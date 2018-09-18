Riverboat tours: The iconic American Queen steamboat
01 / 65
A new riverboat line, the Memphis-based Great American Steamboat Company, re-introduced the 436-passenger American Queen on the Mississippi River in April 2012. The vessel hasn't operated since the demise of the Majestic America Line in late 2008. More: Photos: Steamboat nostalgia aboard the American Queen | Riverboat cruising returns to the Mississippi
02 / 65
Great American is trying to revive what was once a robust overnight cruise business on the Mississippi and its tributaries -- a business that collapsed over the past decade with the back-to-back shutdowns of the Delta Queen Steamboat Company in 2001 and the Majestic America Line in 2008.The American Queen sailed for both lines in an on-again-off-again career on America's waterways that has seen it laid up as much as it has been in operation.
03 / 65
Built in 1995 at a cost of $60 million, the 418-foot-long American Queen is an authentic steamboat propelled by the large red paddle wheel on its back.
04 / 65
Billed as the grandest, most opulent riverboat ever built, the American Queen boasts warm, antebellum decor and showboat-style entertainment. Here, the Grand Saloon, the vessel's main showroom.
05 / 65
Inspired by the greatest steamboats of the 19th century, the two-level Grand Saloon offers nightly entertainment that ranges from Broadway musicals to Dixieland Jazz to showboat-style cabaret.
06 / 65
The second level of the Grand Saloon has private boxes that are reserved for passengers staying in the American Queen's biggest suites.
07 / 65
The view from one of the Grand Saloon's private boxes.
08 / 65
Public areas on the American Queen have a Victorian flair, as seen here in the ship's main deck Lounge.
09 / 65
A close-up of the Lounge, which leads into the vessel's J.M. White Dining Room.
10 / 65
The J.M. White Dining Room accommodates the ship's 436 passengers for dinner in two seatings.
11 / 65
The ceiling of the J.M. White Dining Room soars two stories in places and has large windows that look out to the rivers on which the American Queen sails.
12 / 65
The view from the Purser's Lobby looking down the grand staircase to the Lounge.
13 / 65
The Purser's Lobby is home to a Purser's Station and a shore excursion desk.
14 / 65
Adorned with rich paneling, crystal chandeliers and period furniture, the Mark Twain Gallery serves as a central gathering point on the American Queen.
15 / 65
Victorian furniture including sofas, plush armchairs and side tables fill the Mark Twain Gallery.
16 / 65
Cases along the walls of the Mark Twain Gallery hold riverboat memorabilia and other historic objects.
17 / 65
A wide view of the Mark Twain Gallery.
18 / 65
A highlight of the Mark Twain Gallery is a model of the 1920s-era Delta Queen, which sailed alongside the American Queen until 2008.
19 / 65
Passengers in the Mark Twain Gallery often are treated to live piano music played on this upright piano.
20 / 65
One of the few non-period objects in the Mark Twain Gallery is this self-serve coffee machine.
21 / 65
The American Queen also offers a number of smaller lounges, including the Gentleman's Card Room on the vessel's second deck.
22 / 65
Located across from the Gentleman's Card Room is the Ladies Parlor.
23 / 65
Located at the front of the ship is the Front Porch of America, a sitting area from where passengers can view the great expanse of the rivers on which the American Queen travels. Here, the inside portion of the Front Porch.
24 / 65
The Front Porch of America's inside area offers coffee and tea around the clock.
25 / 65
The outside portion of the Front Porch of America features rocking chairs and swings.
26 / 65
Located one deck above the Front Porch of America at the front of the ship is the Chart Room, which features nautical charts and also serves as the vessel's library.
27 / 65
Located on one of the top decks at the back of the American Queen is the River Grill, an outdoor bar and food area.
28 / 65
The American Queen features a small pool area, a rarity on river vessels.
29 / 65
A close-up of the American Queen's pool, which is located on the Sun Deck, the highest of the vessel's six decks.
30 / 65
The Sun Deck also features seating areas from where passengers can view passing attractions.
31 / 65
The American Queen has 233 cabins spread over four decks, and many of the cabins have entrances opening onto promenades encircling the vessel.
32 / 65
Each of the American Queen's cabins is given an individual name. Here, the Tennessee room, billed as a Deluxe Outside Stateroom with Veranda.
33 / 65
As with all the cabins on the American Queen, the Tennessee room features period Victorian furnishings mixed with modern amenities such as a flat-screen.
34 / 65
Like many of the cabins on the American Queen, the Tennessee room's bed faces large double doors that open onto a promenade encircling the vessel.
35 / 65
The closet area of the Tennessee room is typical of what is found in the Deluxe Outside Stateroom with Veranda category of cabins
36 / 65
Bathrooms in the Deluxe Outside Stateroom with Veranda category boast a period look.
37 / 65
Bathrooms in the Deluxe Outside Stateroom with Veranda category offer a combination bathtub and shower.
38 / 65
Instead of the built-in desks and storage areas found on many modern river ships, most of the American Queen's cabins feature free-standing furniture.
39 / 65
A view of another Deluxe Outside Statemroom with Veranda, the California room. Cabin decor varies from room to room.
40 / 65
The California room's bathroom is designed for passengers with disabilities.
41 / 65
The shower area of the California's bathroom, which is designed for passengers with disabilities.
42 / 65
The interior of the California room's armoire.
43 / 65
Larger than the Deluxe Outside Staterooms are the American Queen's 16 Superior Outside Staterooms with Verandas. Here, the Betsy Blake room (cabin 522).
44 / 65
American Queen cabins feature old-fashioned keys instead of more modern electronic keycards.
45 / 65
The American Queen also features 20 suites located on one of the vessel's highest decks. Here, the Gordon C. Greene Suite (cabin 518), named after the patriarch of the family that founded the Delta Queen Steamboat Company.
