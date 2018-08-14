LONDON — A man crashed a car into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in London, injuring two pedestrians Tuesday in an incident British police are investigating as a terror attack.

It was the fourth vehicle-based terror attack in London in less than 18 months.

The driver of the car — in his late 20s — was arrested at the scene on suspicion of terrorism offenses. Few other details about him, his identity or a possible motive were released. No one else was in the car and no weapons were found with him.

The incident, which took place at 7:37 a.m. local time (2:37 a.m. ET), led to a large police operation and occurred close to the site of another terrorist attack in London last year. None of the pedestrians' injuries are life-threatening.

In a news conference, police said the suspect was not cooperating with investigators.

The Houses of Parliament are ringed by steel and concrete security barriers.

An unnamed eyewitness told British broadcaster the BBC the driver "drove at speed" toward the barriers and that his actions looked deliberate. The eyewitness said the car appeared to swerve into a pedestrian crossing before slamming into the barriers.

Britain's capital has been subject to a series of terrorist attacks in recent years.

In June 2017, seven people were killed and dozens injured when three men — eventually shot and killed by police — rammed pedestrians with a car at London Bridge and then went on a stabbing rampage at nearby Borough Market. The Islamic State militant group later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Also in June last year, a British man drove a van into Muslim worshippers near Finsbury Park Mosque, in north London. A man who earlier collapsed near the scene died. Investigators concluded the attacker, who was jailed for murder, developed an extreme hatred of Muslims.

Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds injured during a bombing attack at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in northwestern England in May 2017. The Islamic State group claimed the 22-year-old British perpetrator of Libyan descent as one of its own.

The area where Tuesday's assault occurred was the site of a terror attack in March 2017, when three people — a police officer and two civilians — were killed and dozens wounded by a lone attacker near Britain's Parliament. Khalid Masood was shot and killed by police after he slammed a car into crowds on Westminster Bridge and then stabbed and killed the police officer and two tourists before being shot dead in a courtyard outside Parliament. The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com