Canadian police say at least four people have been killed in a shooting in Fredericton, New Brunswick, in the east of the country. The incident is ongoing.

Fredericton Police said they were responding to the incident in the Brookside Drive area of the city at about 7:30 a.m. local time Friday. The circumstances of the shooting weren't immediately clear. Police said further information would be provided when more details are confirmed.

"The public is asked to avoid the area and stay in their homes with doors locked at this time for their safety," police tweeted.

Firefighters and paramedics have also been deployed to the scene, Canadian broadcaster CBC reported.

Robert DiDiodato, who lives near the scene of the incident, said he heard a series of "firecracker" noises at about 7 a:m., CBC reported.

"With the tempo, it might've been a gunshot. It was sort of like a pop, pop, pop, pop," he said.

He said he heard similar sounds about five minutes later. "Doors are locked and everybody's inside," he said, according to CBC.

Fredericton, the capital of in New Brunswick province, has a population of about 60,000.

Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road. An incident has resulted in at least four people killed. More information will be available when we can confirm. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

