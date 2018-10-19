Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:
TV
Tune in: The documentary "Watergate" debuts on the History Channel Friday at 9 EDT/PDT. The six-hour, three-night event chronicles “one of the biggest criminal conspiracies in modern politics.” Among the notable figures featured are Carl Bernstein, Bob Woodward and John Dean.
DVD/BLU-RAY
View: "The Spy Who Dumped Me" is out on Tuesday. Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon star as Audrey and Morgan, friends who realize one of their ex-boyfriends was a spy and, as a result, become entangled in an international conspiracy. The film also stars Justin Theroux and Sam Heughan.
STREAMING
Watch: Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear join the cast for the final season of Netflix’s "House of Cards" Friday. The series also stars Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer and Campbell Scott.
FILM
Go to: "Bohemian Rhapsody" opens in theaters nationwide Friday. The film, starring Rami Malek as Queen's front man Freddie Mercury, chronicles the years leading up to the band's appearance at Live Aid.
MUSIC
Listen: Tenacious D drops their new album “Post-Apocalypto” Friday. The 21-song album features Foo Fighters Dave Grohl on drums. An animated series that accompanies the album can be found online on the band’s YouTube channel.