46 / 65
Another suite on the vessel, the Hernando de Soto (cabin 520).
47 / 65
In addition to elevators, a Victorian-style stairway connects the American Queen's passenger decks.
48 / 65
Located at the back of the American Queen, over the engine room, is the Engine Room Bar.
49 / 65
Piano music is a staple of the Engine Room Bar, which has portholes looking out over the American Queen's paddle wheel.
50 / 65
The elegant wooden bar at the center of the Engine Room Bar.
51 / 65
The Engine Room Bar also offers two outdoor seating areas with views of the American Queen's paddle wheel.
52 / 65
The view of the American Queen's paddle wheel from one of the Engine Room Bar's two outdoor seating areas.
53 / 65
A traditional steam-powered calliope located on the back of the American Queen is often played by crew members on board, offering a historical touch as the vessel is underway.
54 / 65
The American Queen is U.S.-flagged and carries a U.S. crew, with many of the ship's workers coming from the Memphis area.
55 / 65
A view of one of the two large smokestacks at the front of the American Queen, which can be temporarily lowered so the vessel can fit under bridges.
56 / 65
Like steamboats of old, the front of the American Queen features walkways that are designed for use during stops where a dock is not available.
57 / 65
A grand stairway leads up to the main entrance at the front of the American Queen.
58 / 65
A close-up view of the doorway at the front of the American Queen.
59 / 65
Among the historical items adorning the walls of the American Queen's interior are flyers from steamboat races that took place decades ago.
60 / 65
The vessel's A.Q. Emporium store sells American Queen memorabilia and clothing.
61 / 65
Books about the history of steamboats and America's waterways are available in the A.Q. Emporium store.
62 / 65
Elvis Presley items for sale at the A.Q. Emporium. The Great American Steamboat Company has partnered with Presley Enterprises to host an Elvis cruise.
63 / 65
Spa treatments are offered on the American Queen for an extra charge.
64 / 65
Priscilla Presley, former wife of Elvis Presley, re-christened the American Queen on April 27, 2012 in a ceremony along the Memphis waterfront.
65 / 65
An American Queen life buoy.
American Countess Image 1
American Queen Steamboat Company has contracted for a new paddlewheeler to be called American Countess.
American Queen Steamboat Company

The company that operates the iconic American Queen paddlewheeler on the Mississippi River soon will be expanding with a new vessel. 

New Albany, Indiana-based American Queen Steamboat Company this week said it had inked an agreement with Houma, Louisiana-based shipbuilder Gulf Island to build a 245-passenger paddlewheeler for the line. 

To be called American Countess, the riverboat will be built using the existing hull of Kanesville Queen, a former gaming boat built in 1995. 

American Queen said construction of the new paddlewheeler will begin in the fourth quarter of 2018 after Kanesville Queen moves from its current location in Jefferson, Indiana to Gulf Island's shipyard in Houma.  

“We continue to break sales records, and incredible demand remains for more capacity on the river with each of our boats continuing to sail full,” American Queen chairman John Waggoner said in a statement accompanying the announcement.

RELATED:  New riverboat American Duchess debuts on Mississippi 

American Queen currently operates two vessels on the Mississippi River complex, American Queen and the recently unveiled American Duchess. It has a third vessel, American Empress, that sails in the Pacific Northwest on the Columbia and Snake Rivers. 

American Queen said a delivery date for American Countess along with itinerary and amenity details would be announced in the coming months. 

Riverboat tours: American Queen Steamboat Company's American Empress
01 / 59
The 223-passenger American Empress arrives in Portland, Ore. for its christening ceremony on April 5, 2014.
02 / 59
The 223-passenger American Empress arrives in Portland, Ore. for its christening ceremony on April 5, 2014.
03 / 59
The American Empress' giant red paddle wheel.
04 / 59
Located at the back of the American Empress overlooking the paddle wheel is the Paddle Wheel Lounge, a central gathering place popular for pre- and post-dinner drinks.
05 / 59
The American Empress' paddle wheel is framed in the windows of the vessel's Paddle Wheel Lounge.
06 / 59
The American Empress' Paddle Wheel Lounge is home to live piano music nightly.
07 / 59
The Paddlewheel Lounge also houses a small library area.
08 / 59
The American Empress' Show Lounge is home to live musical entertainment in the evenings and also is used for wine tastings and other events during the day.
09 / 59
The bar in the American Empress' Show Lounge.
10 / 59
The Show Lounge has a small stage for performances as well as a small dance floor.
11 / 59
The American Empress' Astoria Dining Room is open for full-service breakfast, lunch and dinners.
12 / 59
The Astoria Dining Room offers come-when-you-want, flexible seating (no fixed dining times) and has a mix of table sizes.
13 / 59
A server in the Astoria Dining Room brings pastries to passengers.
14 / 59
The American Empress' Purser's Office doubles as a shore excursion desk.
15 / 59
A small gift shop is located next to the Purser's Office on the Explorer Deck.
16 / 59
A grand exterior staircase connects the American Empress' decks at the front of the vessel.
17 / 59
White rocking chairs line an observation area at the front of the American Empress on Deck 3.
18 / 59
There are six suites with veranda on the American Empress.
19 / 59
The biggest of American Empress' 112 cabins are its five suites, one of which is shown above.
20 / 59
Suites on the American Empress feature large dressers for storage.
21 / 59
A notable addition to cabins during the renovation of the American Empress was Keurig coffee machines.
22 / 59
American Empress suites also feature large wardrobes for storage.
23 / 59
The interior of wardrobes in American Empress suites have room for hanging clothes as well as shelving and a safe.
24 / 59
Televisions in American Empress cabins are built into wall units.
25 / 59
American Empress suites have desk areas with telephones.
26 / 59
A bathroom in an American Empress suite.
27 / 59
Cabin bathrooms on the American Empress have showers but no bathtubs.
