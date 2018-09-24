Brett Kavanaugh, with his wife Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, answers questions during a FOX News interview, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Washington, about allegations of sexual misconduct against the Supreme Court nominee.

WASHINGTON – Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh flatly denied allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against him and said he plans to fight for confirmation to the nation's highest court, according to excerpts of a Fox News interview scheduled to air Monday night.

"I'm not going anywhere," he told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum as his wife, Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, sat next to him.

Two women have publicly come forward to accuse Kavanaugh of alleged past incidents of sexual misconduct since his initial confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this month.

Kavanaugh is scheduled to appear before the committee on Thursday to defend himself against an allegation of sexual assault against him by Palo Alto University professor Christine Blasey Ford.

Brett Kavanaugh and his wife Ashley Kavanaugh answer questions during a FOX News interview with Martha MacCallum, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Washington, about allegations of sexual misconduct against the Supreme Court nominee.

Late Sunday, a second woman – Deborah Ramirez, a Yale University classmate of Kavanaugh's – came forward with claims that he exposed himself to her and shoved his penis in her face at a dorm room party in their freshman year at the Ivy League school. She said they were playing a drinking game at the time and admits there are gaps in her memory of that night.

In the Fox News interview on "The Story with Martha MacCallum," Kavanaugh said he's never done what he's being accused of – to anyone.

“The truth is I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone, in high school or otherwise," he said according to an excerpt released by Fox News. "I am not questioning and have not questioned that perhaps Dr. Ford at some point in her life was sexually assaulted by someone at some place, but what I know is I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone.”

Kavanaugh also told MacCallum he's resolute about not letting "false accusations" force him to withdraw.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, backed up here by his wife Ashley, sat for three straight days before the Senate Judiciary Committee in early September.

"We’re looking for a fair process where I can be heard and defend my integrity my lifelong record," he said, according to an excerpt. "My lifelong record of promoting dignity and equality for women starting with the women who knew me when I was 14 years old. I’m not going anywhere.

“I want a fair process where I can defend my integrity, and I know I’m telling the truth. I know my lifelong record, and I’m not going to let false accusations drive me out of this process. I have faith in God and I have faith in the fairness of the American people.”

Ignoring calls from Democrats who want at least a delay on a confirmation vote, the White House and congressional Republicans are showing no signs of abandoning Kavanaugh.

Brett Kavanaugh, left, looks at his wife Ashley Estes Kavanaugh as they answer questions during a FOX News interview, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Washington, about allegations of sexual misconduct against the Supreme Court nominee.

President Donald Trump nominated the federal appeals court judge in July to succeed Anthony Kennedy, who retired from the bench.

"There’s a chance that this could be one of the single-most unfair, unjust things to happen to a candidate for anything," Trump said following a meeting Monday afternoon at the United Nations. “In my opinion, it’s totally political ... Brett Kavanaugh is an absolutely outstanding person. Hopefully he will be confirmed quickly.”

In the interview, which was taped before McCallum's show was to air at 7 p.m. EDT, Kavanaugh essentially repeated what he wrote in a letter sent Monday to Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Grassley and ranking member Dianne Feinstein.

In the letter, Kavanaugh strongly denies the allegations of sexual assault and accuses Democrats of "grotesque and obvious character assassination" that would dissuade qualified people of entering public service in the future.

"I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process," Kavanaugh wrote.

Contributing: William Cummings

