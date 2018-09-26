Cruise ship tours: Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Horizon

Carnival Vista is packed with activities

Danny Lehman

It'll cost you more this fall to dine in one of the steakhouses on Carnival Cruise Line's 26 ships.

The Miami-based line in recent days has hiked the flat fee it charges for its steakhouse restaurants by nearly 9%.

Adult passengers now pay $38 per person at Carnival steakhouses, up from $35. The child rate (for children 11 and under) is now $12, up from $10.

The price increase at the steakhouses is the first in five years.

The flat fee for the steakhouses covers an appetizer, salad, entree, side dishes and dessert with coffee or tea. Other drinks are extra.

RELATED: Giant new Carnival ship begins sailing from Miami

Carnival also offers selections from its steakhouses in the main dining rooms of its ships for an extra charge of $20 — a price level that is not changing.

The steakhouses on Carnival ships are among the few Carnival food venues with an extra charge. Dining in the main restaurants on Carnival ships is included in the fare.

Cruise ship tours: Carnival Cruise Lines' Carnival Sunshine

The fleet and home ports of Carnival Cruise Line

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com