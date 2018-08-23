Airlines constantly tweak their schedules, trying to find profitable new routes or pulling the plug on ones that have underperformed. Airports and communities court these new services.

There are dozens of changes to airline routes each month. Here's a look at some of the most interesting:

American: Dubrovnik, Berlin and Bologna are in; Glasgow and Puebla out

American Airlines is tweaking its international route network.

The world’s largest carrier will drop two destinations from its international route map – Glasgow, Scotland, and Puebla, Mexico – while adding three new ones, all in Europe: Berlin; Bologna, Italy; and Dubrovnik, Croatia.

American will be the only airline flying nonstop between North America and both Bologna and Dubrovnik, based on current schedules. American plans to serve each of those cities with seasonal service from its hub in Philadelphia.

FULL REPORTAmerican adds nine international routes, drops 11

In total, American announced plans to add nine new international routes while axing 11 others. Highlights include a seasonal nonstop flight to London Heathrow from American’s hub in Phoenix and the loss of three nonstop destinations from New York JFK (Dublin, Ireland; Edinburgh, Scotland; and Port-au-Prince, Haiti). The carrier will still serve all three of those cities from other hubs.

In Asia, American said it will halt its high-profile route between Chicago O’Hare and Shanghai in late October while also reducing – but not eliminating – its Chicago-Tokyo schedule. Once the Shanghai flights end, American will no longer serve China from its O’Hare hub. The airline announced in May that it will end its Chicago-Beijing flights, also in late October.

American cited a “high fuel cost environment” for dropping the Chicago-China routes. The carrier will still serve both Beijing and Shanghai from its hubs at Dallas/Fort Worth and Los Angeles.

ARCHIVESAmerican completes 'Heritage' plane rollout with TWA, AirCal paint jobs (story continues below)

American Airlines honors past with 'heritage plane' paint schemes
01 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct TWA.
02 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct TWA.
03 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct TWA.
04 / 19
American paints a Boeing 737 (registration number N915NN) in the colors of TWA as part of its series of 'Heritage Planes.'
05 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct AirCal.
06 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct AirCal.
07 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct AirCal.
08 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct AirCal.
09 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Reno Air.
10 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Reno Air.
11 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Reno Air.
12 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Reno Air.
13 / 19
This American Airlines Airbus A319 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Piedmont Airlines.
14 / 19
This American Airlines Airbus A319 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Allegheny Airlines.
15 / 19
This American Airlines Airbus A319 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Piedmont Airlines.
16 / 19
This American Airlines Airbus A319 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct America West.
17 / 19
This American Airlines Airbus A319 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Piedmont Airlines.
18 / 19
This American Airlines Airbus A321 is a 'Heritage Plane' bearing the livery of US Airways.
19 / 19
This American Airlines Airbus A321 is painted in colors of merger partner US Airways

Swoop is first Canadian ‘ultra-low-cost carrier’ to target U.S.

Upstart Canadian "ultra-low-cost carrier" Swoop will make its first push into the United States this fall when it launches seven routes from five U.S. airports. 

Swoop’s first U.S. flights start Oct. 11 with nonstop service between Las Vegas and the cities of Edmonton in Alberta and Abbotsford, British Columbia (located about 40 miles from Vancouver). Flights between Las Vegas and Hamilton, Ontario, start Oct. 26.

IN DEPTHCanadian budget airline Swoop announces 7 US routes

The carrier will add four more U.S.-Canada routes by the end of October. Swoop will fly to Hamilton from the Florida cities of Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa and to Edmonton from Phoenix/Mesa, Arizona. 

Swoop says it will become the first ultralow-cost carrier (ULCC) to start service to the USA. 

The so-called ULCCs – which include U.S. carriers Spirit, Frontier and Allegiant – are known for fee-heavy business models under which they charge low base fares but add fees for nearly everything beyond boarding the aircraft.

A look a Canadian 'ultra-low-cost' carrier Swoop
01 / 09
A look at one of Swoop's Boeing 737-800s.
02 / 09
The interior of one of Swoop's Boeing 737-800s.
03 / 09
The interior of one of Swoop's Boeing 737-800s.
04 / 09
A look at one of Swoop's Boeing 737-800s.
05 / 09
A look at one of Swoop's Boeing 737-800s.
06 / 09
A look at one of Swoop's Boeing 737-800s.
07 / 09
A look at one of Swoop's Boeing 737-800s.
08 / 09
A look at one of Swoop's Boeing 737-800s.
09 / 09
A look at one of Swoop's Boeing 737-800s.

