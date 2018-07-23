Avis Budget Group is now rewarding Amazon customers for renting its cars.

Now, when Amazon customers book an Avis vehicle, they will receive an Amazon.com gift card valued at 10 percent of the rental price.

Later this month, those who book an Avis vehicle using the Avis skill on Amazon Alexa will receive an Amazon.com gift card valued at 20 percent.

“Amazon customers are accustomed to convenient and on-demand services, and Avis Budget Group is pleased to be able to add transportation to the mix,” says Beth Kinerk, senior vice president of sales for Avis Budget Group.

Avis has worked with Amazon before, launching its Alexa skill in 2017. Customers can use the skill to make rental car reservations, review current or past reservations and request an e-receipt.

Travelers can use their voices to book rental cars, saying things such as “I need a car at La Guardia Airport at 9:00 a.m. this Friday.”

The promotion is available in the USA for now but will become available in other key markets.

Top 10 most-American made cars in 2018 Here is the list of the top 10 most-American made cars (and where each vehicle is built) based on an assessment by cars.com of the percentage of parts in each vehicle that areÊmade in the U.S., the origin of the engines and transmissions and the location where each vehicle is assembled. 10. Chevrolet Corvette (Bowling Green, Kentucky) 01 / 10 Here is the list of the top 10 most-American made cars (and where each vehicle is built) based on an assessment by cars.com of the percentage of parts in each vehicle that areÊmade in the U.S., the origin of the engines and transmissions and the location where each vehicle is assembled. 10. Chevrolet Corvette (Bowling Green, Kentucky) 01 / 10

Fun cars for summer A car built around fun: the Fiat 500 convertible 01 / 15 A car built around fun: the Fiat 500 convertible 01 / 15

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com