Protesters hold a banner depicting the earth on the opening day of the UN Climate Change Conference COP23, in Bonn, Germany, on Nov. 6, 2017.

EPA-EFE

Australian psychologist Susie Burke tells the story of a woman who came to her for counseling after having her first child. Not because she was suffering from postpartum depression, but because she was "struggling with the enormity of what she had done." She felt she had brought her child into a "world she knew was going to be a lot harsher and a lot less safe," Burke told Deutsche Welle.

"She came to me when she was overwhelmed by this distress; questioning whether she had done the right thing. The fear she had for his future was really huge."

Burke, who specializes in eco-psychology, treats people suffering mental illness as a result of climate change. She recently set up a free hotline called the "Climate Change Psychological Support Network," where Australians can call a psychologist to talk through their feelings about environmental change.

"One of the very first things people need to do to engage properly with climate change is to acknowledge how they feel about it and talk about it," Burke said.

Eco-anxiety, grief and guilt

A sense of pervasive loss, devastation and change are endemic to a world afflicted by climate change. Polar ice caps are melting, many animal species are going extinct; the weather is unpredictable and often extreme.

We are increasingly aware of the impacts these changes are having on our physiological health — whether it be as stark as death and injury from extreme weather events, or more insidious harm from the worsening quality of water, air and food.

But as the emerging field of eco-psychology reveals, climate change takes a significant toll on our mental health, too.

"For people who are hearing and paying attention to what is happening to the climate, it is a huge weight and anxiety and fear," Burke said.

Having worked in the field for the past two decades, the psychologist describes observing people with "anxiety and depression, flat moods, helplessness and hopelessness, and anger," as well as "guilt and shame."

Demonstrators protest President Donald Trump's decision to exit the Paris climate change accord on June 2, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.

Getty Images

A little-known problem

Although it might seem evident that extreme changes resonate with people on an emotional level, it is not something often talked about.

The health of millions of people around the world is already being compromised by global warming. Scientists say it is the major threat of the 21st century. But there is little emphasis on mental health.

“It’s a huge gap in the literature,” said Ashlee Cunsolo, researcher and director of an institute geared toward sustaining Indigenous culture in Canada.

For the globe to comprehensively tackle health challenges arising out of climate change, Cunsolo argues mental health must inform policymaking. This, she said, requires "a mass system-wide societal shift" in how climate change is thought about and what the potential long-term impacts might be.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change includes a section that details the impact from climate change. Consolo notes that it initially conceptualized loss and damage in terms of "infrastructure and the market" when it was written in the 1990s. But it has been adjusted to account for "intangible losses," such as "cultural knowledge, language and place," she said.

Inuit on thin ice

Cunsolo first observed this aspect of climate change while working in public health with Inuits in Eastern Canada. After witnessing rapid changes in their environment — such as melting sea ice and unpredictable weather — these communities expressed a profound sense of "grief associated with loss of place, loss of sea ice, loss of livelihoods," she said.

It was this research that prompted Cunsolo and her colleague, Neville Ellis, who works closely with farmers suffering drought in Western Australia, to create a new category of emotional trauma called "ecological grief." Cunsolo describes this as "the responding mental and emotional pain, stress and sadness” that arises from environmental change.

"The word 'Inuit' literally means 'people of the sea ice' — so this is a very deep, existential questioning of humanity," the researcher said." People are really having their foundations impacted by these changes."

Although climate scientists warn that a 1 to 2 degree Celsius temperature increase globally would have devastating effects around the globe – even making some parts of the world inhospitable – evidence has shown that Laborador has already surpassed this threshold and is instead looking at a temperature increase of 6 to 8 degrees Celsius.

The unprecedented loss of sea ice has had an enormous impact on the Inuit communities' ability to hunt, travel, and practice their culture, Cunsolo said. "There's a lot of concern for what it means for the future – a lot of anticipatory grief."

This article was originally published on DW.com. Its content is separate from USA TODAY.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com