28 / 59
Bathrooms in American Empress cabins feature upscale Clarins of Paris soaps, shampoos and lotions.
29 / 59
Suites on Deck 4 of the American Empress have balconies that are open to a walkway that encircles the vessel.
30 / 59
A promenade for passengers extends around the Vista View Deck, the highest of four passenger decks on the vessel.
31 / 59
Hallways and public areas on the American Empress feature a large collection of Native American art assembled when the ship was part of the Majestic America Line.
32 / 59
The art collection on display on the American Empress also includes historic photos of riverboats from the 19th century.
33 / 59
The ship's art collection also includes pieces depicting Western scenes including card games.
34 / 59
One of the more unusual displays on the American Empress are Faberge eggs that were amassed when the ship was owned by Majestic America Line.
35 / 59
Motor coaches dedicated to the American Queen meet the vessel in port towns to take passengers on free 'hop-on-hop-off' tours.
36 / 59
The American Empress' paddle wheel provides thrust for the vessel in addition to underwater Z drives that can rotate 360 degrees during maneuvering.
37 / 59
The American Empress' two large smokestacks can be lowered when the vessel goes under bridges.
38 / 59
The front of the American Empress features a moveable walkway for landings at destinations that don't have docks.
39 / 59
The American Empress' pilothouse.
40 / 59
American Empress passengers can take a tour to see the vessel's bridge.
41 / 59
The American Empress carries bicycles for use by passengers during port stops.
42 / 59
A highlight of a sailing on the American Empress is passage through the Columbia River Gorge.
43 / 59
Originally unveiled in 2003 as the Empress of the North, the American Empress sailed for the now-defunct Majestic America Line until it collapsed in 2008.
44 / 59
The American Empress has two elevators that connect its four passenger decks.
45 / 59
Small sitting areas near the elevators on several decks of the American Empress offer a place for conversation or reading.
46 / 59
Four computers with Internet access are available for passengers use in a corner of the Paddlewheel Lounge.
47 / 59
Normally off limits to passengers, the American Empress' engine room contains engines named after entertainer Dolly Parton and Claudette Waggoner, the wife of American Queen Steamboat Company chairman John Waggoner.
48 / 59
An electrical panel within the engine control room of the American Empress. The area normally is off limits to passengers.
49 / 59
The American Empress has four interior passenger decks with 112 cabins, two lounges, a dining room and a grill.
50 / 59
Passengers can mail letters from the American Empress via a mailbox near the Purser's Office.
51 / 59
The 223-passenger American Empress docked in Stevenson, Wash., on the Columbia River.
52 / 59
Claudette Waggoner, wife of American Queen Steamboat Company chairman John Waggoner, smashes a bottle of sparkling wine against the American Empress during a christening ceremony for the vessel on April 5, 2014.
53 / 59
American Empress godmother Claudette Waggoner receiving congratulations moments after christening the vessel on April 5, 2014.
54 / 59
American Queen Steamboat Company chairman John Waggoner and wife Claudette at the christening ceremony for the American Empress.
55 / 59
Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood speaks at the christening of the American Empress.
56 / 59
American Queen Steamboat Company chairman John Waggoner with former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood at the christening of the American Empress.
57 / 59
The American Empress stern lists Camas, Wash., as its home port.
58 / 59
The American Empress has a traditional white-on-white steamboat decor.
59 / 59
The American Empress sails into the sunset on the Columbia River.
Countdown: The 25 most beautiful cruise vessels
01 / 126
No. 25: American Queen. American Queen Steamboat Company’s 3,707-gt, 436-passenger American Queen is not only the largest, most lavish riverboat of all time, it is a remarkably convincing avatar of those gingerbread-filigreed, high-fallutin’ steamboats of the Mark Twain era.
02 / 126
No. 25: American Queen. Built in 1995, the American Queen is powered by a genuine steam engine that propels its massive wooden paddlewheel along the Mississippi, Ohio and Cumberland rivers that it calls home.
03 / 126
No. 25: American Queen. American Queen’s interiors are fitted with lavish wood paneling, brass fixtures, ornate chandeliers, hammered tin ceilings and museum-quality Americana.
04 / 126
No. 25: American Queen. Unlike the steamboats of yore, the five-deck American Queen boasts modern cruise ship comforts like air conditioning, some private balconies, a wading pool and gym, epicurean dining and lavish entertainment in a double-deck show lounge.
05 / 126
No. 24: SS Legacy. Seattle-based UnCruise’s 1,472-gt, 88-passenger SS Legacy is also an avatar from of a bygone era -- in its case, the steamers that used to ply the coastal waterways of the U.S. Built in 1988 as the Pilgrim Belle, the ship looks better than ever in UnCruise’s smart gold and black livery.
06 / 126
No. 24: SS Legacy. Despite the “SS” in its name, the SS Legacy is actually a diesel-powered cruise ship ideally suited for the Columbia and Snake rivers of the Pacific Northwest. With its vertical prow, layer cake superstructure, stovepipe funnel and sheltered promenades, the quaint ship blends in nicely with the scenic places it visits.
07 / 126
No. 24: SS Legacy.While not as finely finished as the American Queen, the SS Legacy boasts interiors with hammered tin ceilings, dark wood veneers, chandeliers and floral soft fittings that pay homage to Victorian-era coastal liners.
08 / 126
No. 23: MV Adriana. Before the cruise ship boom inspired by “The Love Boat” television series in the late 1970s, there was a fleet of pocket-sized, yacht-like vessels cruising the Mediterranean. One of the last survivors of this era is Adriana Cruises' MV Adriana. This little lady has a sleek, well-balanced profile with a sharply raked bow, sheer (a lengthwise curvature that dips slightly amidships), a sculpted, finned funnel and a rounded cruiser spoon stern.
