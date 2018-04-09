Claire Wineland, a social media star whose story about living with cystic fibrosis inspired thousands of people, died at 21.

According to a statement from her foundation Claire's Place, Wineland suffered a massive stroke caused by a blood clot on August 26 following a double lung transplant.

Wineland passed away after a week of intensive care and procedures to attempt to save her life, said the foundation.

"We know Claire was loved all over the world," said Laura McHolm, chairman of the board for the non-profit Claire's Place Foundation, in a statement. "Your prayers, support and encouraging words, have been a huge source of strength for her and her family."

Instead of flowers, Wineland's family is asking for donations to be made to Claire's foundation.

"It was her greatest wish that her foundation would continue on with or without her," said Melissa Yeager, Wineland's mother, in an update on GoFundMe. "Knowing Claire, she was all about being of service to others and your donations will support her in that. A continuation of her legacy."

Wineland was born with cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease causing persistent lung infections and limiting a person's ability to breathe. According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, more than 30,000 people in the U.S. live with the disease.

Wineland and her family started the foundation following a routine surgery in 2010 after which she nearly lost her life, according to the organization's website.

Wineland has told her story through her book "Every Breath I Take, Surviving and Thriving with Cystic Fibrosis," and on social media platforms including YouTube and Instagram, where she has hundreds of thousands of followers.

"I will miss you more than words can say," said her father, John Wineland, in a post on Facebook. "I think its safe to say, the world will too."