More Israel on United

Nonstop service to Tel Aviv from United's hub at Washington Dulles starts May 22. United will use Boeing 777-200ER aircraft for its schedule of three weekly flights.

The route will give United a third nonstop link to Tel Aviv. The airline already flies to the Israeli city from its hubs at Newark (New Jersey) Liberty (two daily flights) and San Francisco (one daily flight).

Allegiant adds three new cities in nine-route expansion

Budget airline Allegiant is adding three new cities to its network, part of a nine-route expansion announced by the company Tuesday.

The new cities joining Allegiant’s route map are Albany, New York; St. George, Utah; and Tucson, Arizona.

Albany will get nonstop flights to three Florida cities (Orlando-Sanford, St. Petersburg and Punta Gorda), and Tucson will see service to Bellingham, Washington, and Provo, Utah. From St. George, Allegiant will fly seasonal to the Phoenix/Mesa Gateway Airport.

Allegiant's base in Punta Gorda also was targeted for expansion, landing new routes to Albany; Appleton, Wisconsin; Omaha, Nebraska; and Syracuse, New York.

ARCHIVESUnited frequent-fliers splurge on miles to see Boeing 747 'disassembly center' (story continues below)

United frequent-fliers bid miles to attend Boeing 747 farewell party
01 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service is seen at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
02 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 sits ready to host frequent-fliers who bid up to 420,000 miles on a trip to see the plane at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
03 / 64
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s board the last one to fly for United for a champagne toast in the first-class cabin at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
04 / 64
Jim Garcia, United Airlines' Senior Manager of Fleet Surplus Sales, takes question from frequent-fliers in front of the carrier's last Boeing at the UAM Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
05 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
06 / 64
Eric Chiang of Fort Lauderdale takes pictures from underneath United Airlines' last Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
07 / 64
United frequent-flier Adam Johnson of Minneapolis takes pictures of the flight deck of the last Boeing 747 to fly paying passengers for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience of traveling to Mississippi to see the plane at an 'aircraft disassembly center.'
08 / 64
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s board the last one to fly for United for a champagne toast in the first-class cabin at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
09 / 64
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s take part in a champagne toast onboard the last one to fly for United at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
10 / 64
United frequent-flier James Munn of Minneapolis reclines in 'the best seat on the plane' on a Boeing 747, the last one to ever fly paying passengers for United.
11 / 64
Two of the last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service for United are seen at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
12 / 64
Vicky Chiu of Honolulu takes a picture of Eric Chiang of Fort Lauderdale in front of United Airlines' last Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
13 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
14 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
15 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
16 / 64
Seen from underneath, one of United's last four Boeing 747s sits at at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
17 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the package: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
18 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
19 / 64
United Airlines frequent-fliers inspect a retired United Boeing 747 at an aircraft 'disassembly' center in Mississippi on June 2, 2018. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience.
20 / 64
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s were able to inspect a normally off-limits service area near the landing gear on one of the retired planes at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
21 / 64
Champagne in hand, a frequent-flier poses for a photo onboard the last Boeing 747 to fly paying passengers for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience of traveling to Mississippi to see the planes at an 'aircraft disassembly center.' Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience to travel to Mississippi to see the planes.
22 / 64
United frequent-fliers were able to get one last look at the airline's last Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
23 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
24 / 64
United frequent-fliers were able to get one last look at the airline's last Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
25 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
26 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
27 / 64
United frequent-fliers get their first view of United’s last Boeing 747s at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience.
28 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
29 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the trip: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
30 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the trip: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
31 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the package: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
32 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
33 / 64
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s were able to take a look at the belly of one of the retired planes at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
34 / 64
Universal Asset Management CEO Keri Wright (center) shows United frequent-fliers around a retired Boeing 747 at the company's Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
35 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
36 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
37 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
38 / 64
United frequent-fliers sign part of the last Boeing 747 to fly for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience, and United planned to send a cutout of the signature to those in attendance as a souvenir.
39 / 64
The flight deck of the last Boeing 747 to fly paying passengers for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience of traveling to Mississippi to see the plane at an 'aircraft disassembly center.'
40 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the package: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
41 / 64
Seen from underneath, one of United's last four Boeing 747s sits at at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
42 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
43 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
44 / 64
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s board the last one to fly for United via a blue carpet at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
45 / 64
United frequent-fliers sign part of the last Boeing 747 to fly for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience, and United planned to send a cutout of the signature to those in attendance as a souvenir.
46 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the package: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
47 / 64
A United frequent-flier roams the last Boeing 747 to fly for United, looking for photo ops aboard the plane as it sits at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
48 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the package: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s. Here, UAM CEO Keri Wright thanks attendees for coming.
49 / 64
United had attendees hold up balloons saluting its MileagePlus Exclusives programs prior to the 747-themed dinner in Tupelo, Miss.
50 / 64
A bassinet remains onboard United's last Boeing 747 as the plane awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. It's possible the bassinet could be sold on the second-hand market to another airline.
51 / 64
One of the last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service for United is seen at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
52 / 64
A UAM employee holds up a model of a 747 in front of the real ones at the company's Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
53 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
54 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
55 / 64
United frequent-fliers disembark the last Boeing 747 to fly for United after a champagne toast and a stroll through the cabin at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
56 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
57 / 64
United frequent-fliers get their first view of United’s last Boeing 747s at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience.
58 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 sits ready to host frequent-fliers who bid up to 420,000 miles on a trip to see the plane at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
59 / 64
United frequent-fliers get their first view of United’s last Boeing 747s at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience.
60 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 sits ready to host frequent-fliers who bid up to 420,000 miles on a trip to see the plane at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
61 / 64
x
62 / 64
A frequent-flier takes one last walk through the first-class cabin of the final Boeing 747 to fly paying passengers for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience to travel to Mississippi to see the planes.
63 / 64
A frequent-flier takes one last walk through the first-class cabin of the final Boeing 747 to fly paying passengers for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience to travel to Mississippi to see the planes.
64 / 64
The coach cabin of United's final Boeing 747 sits empty as frequent-fliers exit the plane following a special tour at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.

