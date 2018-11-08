A group of around 50 anti-fascist supporters walked through parts of downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday – many dressed in black and wearing headbands. Some members, reflecting their protest of white nationalism, carried a large banner reading: "Good Night, White Pride."

A year after the white nationalist rally "United The Right" left three dead and dozens injured, the city is taking extra safety precautions this weekend ahead of the movement's 2018 reboot in Washington D.C. Sunday.

As of Saturday morning Charlottesville was adorned with concrete barriers, metal fences, security checkpoints and apologies for the violence that unfolded last August when white nationalists marched through the University of Virginia campus.

The city, along with parts of Northern Virginia, is under a state of emergency. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said the order was an "administrative tool" to prepare the Virginia National Guard and other security details for any riots that might arise.

UVA President James Ryan spoke to a crowd gathered Saturday morning for a service of reflection on the anniversary of the march. He said that those who stood up against the racists showed remarkable “courage and bravery” and that the university must admit its mistakes.

"I am sorry. We are sorry," Ryan said, addressing the students and community members who faced off against white nationalists last year and who critics say the university didn't do enough to protect.

President Donald Trump also reflected on the clashes Saturday morning, tweeting that he condemns "all types of racism and acts of violence" and calling the riots that ensued last year "senseless death and division."

The statement marks a significant difference from the remarks Trump made last August following the riots where 32-year-old legal assistant Heather Heyer was hit and killed when a young Neo-Nazi slammed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters. Two Virginia state troopers also died when their surveillance helicopter crashed near the protests.

Trump said at a news conference last year, "You had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides."

This year's "Unite The Right" rally is aimed at advocating for "white civil rights." It is set to take place Sunday in Washington D.C.'s Lafayette Square with a march from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The nation's capital ensures heavy security, banning guns from the premises regardless of legal permits. Counterprotesters will also be kept away from the white nationalists.

Glass bottles, skateboards, knives, air rifles and a dozen other items are also prohibited.

Contributing: The Associated Press