09 / 126
No. 23: Adriana. Perhaps the most obscure of all the cruise ships on this list, the 4,490-gt, 350-guest Adriana was built for now-defunct Hellenic Mediterranean Lines as the Aquarius, way back in 1972. It is now owned by St. Kitts and Nevis-registered Adriana Cruises, offering year-round sailings from Port of Spain, Trinidad, to the Grenadines.
10 / 126
No. 23: MV Adriana. Adriana’s interiors have been revamped in recent years and now exude a nautical feel accented with rustic wood tones. This ship offers an informal, old-fashioned, budget cruise experience without all the bells, whistles and dining options of typical modern cruise ships.
11 / 126
No. 22: Oceania Class. Oceania Cruises' 1,262-guest, 66,000-gt Oceania Class twins, the 2011-built Marina and the 2012-built Riviera (shown), are among today’s more fetching cruise ships. Although their sterns are a bit overbuilt and they lack promenades, they look their best from a 3/4 bow vantage with their long bows and pleasingly proportioned, curvaceous superstructures.
12 / 126
No. 22: Oceania Class. The Marina (shown) and Riviera are modest-sized and thoughtfully designed, offering multiple dining venues, numerous and varied public spaces that include a spacious observation lounge, beautifully appointed staterooms and impressive art collections curated by Oceania Cruises’ CEO Frank Del Rio.
13 / 126
No. 22: Oceania Class. The Oceania Class ships have an especially nice teak-lined and fountain-enhanced midships pool area at the base of a tall, conical funnel. These ships score extra points for their fine exterior detailing.
14 / 126
No. 22: Oceania Class. The upmarket Marina and Riviera have been fitted with high-quality interiors that are more elegant than edgy or trendsetting. Their reception lobbies boast a grand, double helix staircase with iron and glass railings, marble surfacing and a Lalique crystal table.
15 / 126
No. 22: Oceania Class. Pleasingly circular and elliptical forms are employed throughout the Marina and Riviera. They are especially evident in the crystal lighting of their multi-tiered main dining rooms.
16 / 126
No. 21: Club Med Class. Two sail-enhanced, diesel-powered ships that were originally conceived for Windstar Cruises and completed for Club Med Cruises now operate as Windstar Cruises' Wind Surf (shown) and Club Med Cruises Club Med 2.
17 / 126
No. 21: Club Med Class. Club Med 2 (shown) and Wind Surf boast four computer-operated masts that tower above their long, pointed bowsprits and winged, forward-situated funnels. In addition to having two swimming pools, water sports marinas unfold from their nicely rounded sterns.
18 / 126
No. 21: Club Med Class. At 14,745 gt and with a capacity for 310 guests, the recently revamped Windsurf, which was built in 1989 as the Club Med 1, boasts tiers of beautiful teak decks that are ideal for sunning and al fresco dining.
19 / 126
No. 21: Club Med Class. The 1992-built Club Med 2 is marketed in France and offers an active, French-themed cruise experience.
20 / 126
No. 21: Club Med Class. Club Med 2’s recently refitted, bright and airy interiors are infused with natural light.
21 / 126
No. 20: The original “R” ships. Eight identical, 30,277-gt, 684-guest ships were completed for now-defunct Renaissance Cruises between 1998 and 2001. Two of these nicely proportioned ships look especially nice in their deep blue-hulled livery for Royal Caribbean-owned Azamara Club Cruises: the Azamara Journey (ex R Six) and Azamara Quest (ex R Seven, shown).
22 / 126
No. 20: The original “R” ships. Upscale Oceania Cruises operates four of the former R ships (Insignia, ex R One, shown; Regatta, ex R Two; Nautica, ex R Five and Sirena, ex R Four).
23 / 126
No. 20: The original “R” ships. Carnival Corp. owns two of the R ships, including the successor to the original “Love Boat," Princess Cruises’ Pacific Princess (ex R Three, shown) and Fathom Cruises Adonia (ex-R Eight), the latter to be transferred back into the fold of British-based P&O Cruises when Fathom ceases operations later this year.
24 / 126
No. 20: The original “R” ships. These ships provide an intimate alternative to mega-ship cruising but still offer a number of big-ship perks like a well-equipped spa, a large lido and pool area, as well as multiple dining venues.
25 / 126
No. 20: The original “R” ships. All eight R ships were originally fitted out with identical Edwardian and Georgian-themed decor, but recent makeovers have given each their own distinctive interior look. This is the newly redone Horizons observation lounge aboard Oceania’s Sirena.
26 / 126
No. 20: The original “R” ships. All of the ex-R ships boast a grand staircase and lobby that evokes the great early 20th-century liners like the Mauretania, Aquitania and Titanic.
27 / 126
No. 19: MV Lofoten. The hard-working MV Lofoten is one of the longest continually serving major passenger ships, having operated on the regularly scheduled Hurtigruten or Norwegian coastal run since it was built in 1964.
28 / 126
No. 19: MV Lofoten. Shown in its original livery, the splendidly proportioned Lofoten measures 2,621-gt and can carry up to 149 berthed passengers with additional space for 251 on deck. This modest but handsome liner can also carry up to 708 cubic meters of cargo.
29 / 126
No. 19: MV Lofoten. Lofoten’s interiors boast magnificent old-world craftsmanship and wood paneling. In 2001, it was declared a protected ship by the Norwegian Director General of Historic Monuments.
30 / 126
No. 19: MV Lofoten. Lofoten’s observation lounge has much of its original paneling and furnishing. Since it sails only in Norwegian waters, the ship is exempt from international Safety of Life at Sea fire regulations that prohibit wood construction on overnight passenger ships.
31 / 126
No. 19: MV Lofoten. The Lofoten’s Dining Room is another beautifully preserved time capsule space with original wooden paneling and artwork.
32 / 126
No 18: Silver Shadow Class. Silversea is a deluxe cruise line with a fleet of nine all-inclusive luxury and expedition ships that includes the sleek, 2000-built Silver Shadow (shown) and 2001-built Silver Whisper.
