Queen Bey is blessing us yet again – this time, with photos of her twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.

The singer shared the rare (and adorable!) pics on her website Thursday and fan accounts were quick to re-post the images on social media.

The photo shows a smiling Beyoncé holding the twins, who turned 1 in June, on her lap while on vacation in Europe.

The twins first made their social media debut in July of last year when they were just a month old.

Another photo captured a heartwarming moment between Rumi and dad Jay-Z, both decked out in yellow. The rapper is seen holding his daughter's hand while peering out at the water from their yacht.

And who could forget the Carters' first child, Blue Ivy? The six-year-old is also seen on the site, looking just as beautiful as her momma in a photo of the two matching in pink dresses.

Here's to hoping we'll see more photos of this famous fam soon!

01 / 08
CARDIFF, UK - JUNE 6: Beyonce and Jay-Z perform on the opening night of the 'On The Run II' tour at Principality Stadium on June 6, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales, UK. (Photo by Raven Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup)
02 / 08
CARDIFF, UK - JUNE 6: Beyonce performs on the opening night of the 'On The Run II' tour at Principality Stadium on June 6, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales, UK. (Photo by Raven Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup)
03 / 08
CARDIFF, WALES - JUNE 06: Beyonce Knowles performs on stage during her "On the Run II" tour opener at Principality Stadium on June 6, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment)
04 / 08
CARDIFF, WALES - JUNE 06: Jay-Z performs on stage during his "On the Run II" tour opener at Principality Stadium on June 6, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment)
05 / 08
CARDIFF, UK - JUNE 6: Beyonce performs on the opening night of the 'On The Run II' tour at Principality Stadium on June 6, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales, UK. (Photo by Robin Harper/Parkwood/PictureGroup)
06 / 08
CARDIFF, WALES - JUNE 06: Jay-Z performs on stage during his "On the Run II" tour opener at Principality Stadium on June 6, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment)
07 / 08
CARDIFF, WALES - JUNE 06: Beyonce Knowles performs on stage during her "On the Run II" tour opener at Principality Stadium on June 6, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment)
08 / 08
CARDIFF, WALES - JUNE 06: Jay-Z (L) and Beyonce Knowles perform on stage during their "On the Run II" tour opener at Principality Stadium on June 6, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment)
