Sears Holdings is closing 46 more Sears or Kmart stores as the struggling retailer seeks stability amid questions about its future.

The department store chain also said it will "continue to evaluate our network of stores" and "make further adjustments as needed," raising the distinct possibility of additional closures as the company continues reeling.

The latest plan involves closing 13 Kmart locations and 33 Sears stores in November, all of which are losing money. The company has closed several hundred locations in recent years.

Going-out-of-business sales will begin as soon as Aug. 30.

Sears has suffered from declining mall traffic, a failure to generate enough online sales, pension costs and a lack of investment in its stores.

The company had 365 Kmart stores and 506 Sears full-line stores as of May 5, though some were in the midst of closing. Over the previous year, the company closed 379 full-line stores.

The latest round of closures come as Sears is weighing an offer from its CEO and largest shareholder, Eddie Lampert, to acquire its Kenmore household appliances brand for $400 million.

Lampert has described that deal, which he offered through his hedge fund ESL Investments, as "critical" for Sears.

While it's not clear what he means by that, the retailer is losing cash rapidly, and experts say bankruptcy could be in the company's future.

"We thank associates affected by these store closures for their many contributions to our company," Sears said in a statement. "Eligible associates will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores."

Here's the list of latest closures:

Kmart closures

California

Spring Valley - 935 Sweetwater Road

Clovis - 1075 Shaw Avenue

Antioch - 3625 East 18th Street

Los Angeles - 6310 W 3rd Street

Connecticut

Milford - 589 Bridgeport Avenue

Delaware

Newark - 301 College Square

Illinois

Steger -- 3231 Chicago Road

Missouri

Cape Girardeau -- 11 South Kings HWY 61

Mississippi

Columbus -- 2308 Highway 45 N

New York

Riverhead - 605 Old Country Road

Oregon

Gresham -- 440 NW Burnside Road

West Virginia

Scott Depot -- 101 Great Teays Blvd

Wyoming

Gillette -- 2150 South Douglas HWY

Sears closures

Arizona

Flagstaff -- Flagstaff Mall, 4800 N US HWY 89

California

Santa Cruz -- Sears Capitola Mall, 4015 Capitola Road

Colorado

Grand Junction -- 2424 Highway 6 And 50

Florida

Tampa -- 2266 University Square Mall

Doral/Miami --1625 NW 107th Avenue

Naples -- Coastland Ctr, 2000 9th Street N

Georgia

Savannah -- Oglethorpe Mall, 7810 Abercorn St

Atlanta -- 2860 Cumberland Mall

Brunswick -- 100 Mall Blvd Ste 300

Illinois

Bloomington -- 1631 E Empire Street

Indiana

Fort Wayne -- 4201 Coldwater Road

Kentucky

Florence -- 3000 Mall Road

Louisiana

Hammond -- 1914 Hammond Square Drive

Massachusetts

Holyoke -- 50 Holyoke Street

Taunton -- Silver City Galleria

Michigan

Jackson -- 1250 Jackson Xing I-94

North Carolina

Raleigh/Crabtree -- 4601 Glenwood Avenue

New Hampshire

Salem -- 77 Rockingham Park Boulevard

Manchester -- 1500 South Willow Street

New Jersey

Mays Landing -- 4409 Black Horse Pike

New York

Victor -- 200 Eastview Mall

Glen Falls -- 578 Aviation Road Queensbury

New Hyde Park -- 1400 Union Turnpike

Ohio

Dayton -- 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road

Cincinnati/Northgate -- 9505 Colerain Avenue

Oregon

Happy Valley/Portland -- 11800 SE 82nd Avenue

Texas

Houston/Memorial -- 400 Memorial City Way

College Station/Bryan -- Post Oak Mall

Utah

West Jordan -- 7453 S Plaza Center Drive

Virginia

Fairfax -- 12000 Fair Oaks Mall

Washington

Vancouver -- 8800 NE Vancouver Mall Drive

Wisconsin

Eau Claire -- 4720 Golf Road

La Crosse -- 4200 US HWY 16

