Using a jarring image to blast increased diversity on a children's TV show, a National Rifle Association online show depicted characters from "Thomas & Friends" in white, Ku Klux Klan-style hoods on burning train tracks.

Host of NRA TV's "Relentless," Dana Loesch went after the classic children's character Thomas The Tank Engine after its maker, Mattel, joined forces with the United Nations in efforts to increase gender diversity and representation on the program and include new characters from around the globe.

Loesch, a conservative spokeswomen for the gun rights group, specifically called out one new character – Nia, a steam engine from Kenya.

"That's where it get really strange to me," Loesch says on Friday's episode. "Am I to understand this entire time that Thomas and his trains where white? Because they all have gray faces. How do you bring ethnic diversity? I mean they had to paint what I guess they thought was some sort of African pattern on the side of Nia's engine."

The program cut to an image with three trains wearing white hoods and tracks on fire. "Fair, I get it," Loesch sarcastically says. "Thomas the Tank Engine has been a blight on race relations for far too long. Clearly this is overdue."

The NRA did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

Mattel announced Friday that "Thomas & Friends," a Nick Jr. show, would add characters to its newest season from around the world and partner with the UN to promote its Sustainable Development Goals.

We've teamed up with the @UN to teach families about the Sustainable Development Goals! We hope to inspire the next generation of global citizens, and start meaningful conversations and learning between children and parents. #AllAboardForGlobalGoals https://t.co/mUrmYmPkgA pic.twitter.com/aIdnCnPgLL — Thomas & Friends (@ThomasFriends) September 7, 2018

In the new season, Thomas will travel from his fictional home Sodor for the first time in the series to visit China, India and Australia, Mattel said. More female characters will also be represented, the company added.

"This change will deepen the brand's engagement with girls who represent over 40% of the show's viewership and provide a strong message of gender equality to the young audience," Mattel said in a statement.