Sun Country expands to Nashville

Budget airline Sun Country is expanding to Nashville, Tennessee, adding six seasonal nonstop routes that will start in November.

Four of Sun Country's six Nashville routes will go to destinations in Florida: Fort Myers, Miami, Orlando and Tampa. The carrier's other two routes will be to Minneapolis/St. Paul – its main hub – and New Orleans. The airline will offer twice-weekly flights on all six routes.

Boston scores big with international service

Fliers at Boston’s Logan International Airport will soon have two new international carriers to choose from.

Dutch carrier KLM is adding Boston to its network on March 31 when it begins a thrice-weekly schedule to its hub in Amsterdam. KLM’s flights will be 292-seat Airbus A330-300 widebody jets, with a fourth weekly flight joining the schedule in July.

Two weeks after the KLM fights begin, Korean Air starts nonstop service to Seoul Incheon. The first of five weekly flights start April 12 and will be on the airline’s new Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” aircraft.

Both KLM and Korean are joint-venture and frequent-flier partners of Delta, which is one of the bigger carriers at Boston. Korean will offer the only service between Boston and Seoul, while KLM’s Amsterdam flights will complement an existing route by Delta.

European budget carrier adds U.S.-Brussels routes

Primera, one of the newest European budget airlines to target the U.S., is growing its American footprint.

The carrier’s latest European destination from the U.S. will be Brussels, with nonstop flights offered from Boston, Newark Liberty and Washington Dulles. Newark flights begin May 9; the other two routes start June 2.

The carrier will fly its three new Brussels routes with new Boeing 737 Max 9 jets that are scheduled to be delivered to the airline starting in 2019.

With the expansion, Primera will fly eight European routes from three U.S. gateways.

TODAY IN THE SKYU.S. airports with budget airline flights to Europe (story continues below)

