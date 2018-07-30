The Democratic congressional candidate for Virginia's 5th district has claimed her opponent is a "devotee of Bigfoot erotica," but her challenger said it's merely a misrepresentation of a parody book he wrote.

"My opponent Denver Riggleman, running mate of Corey Stewart, was caught on camera campaigning with a white supremacist," Democrat Leslie Cockburn wrote on Twitter Sunday night. "Now he has been exposed as a devotee of Bigfoot erotica. This is not what we need on Capitol Hill."

Riggleman, who has never run for public office, said Cockburn had misinterpreted his book, "The Mating Habits of Bigfoot," which he characterized as a "long-running prank" with his friends. He said the book was a parody of an anthropological study.

"It has nothing to do with Bigfoot erotica," Riggleman told USA TODAY.

Cockburn and Riggleman are facing off to the seat held by Rep. Tom Garrett, who announced in May that he wasn't running for re-election as he deals with problems with alcohol. Garrett had faced reports that he treated his staffers like servants.

Cockburn's campaign told USA TODAY that Riggleman's posts were originally shared by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report. The report last week published its roundup of 42 races for seats held by Republicans.

Under the section for Virginia's 5th, the Cook Political Report's David Wasserman wrote:

However, the most curious element of Riggleman's background may be a recently-deleted Facebook author page appearing to promote a self-published book titled "The Mating Habits of Bigfoot and Why Women Want Him." At least one Republican attributes Rigleman's literary musings to his offbeat sense of humor... But that (Instagram) account, since set to private, was once peppered with images of what can only be described as Bigfoot-themed erotic art.

Wasserman then tweeted about his roundup, saying he "never imagined" it would include a term like "Bigfoot erotica."

"The voters of Virginia’s 5th District deserve to know the true character of anyone who is asking to be sent to Congress to represent them," Cockburn's campaign manager, Louise Bruce, wrote in an email to USA TODAY. "Leslie has already put more than 62,000 miles on her car criss-crossing our district to meet with real people about the real issues that matter to them. Meanwhile, Mr. Riggleman is home scrubbing his social media of ‘Bigfoot erotica’ and who knows what else."

On Sunday, Cockburn posted screenshots of the referenced Instagram posts.

One Instagram post featured a drawing of Bigfoot and a "Censored" bar.

The caption: "Cover art for #matinghabitsofbigfoot almost complete. I hide nothing in this magnificent tome. Don't erase the censor box."

Riggleman said the drawing was based on the joke title of the book.

Another post featured Riggleman's head photoshopped over another Bigfoot drawing.

"My 'buddies' thought this pic was fitting for my birthday next week and to celebrate my new book release in about a month or 2," he wrote in the caption.

Riggleman explained this was a birthday card from a friend.

"I laughed," he said.

Riggleman said he left the posts up on Instagram because he "didn't think anyone would be dumb enough to take them seriously."

"I was wrong."

Riggleman also addressed Cockburn's charges that he had campaigned with a white supremacist. He said the campaign had not named the person he campaigned with.

According to the Virginia Democratic Party, Riggleman hit the trail with Stewart, the Republican nominee facing Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine in November, and Isaac Smith, the co-founder of the far-right group Unite and Security for America.

