

Booking.com offers accommodations around the world. They don’t just list hotels. According to Booking.com research, 29 percent of U.S. travelers are looking for unusual places to stay when they travel. The travel site is targeting those people by promoting properties such as igloos, treehouses, houseboats, and castles.

“Offering our users a unique experience of what life is like in someone else’s shoes, especially someone as epic as Kevin Hart, is just one of the ways we are celebrating the diversity of Booking.com’s inventory and the unforgettable travel experiences our guests can enjoy,” Todd Dunlap, managing director of the Americas for Booking.com, said in a written statement.

Hart is no stranger to unique accommodations. He often stays in hotels when traveling for business, but when vacationing with his family, he likes to find “something fun so the kids can be blown away.”

Once, he and his wife stayed in a villa in the middle of a rainforest in Thailand.

“You would think it was very simplistic, very standard, something that was not that big of a deal,” he says. “Inside it had a modern feel to it. It was something I’d never seen before. The fact that I felt like we were in the middle of a rainforest was kind of dope.”

Another time, he and his children stayed in what he calls an “adventure house.” It had secret passageways and back doors that would lead them into the kitchen and other parts of the house.

“It was like an obstacle course,” he says.

Hart may be staying in large places now, but he grew up in a tiny house himself. He and his brother were raised by a single mother in North Philadelphia.

“We had just pretty much a room where everything was within that space. We had a bathroom, a kitchen,” he says. “What my mom would do is section the room off, and my brother and I had a section of the room and my mother had another section of the room.”

But that was plenty for him, he says. “It was all we needed.”

