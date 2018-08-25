WNCN reporter Colleen Quigley tweeted video Saturday of protesters clashing at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Screen capture of a tweet made by Colleen Quigley

Multiple people were arrested Saturday as protestors clashed at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill following the toppling of a Confederate monument Monday night.

Some carried Confederate flags in support of "Silent Sam," but most protestors agreed with the removal of the 105-year-old statue, The News and Observer reports. Skirmishes between the groups broke out at times, according to the publication.

As of 12:45 p.m., seven arrests had been made, WFMY News 2 reports. Among the charges: assault, destruction of property and resisting an officer.

A video of one such confrontation was published by WNCN reporter Colleen Quigley. It shows a man being led off by police after he appears to punch another man — several Confederate flags can been seen waving in the background.

EARLIER TODAY: The was one of the confrontations in McCorkle Place at UNC today where “Oath Keepers,” clashed with anti-fascist protestors at the site of the now-torn down Silent Sam statue @WNCN pic.twitter.com/NdjoD29C2N — Colleen Quigley (@ColleenWNCN) August 25, 2018

Foes of Silent Sam say the statue is a monument to white supremacy and slave owners. But supporters say the statue is a symbol of the region's history that should not be forgotten.

Contributing: WFMY News 2, John Bacon, USA TODAY

