A spooked circus camel injured several children and one adult at Shrine Circus in Pittsburgh over the weekend.

Six children and one adult were hurt after a camel began bucking during Shrine Circus' intermission around 3:30 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena. Five were sent to hospitals with minor injuries, and one child suffered a fractured arm, the Tribune-Review reports. Two children and an adult were riding the camel at the time, as part of circus rides offered on tethered animals including ponies and elephants, NBC10 reports.

Witnesses report a child threw a shovel at the camel's feet, which prompted its erratic behavior, CBS Pittsburgh reports.

"They were giving camel rides, and camels were walking around calmly," Ruthie Kester told CBS. "And then a kid threw a shovel at the camel's feet, which startled the camel and it started to buck."

In videos posted by audience members, the circus announcer can be heard saying "please remain calm," as he also calls for nearby medics or EMTs.

It was the show's third and final day.