U.S. airports with budget airline flights to Europe
01 / 30
Looking for a flight on one of Europe's new set of long-haul low-cost carriers? Scroll through for a complete list of routes flown by those airlines. Remember, some routes are seasonal.
02 / 30
AUSTIN: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick)
03 / 30
BALTIMORE/WASHINGTON (BWI): WOW (Reykjavik)
04 / 30
BOSTON: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick, Paris Charles de Gaulle); LEVEL (Barcelona); Primera (London Stansted; Paris Charles de Gaulle)
05 / 30
CHICAGO O’HARE: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick); WOW (Reykjavik)
06 / 30
CINCINNATI: WOW (Reykjavik)
07 / 30
CLEVELAND: WOW (Reykjavik)
08 / 30
DALLAS/FORTH WORTH: WOW (Reykjavik)
09 / 30
DENVER: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick, Paris Charles de Gaulle)
10 / 30
DETROIT: WOW (Reykjavik)
11 / 30
FORT LAUDERDALE: Norwegian Air (Barcelona, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Oslo Paris Charles de Gaulle, Stockholm)
12 / 30
LAS VEGAS: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick)
13 / 30
LOS ANGELES: Norwegian Air (Barcelona, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Madrid, Oslo, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome, Stockholm); WOW (Reykjavik); LEVEL (Barcelona); XL Airways (Paris Charles de Gaulle)
14 / 30
MIAMI: XL Airways (Paris Charles de Gaulle)
15 / 30
NEW YORK JFK: Norwegian Air (Amsterdam, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Madrid, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Oslo, Stockholm); WOW (Reykjavik); XL Airways (Paris Charles de Gaulle)
16 / 30
NEWARK LIBERTY: Norwegian Air (Barcelona, Paris Orly, Rome); WOW (Reykjavik); LEVEL (Paris Orly); Primera (Birmingham, England; London Stansted; Paris Charles de Gaulle)
17 / 30
NEWBURGH/STEWART, N.Y.: Norwegian Air (Belfast, Northern Ireland; Bergen, Norway; Dublin; Edinburgh; Shannon, Ireland)
18 / 30
OAKLAND: Norwegian Air (Barcelona, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome, Oslo, Stockholm); LEVEL (Barcelona)
19 / 30
ORLANDO: Norwegian Air (Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Oslo, Paris Charles de Gaulle)
20 / 30
PITTSBURGH: WOW (Reykjavik)
21 / 30
PROVIDENCE: Norwegian Air (Belfast, Northern Ireland; Cork, Ireland; Dublin; Edinburgh; Shannon, Ireland)
22 / 30
ST. LOUIS: WOW (Reykjavik)
23 / 30
SAN FRANCISCO: WOW (Reykjavik); French Bee (Paris Orly); XL Airways (Paris Charles de Gaulle)
24 / 30
SEATTLE: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick)
25 / 30
WASHINGTON DULLES: Primera (London Stansted)
26 / 30
NORWEGIAN AIR: By far the biggest of the new European low-cost carriers, Norwegian flies a staggering 53 routes to Europe from 14 U.S. airports that range in size from Newburgh, N.Y., to Los Angeles. With a mix of Boeing 787 Dreamliners and Boeing 737s, Norwegian has the most diverse set of options for U.S. fliers. It offers some point-to-point routes (like Newburgh-Bergen) as well as connections through bigger airports like London Stansted, Oslo and Paris.
27 / 30
WOW AIR: WOW Air as grown at a staggering rate since it first began flying from the USA in 2015. It now flies from 13 U.S. airports, including just-launched service from airports in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Detroit and St. Louis. All of WOW’s U.S. flights are to its hub near Reykjavik, where connections are available to more than 20 European destinations. Flights from Iceland to India will provide a new option starting in December 2018.
28 / 30
Primera Air: One of the latest no-frills budget outfits to set its sights on the U.S., the Latvian-headquartered company began its first U.S. flights in 2018. Using Airbus A321 narrowbody jets, Primera already flies from Boston and Newark and will add several new routes this year, including new London service from London.
29 / 30
FRENCH BEE: One of the newest European low-cost carriers to try the U.S., this airline – formerly known as French Blue – so far flies from only U.S. city: San Francisco. From there, it flies both to Paris Orly as well as to Tahiti in the South Pacific. Fares on the San Francisco-Paris leg are advertised for as low as $189 each way.
30 / 30
LEVEL: This the low-cost airline set up by the parent company of British Airways and Iberia. Following the strategy of “if you can’t beat them, then join them,” LEVEL is meant to help BA and Iberia blunt the expansion of their budget rivals.

Frontier adds two Florida airports

Frontier Airlines is adding the Sarasota to its route map as part of a broader 11-route expansion that also will return the carrier to Fort Lauderdale.

Frontier’s flights from Sarasota begin Dec. 10, when the “ultralow-cost carrier” begins twice-weekly seasonal service to Cleveland.

From Fort Lauderdale, Frontier’s routes to Trenton, New Jersey, and Islip/Long Island, New York, begin Nov. 16. Frontier had stopped flying from Fort Lauderdale last year in favor of Miami, but the carrier again plans to fly from both of South Florida's two busiest airports.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com