33 / 126
No 18: Silver Shadow Class. The Silver Shadow and Silver Whisper measure 28,258-gt and carry a mere 382 guests, giving them a passenger space ratio of 73 that ranks them among the most spacious cruise ships in the world. They are also the line’s most handsome ships, sporting nicely flared bows and low, streamlined superstructures.
34 / 126
No 18: Silver Shadow Class. The Silver Shadow and Whisper are elegantly appointed with comfortable, homey, understated public spaces.
35 / 126
No 18: Silver Shadow Class. The spacious dining rooms on the Shadow and Whisper evoke an Old World ambiance with their recessed lighting, crystal chandeliers, muted color schemes and parquet woodwork.
36 / 126
No 18: Silver Shadow Class. The Silver Shadow and Whisper are all-suite ships with some of the largest staterooms on the seven seas.
37 / 126
No. 17: Windstar’s Power Yachts. Now owned by Seattle-based Windstar Cruises, this yacht-like trio of ships has a uniquely futuristic and pleasing profile. The 1989-built Star Breeze (ex Seabourn Spirit, shown), 1988-built Star Pride (ex Seabourn Pride) and 1992-built Star Legend (ex Seabourn Legend) measure 9,975 gt and carry 208 guests.
38 / 126
No. 17: Windstar’s Power Yachts. Oslo-based architects Yran and Storbratten have given these sleek vessels a graceful, nuanced look topped with unique funnel casings that did not translate as well on the ships’ much larger, 32,000-gt replacements, the Seabourn Odyssey class. Shown here, just months before its sale to Windstar is the Seabourn Spirit, now Star Breeze.
39 / 126
No. 17: Windstar’s Power Yachts. The Power Yachts have teak-lined midships lido areas that are sheltered from the wind. They are ideal for sunning, deck parties and Windstar’s legendary al fresco buffets.
40 / 126
No. 17: Windstar’s Power Yachts. Upon delivery to Windstar, the three Power Yachts were completely refurbished with a contemporary new interior look. This is the AmphorA Restaurant onboard the Star Breeze.
41 / 126
No. 16: Celebrity Solstice Class. If this list were based solely on interior design and layout, Celebrity Cruises’ five-member Solstice Class ships would rank much closer to the pole position. However, their powerful and dynamic, wedge-like profiles are considerably more Darth Vader than Grace Kelley.
42 / 126
No. 16: Celebrity Solstice Class. This “most impressive” 122,000--gt, 2,850-guest quintet includes the 2008-built Celebrity Solstice, the 2009-built Celebrity Equinox, the 2010-built Celebrity Eclipse, the 2011-built Celebrity Silhouette (shown) and slightly larger 2012-built Celebrity Reflection.
43 / 126
No. 16: Celebrity Solstice Class. Even their mega-ship proportions cannot overwhelm a magnificent midships pool area that blends classic forms with fountains and a Space Age finish. They also boast a park-like Lawn Club with real grass, situated between their finely sculpted smokestacks and a solar panel-topped, glass-enclosed indoor pool area.
44 / 126
No. 16: Celebrity Solstice Class. The Solstice Class ships boast some of the most spectacular observation lounges ever put to sea. Their interiors are the product of no less than seven design teams that have been curated and supervised by parent company Royal Caribbean’s Executive VP of Maritime and Newbuild, Harri Kulovaara.
45 / 126
No. 16: Celebrity Solstice Class. Hospitality architect Adam Tihany made his sea-going debut with the Solstice Class main dining rooms. In the Celebrity Solstice’s Grand Epernay, the ceiling appears to rest atop a network of supports that resemble a rib cage. Meanwhile, a double-deck wine cellar emulating a ship’s prow opposes the grand staircase in its center.
46 / 126
No. 15: MV Crystal Symphony. Crystal Cruises’ 1995-built, 51,044-gt, 922-guest Crystal Symphony is a slightly amended version of the 1990-built Crystal Harmony cruise ship that launched Crystal Cruises. It remains one of the prettiest of today’s vessels with a sharply raked bow, sleek lines and relatively low, well-proportioned superstructure.
47 / 126
No. 15: MV Crystal Symphony. The ulra-luxe Symphony has simple but refined detailing that holds up at every angle, thanks to the guiding hand of the legendary, late marine architect Robert Tillberg.
48 / 126
No. 15: MV Crystal Symphony. The Crystal Symphony will be getting a top-to-bottom interior make-over later this year but its original decor is nonetheless understated and restrained, resisting the “more is better” trend favored by some of Crystal’s luxury cruise line competitors. At the heart of the ship is a skylight-topped atrium with a water fountain.
49 / 126
No. 14: MV Asuka II. This unique, 50,142-gt, 960-guest ship caters exclusively to the deluxe Japanese cruise market. If its profile looks familiar, that is because it was once a staple in U.S.-based cruising and ranked at the top of the luxury cruise tier.
50 / 126
No. 14: MV Asuka II. The Asuka II is, of course, the former Crystal Harmony, the ship that launched Crystal Cruises in 1990. Although very similar to the Crystal Symphony, the Harmony’s funnel was situated slightly farther forward and the angle of its superstructure was more pronounced, making it the slightly more pretty of the pair.
51 / 126
No. 14: MV Asuka II. As built, the Harmony’s Robert Tillberg-designed interiors were the latest in Scandinavian elegance and refinement, albeit with a slightly Art Deco flourish.
52 / 126
No. 14: MV Asuka II. Since 2005, the ex-Crystal Harmony has been sailing for Crystal’s former parent company, NYK Line (Nippon Yusen Kaisha), which is one of today’s biggest container shipping conglomerates. Prior to World War II, NYK was one of the world’s largest passenger shipping lines but now it operates just one cruise ship.
