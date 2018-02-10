While ghosts have yet to be spotted within the Hassaymapa Inn's Balcony Suite, the spirit of a jilted bride has been known to roam, followed by the scent of lilac.

Arizona is home to an abundance of ghost stories and places believed to be haunted.

One of the more colorful is the Carleton House at Fort Huachuca, which is believed to be haunted by the spirit of a woman.

The place was built in 1880 as a hospital and morgue. It served in that capacity for nine years. It has had other uses over the years and is now officers’ quarters.

The most prominent ghost said to inhabit the house is the spirit of a woman who died shortly after giving birth to a baby that also did not survive. Her spirit, dressed in a flowing white gown, has been reported by several residents of the house over the years.

Legend has it that the family of Col. Roy Strom named the ghost Charlotte when they lived in the house. They even dubbed a portion of the living room as "Charlotte’s corner" because it is colder than the rest of the house.

There also are reports of the spirit of a mischievous young boy who did things like ring the doorbell or knock objects off of shelves.

Details: The house, which still serves as officers' quarters on an active military base, isn't usually open to the public but is one of the featured homes during Fort Huachuca's Holiday Historic Tour of Homes. This year's tour is from noon-4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 8. Tickets are $15 ($12 in advance) Check here for information: www.fhcsc.com.

Arizona ghost tours

Here's a roundup of ghost tours around Arizona. As Halloween approaches, the frequency of tours increases. There are options for every budget and degree of interest. Some included access to experienced ghost hunters and advanced equipment.

Prescott: A Haunting Experience

This guest room at Prescott's Hotel Vendome is spirit-free, but it's not far from another room said to be occupied by the ghosts of a previous resident and her cat.

Take a walk with the spirits on this tour that addresses the rich history of Prescott and visits some of its most haunted places. The tour deals with tragic events and may not be appropriate for kids under 13. At 6 and 7:30 p.m. Halloween night, take part in an investigation of the Palace Saloon, the oldest saloon in Arizona. Tickets are $60 and proceeds benefit U.S. Vets of Prescott.

Details: 7 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. Tour starts in front of Hotel Vendome, 230 S. Cortez St., Prescott. Reservations required. $30. 928-642-5074, ahauntingexperiencetours.com.

Ghost Trolley Tours of Historic Yuma

Inmates line up at the Yuma Territorial Prison, circa 1800s. Perhaps some are still lining up, if you believe in ghosts.

Climb aboard the trolley and learn about Yuma’s rugged past. The tour includes stops at the Pioneer Cemetery and Sanguinetti House Museum. Ghost hunter Dennis Quesenberry will set up his ghost-detecting gear in the museum for a demonstration. Reservations are encouraged and participants should arrive 10 minutes early. A Ghost Pub Crawl and Ghost Walking Tour are also available.

Details: Dates to be announced. Sanguinetti House Museum, 240 S. Madison Ave., Yuma. $35. 928-782-1842, arizonahistoricalsociety.org/museum/sanguinetti-house-museum-gardens/.

Tombstone: Gunfighter and Ghost Tour

Check out the top 10 haunted spots in Tombstone. Stops include the Birdcage Theatre, China Mary’s and Tombstone General Hospital. Those who visit on Oct. 26 will be doing so on the anniversary of the infamous 1881 shootout at the O.K. Corral.

Details: 7 p.m. daily and by appointment. Meet at the corner of Fourth and Allen streets, Tombstone. $20, $10 for ages 12 and younger. Private and group rates available. 520-255-0474, tombstone-ghost.com.

Jerome Ghost Town Tours

There are lots of creepy stories at the Jerome Grand Hotel, such as the caretaker who committed suicide in the boiler room or when a maintenance man was crushed by an elevator in 1935.

Choose from a variety of tours of this former mining town which is said to be a target-rich environment for ghost hunters. Choose from shuttle tours, walking tours or a combination of the two. Tours take place every day depending on demand, so make a reservation to get the details.

Details: $32.95-$74.95; $16.48-37.48 for children. 928-634-6118, ghosttowntours.org.

Jerome Historical Society Ghost Walk

Take an interactive walk through town on the 15th annual version of this ghost walk. Actors will perform a new show every half hour for a total of six shows nightly. The story will build at each of the stops along the tour.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 12-13. Spook Hall, 407 Clark St., Jerome. $15 on Oct. 12; $20 on Oct. 13. Free for age 10 and younger. 928-634-1066, jeromehistoricalsociety.com.

Old Bisbee Ghost Tour

The Copper Queen Hotel is one of the most popular spots to stay in Bisbee.

Take a walking tour through the streets of old Bisbee to learn about the ghosts who haunt the colorful city. Participants will go inside some of the most haunted spots. Other tour options include the Evergreen Cemetery Tour, Historic Golf Walk Tour, Ghost Hunt of Old Bisbee, Haunted Pub Crawl, Oliver House Ghost Haunt and Copper Green Ghost Hunt.

Details: 7 p.m. daily. Location will be confirmed with reservation. $15 for adults and well-behaved children; save $2 by booking online. 520-432-3308, www.oldbisbeeghosttour.com.

Phoenix Ghost Tours

Various performers have claimed to see a ghost or two on stage, and not just during "A Christmas Carol."

Explore areas normally not open to the public during this behind-the-scenes tour of the historic theater. Learn about the history of the theater and the spirits who haunt the place.

Details: Oct. 19, 28 and 31. Times to be determined. Orpheum Theater, 203 W. Adams St., Phoenix. $25. 480-424-5559, www.fototphx.org/orpheum-ghost-tours.

Tucson Ghost Tours

The Hotel Congress is a centerpiece of Tucson’s downtown nightlife and dining scene.

Learn about the ghosts of the Fox Theater, La Cocina and Hotel Congress on this two-hour walking tour. In addition to ghost tours, the group offers Tucson Ghost Experience for aspiring ghost hunters ($25) and Tucson Haunts, a driving tour ($35).

Details: 6:45 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Meet at the corner of Court Avenue and Washington Street downtown. $13, free for age 5 and younger. Reservations required. 520-373-5387, tucsonghosttour.com.

Williams: Steampunk Ghost Tours

Join Dusty Rose and T Bonez for this walking tour of the spooky sites of this historic mountain town. Tours meet in the Williams Visitor Center parking lot. Haunted date nights, ghost hunting and other adventures available.

Details: 7:45 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. 200 W. Railroad Ave. $25, $10 for ages 2-12. 928-308-3337, www.steampunkghosttours.net.

Wickenburg Legends & Ghost Towns

Hop on the Doom Buggy or Ghost Coaster to learn about the history of Wickenburg while trying to scare up a few ghosts on this tour of the town. Long-time Wickenburg residents will share ghost stories and folk lore along the way.

Details: Tours daily. Call for times. $15 per person. 360-609-2280, wickenburgghosts.weebly.com.

