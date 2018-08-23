A Catholic priest who had finished morning prayers inside an Indiana church earlier this week said he was attacked by a man who told him "this is for all the little kids." Then, he said he blacked out.

The priest, Rev. Basil John Hutsko, was knocked unconscious by an unknown person around 9 a.m. Monday at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church in Merrillville, Indiana, police told the Chicago Tribune.

The incident officials are calling a hate crime occurred the same day Pope Francis released a letter to Catholics condemning sexual abuse by priests. Hutsko was not named in the report.

Chief Joseph Petruch of the Merrillville Police Department, also a friend and fellow priest, told CBS Chicago that the attacker grabbed Hutsko, 64, by the neck, forced the priest to the floor and repeatedly bashed his head until he went unconscious.

Hutsko, who was taken to a hospital after the incident, was left with bruises on his face and body.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting local police in the investigation.