53 / 126
No. 13: Wind Star Class. Windstar Cruises 1986-built Wind Star (shown) and 1988-built Wind Spirit were part of a trio that included the 1988-built Wind Song, which was deliberately sunk after an engine room fire in 2003. These 5,307-gt, 159-guest ships were the first all-new sail-enhanced major cruise ships to be built in decades.
54 / 126
No. 13: Wind Star Class. With their racy, low profiles, tall, slender funnels and pronounced bowsprits, these ships even look beautiful with their stern marinas extended and without their sails unfurled. They have shallow drafts that enable them to visit off-the-beaten-track hamlets like Monemvasia in Greece.
55 / 126
No. 13: Wind Star Class. Under their canopy of sails, the Wind Star and Wind Spirit have gorgeous teak decks, a wading pool bordered by a Jacuzzi and skylights that infuse their interiors with natural light.
56 / 126
No. 13: Wind Star Class. After Windstar was purchased by new owners, Xanterra Resorts, the ships were given extensive refits with an elegant, contemporary new look that replaced the nautically themed stylings of renowned original designer Marc Held. This is the Wind Star’s AmphorA Restaurant.
57 / 126
No. 12: Royal Clipper. Styled after the five-masted sailing ship Preussen of 1902, Star Clipper’s 5,000-gt, 227-guest Royal Clipper is a hybrid diesel/sailing ship that currently ranks in the Guiness World Records as the world’s largest passenger sailing ship.
58 / 126
No. 12: Royal Clipper. With its 56,000 square feet of sails unfurled, the Royal Clipper is an awe-inspiring sight. Unlike the Windstar and Club Med vessels that combine modern aesthetics with sails, the Royal Clipper is very much a throwback to the pre-steam era of windjammers. Despite that, underneath the convincing exterior beats the heart of a very advanced vessel.
59 / 126
No. 12: Royal Clipper. Royal Clipper’s impeccably scrubbed teak deck areas are filled with winches, ropes, bollards and capstans. They are also home to three wading pools and an al fresco bar. On the Royal Clipper, guests have the unique opportunities of climbing the mast or into the bowsprit net to dangle over the surging sea.
60 / 126
No. 12: Royal Clipper. The Royal Clipper’s interior evokes an almost Jules Verne vibe with a three-deck atrium topped with a skylight that is actually the glass bottom of the ship’s largest pool. At the atrium’s base is the Restaurant, while the mid-level balcony features murals by artist Rainer Maria Latzke.
61 / 126
No. 12: Royal Clipper. Other spaces on the Royal Clipper exude an Old World ambiance, such as the Library with its mahogany-toned paneling and cabinetry, brass-framed windows, brass lamps and tufted leather settees.
62 / 126
No. 11: Disney Dream Class. At 129,690 gt.,Disney’s two largest vessels, the 2011-built Disney Dream and its twin, the 2012-built Disney Fantasy, are extraordinarily handsome vessels whose profiles are inspired by the streamlined, triple-funneled liner Normandie of 1934.
63 / 126
No. 11: Disney Dream Class. Were they just a deck or two “shorter” and without the clutter of the AquaDuck water coasters on their upper decks, the mega ships would surely rank even higher for their powerful profiles. Note the long bow and faux sheer created by dipping the hull’s black paintwork down towards the center of the ship.
64 / 126
No. 11: Disney Dream Class. The two giant, black-topped crimson funnels certainly have their share of “Normandie-ness” but one wonders why Disney’s architects didn’t just give the Dream and Fantasy three stacks to achieve the ultimate effect.
65 / 126
No. 11: Disney Dream Class. What is evident in every aspect of the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy’s design and construction is the attention to detail. Even something as incidental as the tubing on the AquaDuck lends itself to close scrutiny. Clearly, no expense was spared in building these ships.
66 / 126
No. 11: Disney Dream Class. Keeping in mind that these vessels are as much floating family amusement parks as they are cruise ships, their interiors are nonetheless impressive, employing quality elements such as crystal, brass, marble and ultra-plush carpeting.
67 / 126
No. 10: MV Prinsendam. Holland America Line’s smallest ship, the 38,848-gt, 740-guest Prinsendam, is nicknamed “The Elegant Explorer." Were it not for a less-than-flattering block of cabins added to its stern in recent years, it may have ranked even higher on this list.
68 / 126
No. 10: MV Prinsendam. The Prinsendam was built in 1988 as the Royal Viking Sun for Royal Viking Line, which at the time was one of the world’s most deluxe cruise lines. In a few ways, the Royal Viking Sun was a smaller prototype of Viking Cruises' new Viking Ocean class of ships, with its long clipper bow and streamlined funnel casing.
69 / 126
No. 10: MV Prinsendam. Although Prinsendam is the oldest ship in the HAL fleet and lacks the amenities and multiple dining options of the line’s newest vessels, it enjoys a fiercely loyal repeat guest following, thanks to its modest size and now-classic features like teak-lined decks, a panoramic observation lounge and a full wraparound promenade deck.
70 / 126
No. 10: MV Prinsendam. In recent years, Holland America has refreshed the Prinsendam’s understated public spaces with new furnishing and soft fittings.
71 / 126
No. 9: Royal Viking Trio. That one, let alone all three, of these ultra-sleek, first-generation cruise ships is still in active service is a testament to their once-innovative and still strikingly beautiful design. U.K.-based Fred. Olsen Cruises operates two of the original Royal Viking Line ships, the 1972-built Black Watch (ex-Royal Viking Star, shown) and the 1973-built Boudicca (ex-Royal Viking Sea).
72 / 126
No. 9: Royal Viking Trio. As built, the three nearly identical sister ships measured 22,000 gt and carried 539 passengers. Their ultra-raked clipper bows, streamlined superstructures, QE2-inspired funnel casings and terraced afterdecks were signature features of their time. With their light, airy Scandinavian interiors and modern artwork, they were the ultimate luxury cruise ships of the day.
