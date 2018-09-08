A teacher in Colorado is being investigated after she was accused of assaulting a student for not standing for the Pledge of Allegiance.

ATLANTA – An Atlanta school is no longer requiring its students to stand each morning for the Pledge of Allegiance.

In a letter to students and families, Lara Zelinski, principal of Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School's elementary campus, said "students will continue to lead the meeting by asking our community to stand to participate in our Wolf Pack Chant together." She added that the Pledge of Allegiance could be said at another point during the day within classrooms.

The move comes as the national debate over the national anthem and the NFL continues.

Zelinski said the decision was made in an effort to be "a fully inclusive and connected community."

"Over the past couple of years it has become increasingly obvious that more and more of our community were choosing to not stand and/or recite the pledge," Zelinski said. "There are many emotions around this and we want everyone in our school family to start their day in a positive manner."

The Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School serves students from kindergarten to eighth grade on two campuses.

Zelinski said teachers and the school's K-5 leadership team "will be working with students to create a school pledge that we can say together at morning meeting. This pledge will focus on students’ civic responsibility to their school family, community, country and our global society.

"I am really looking forward to what our students create."

