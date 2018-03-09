Proud parents snap photos of their children's milestone moments. Or they shoot video.

Maybe they add filters and music and create something a little more special than usual.

Or maybe, if they know their way around a camera, they put together something that emotionally destroys us, as Catherine Zeta-Jones did when the son she shares with Michael Douglas moved into his dorm room.

On Sunday, Zeta-Jones, 48, posted a sweet video set to Electric Light Orchestra's "Mr. Blue Sky" of 18-year-old son Dylan's dorm room move. Zeta-Jones captured 73-year-old Douglas helping, and mixed in baby pictures and video of Dylan.

Phew! Where are the tissues?

Zeta-Jones captioned the post: "Let the lectures really begin! I love you Dylan. Good luck in the next exciting and enlightening chapter of your life."

Dylan Douglas is attending Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, and the video shows his dorm room is decorated with Union Jack pillows and a Rolling Stones poster.

His 15-year-old sister Carys also can be seen in the video, giving him a tearful goodbye hug.

Where ARE those tissues?

Like All the Moms? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com