73 / 126
No. 9: Royal Viking Trio. Between 1981 and 1983, the three sisters were expanded with 91-foot midsections that increased their tonnage to 28,221 gt and passenger capacity to 820. After leaving the Royal Viking fold, all three ships have gone on to a variety of incarnations.
74 / 126
No. 9: Royal Viking Trio. After numerous refits, Fred. Olsen Cruises’ Black Watch looks as good as ever and maintains a very loyal following. The ship has just emerged from a multi-million pound refit that should keep it going for many more years. This is the Black Watch’s revamped Glentanar Restaurant.
75 / 126
No. 9: Royal Viking Trio. Fred. Olsen’s Boudicca is also enjoying a very healthy career in British-based cruising. The former Royal Viking Sea, shown here passing Scotland’s Dunnet Head, looks stunning in Fred Olsen’s dark gray hull livery.
76 / 126
No. 9: Royal Viking Trio. The third of the original Royal Viking trio sails on as Phoenix Seereisen’s Albatros for the German market. Like its Fred. Olsen-owned sisters, the well-maintained Albatros enjoys a devoted following.
77 / 126
No. 8: MV Marco Polo. U.K.-based Cruise and Maritime Voyages’ classic 22,080-gt, 820-passenger Marco Polo has come a long way from its origins as a Soviet-era trans-oceanic liner. For a short while when it was cruising out of U.S. ports in the mid-1970s, it was rumored to be a "spy ship."
78 / 126
No. 8: MV Marco Polo. The second of five nearly identical sister liners named for Russian poets, Marco Polo was built in 1965 as the Alexandr Pushkin for Soviet-owned and operated Baltic Shipping Company. The handsome vessel was sold to newly formed Orient Lines in 1991 and completely rebuilt for their expedition cruise service.
79 / 126
No. 8: MV Marco Polo. Sturdy East German construction and an ice-strengthened bow have served the Marco Polo well on its globe-trotting journeys. In 2010, it began operating for Cruise and Maritime Voyages and continues to do so with a loyal following.
80 / 126
No. 8: MV Marco Polo. The Marco Polo is one of the last large active passenger ships in the world with tangible elements of sheer (lengthwise curvature) and camber (side-to-side curvature). What it lacks in newfangled amenities, it more than makes up for in visual appeal and Old World character.
81 / 126
No. 8: MV Marco Polo. The ship’s aft decks were rebuilt with a wonderful series of terraces that form an outdoor amphitheater overlooking the stern.
82 / 126
No. 8: MV Marco Polo. Marco Polo’s interiors all date from the early 1990s and feature an Art Deco-inspired look courtesy of Greek interior designer Michalis Katzourakis. This is the ship’s Seven Continents Restaurant.
83 / 126
No. 8: MV Marco Polo. Marco Polo’s original Sulzer diesel engines were so solidly constructed and well-maintained that even after over 50 years of hard use, they still function beautifully. They are the key to the ship’s longevity and success.
84 / 126
No. 7: Star Flyer Class. Star Clipper’s sailing yachts Star Flyer (shown) and Star Clipper, built in 1991 and 1992 respectively, are a striking pair of 2,298-gt, 170-guest, four-masted barquentines, the first designed to carry passengers since 1912.
85 / 126
No. 7: Star Flyer Class. Like their larger fleetmate Royal Clipper, the Star Flyer and Star Clipper have teak decks that brim with sailing gear and ropes. They also sport a pair of wading pools, an outdoor bar and a generous amount of sunning space.
86 / 126
No. 7: Star Flyer Class. Although their sails are augmented with Caterpillar diesels in order to maintain a set schedule, in every other aspect, these are true tall ships.
87 / 126
No. 7: Star Flyer Class. As with the Royal Clipper, Star Flyer and Star Clipper guests have access to a long bowsprit where they can dangle over a swelling sea. Guests can also climb to the mast platform.
88 / 126
No. 7: Star Flyer Class. The Star Flyer and Star Clipper were fitted out with a convincingly vintage interior look that boasts dark wood tones, heavy wooden-framed furnishings and brass fixtures. Their libraries even boast a marble and brass fireplace mantel.
89 / 126
No. 6: MV Nordstjernen. The 2,191-gt, 149-guest Nordstjernen is the real thing, an active vintage liner and not a modern-day reproduction. This splendidly handsome and well-preserved vessel operates on summer charter service for its former owners, Hurtigruten, on cruises from Norway’s northernmost Svalbard archipelago.
90 / 126
No. 6: MV Nordstjernen. The Nordstjernen, shown in a vintage postcard view, was built in 1956 for now-defunct Bergen Steamship Company’s regularly scheduled Norwegian coastal or Hurtigruten service. In 2012, it was sold to present owners Vestland Rederi, and sent to Poland for a complete restoration.
91 / 126
No. 6: MV Nordstjernen. Now back in its original livery, the Nordstjernen is a true stunner. In 2012, it joined its 1964-built fleetmate Lofoten with “protected” status designation from the Norwegian Directorate for Cultural Heritage.
92 / 126
No. 6: MV Nordstjernen. The Nordstjernen’s paintwork and teak decks are absolutely immaculate.
93 / 126
No. 6: MV Nordstjernen. The ship’s public spaces have all been refreshed with new soft fittings but retain their original vintage feel. The forward lounge boasts carved wooden panels by the late Paul Rene Gauguin, grandson of the famed painter.
94 / 126
No. 6: MV Nordstjernen. Nordstjernen’s forward staircase boasts a large panel of a “merhorse” by Paul Rene Gauguin. Note the surrounding paneling and vintage fixtures.
95 / 126
No. 5: Sovereign Class. Royal Caribbean’s groundbreaking Sovereign Class were the first built-from-scratch mega cruise ships. The initial ship in the series, which now sails as Spanish-based Pullmantur Cruises’ blue-hulled Sovereign, was introduced in 1988 as the Sovereign of the Seas.
96 / 126
No. 5: Sovereign Class. The largest cruise ship in the world when built, the Sovereign of the Seas measured 73,192 gt and could carry 2,800 passengers. Designed by the late Njal Eide, the ship featured gracious curves and a stern inspired by that of the still-influential, 1934-built French liner Normandie.
97 / 126
No. 5: Sovereign Class. The Sovereign of the Seas was followed in 1990 by the slightly larger, 73,937-gt Monarch of the Seas. Compared to what would follow, these ships were especially good-looking with their long bows, terraced superstructures and clean lines.
98 / 126
No. 5: Sovereign Class. The Monarch of the Seas was transferred to Royal Caribbean’s Pullmantur Cruises division in 2013 and currently sails for the Spanish-speaking market as the blue-hulled Monarch.
99 / 126
No. 5: Sovereign Class. The Sovereign Class ships boasted a huge midships lido area for their time, with two large pools. They also had Royal Caribbean’s trademark Viking Crown Lounge, a 360-degree space enclosed in full-length glass panels cantilevered from their funnels.
100 / 126
No. 5: Sovereign Class. Architecturally, the Sovereign Class set a new bar in modern cruise ship design, employing dynamic, streamlined shapes and utilizing numerous skylights to help infuse their interior spaces with natural light.
101 / 126
No. 5: Sovereign Class.The third ship in the Sovereign Class, the 73,941-gt Majesty of the Seas, was introduced in 1992. A proposed transfer to Pullmantur in 2016 was called off and the ship continues to sail for Royal Caribbean. Once the largest cruise ship in the world, it is now one of the oldest and smallest in the Royal Caribbean fleet, barely a third the size of the line’s 225,282-gt Oasis Class ships.
102 / 126
No. 4: Viking Ocean Class. Expectations were high when longtime river stalwart Viking Cruises announced its first ocean-going cruise ships way back in 2013. The line had already set a new bar with its innovative Longship Class river vessels but the 47,800-gt, 930-guest Ocean Class ships, ushered in by the 2015-built Viking Star (shown) may be even better.
103 / 126
No. 4: Viking Ocean Class. The identical Viking Star and 2016-built Viking Sea (shown) will be followed this year with the Viking Sky and Viking Sun and in 2018 and 2019 with the Viking Spirit and an unnamed sister. Their gorgeous exteriors feature long clipper bows inspired by the legendary Stella Polaris cruise ship of 1927, gently terraced superstructures and racily streamlined funnels (see Prinsendam). Their modest dimensions contain nuances of curvature and a symphony of well-integrated angles to please the most discerning eye.
104 / 126
No. 4: Viking Ocean Class. The Viking Ocean ships offer an upmarket cruise experience with included excursions and Internet, drinks at lunch and dinner and numerous other perks that are covered in the fare. The midships pool, which can be enclosed with a sliding glass dome, looks like that of an upscale resort with its terraced levels and designer deck chairs.
105 / 126
No. 4: Viking Ocean Class. Viking Ocean ships get an extra nod for having unfettered forward-facing observation decks, a fully encircling promenade deck and an infinity pool that overlooks the ship’s wake.
106 / 126
No. 4: Viking Ocean Class. In an era where many cruise lines are relegating all forward-facing space to revenue-generating cabins and spas, Viking bucks the trend with a spectacular double-deck observation lounge that provides some of the best views at sea. And the decor is stunning, with top-notch furnishings and a pair of moss gardens.
107 / 126
No. 3: Disney Magic Class. One doesn’t even have to be a Disney fan to appreciate the beautiful ships Disney Cruise Line “imagined” with its 83,338-gt, 2,700-guest, 1998-built Disney Magic (shown) and 1999-built Disney Wonder. They convincingly evoke the great trans-Atlantic liners with their long bows, twin funnels (note how the aft funnel is slight taller) and dynamically coordinated angles and curves.
108 / 126
No. 3: Disney Magic Class. Externally, the Disney Magic and Wonder are especially appealing for their relatively low, sleek profiles, which make the Disney Dream Class seem a bit overbuilt by comparison. While the pair is identical in form and layout, the Magic’s interiors have an Art Deco theme, versus the Wonder’s Art Nouveau trappings.
109 / 126
No. 3: Disney Magic Class. Following a recent refit, both ships’ sterns were somewhat spoiled with the addition of a ducktail, or sponson, that helps maximize their hydrodynamic efficiency.
110 / 126
No. 3: Disney Magic Class. For comparison, here is a view of the Wonder before its stern was modified.
111 / 126
No. 3: Disney Magic Class. Like the great liners of the past, the Disney ships have wonderful, fully encircling, teak-lined promenade decks.
112 / 126
No. 3: Disney Magic Class. Guests enter via a soaring lobby with ornate bronze railings (note the Mickey Mouse insets), polished marble and plush carpets. On the Wonder (shown), there is a sculpture of Ariel, the title character from "The Little Mermaid." Both ships are segregated into adults-, family- and kids-only zones.
113 / 126
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. If that iconic orange and black funnel were just a few feet taller, Cunard Line’s mighty Queen Mary 2 might well have topped this list. Alas, since the entire ship needs to clear New York’s Verrazano Narrows Bridge, it’s probably best that it remains just as it is.
114 / 126
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. This magnificent QM2 doesn’t just emulate the look of a great liner, it actually is one, beginning with a powerful-looking, long bow, that has been reinforced to forge the most challenging of seas. Its deep draft, taller hull-to-superstructure ratio and high maximum speed (30 knots) lend themselves to crossings as well as globe-trotting cruise service.
115 / 126
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. Fresh from a multi-million dollar refit that saw the addition of new cabins and the complete refurbishment of all deck areas and public spaces, the 2,961-guest, 151,800-gt Queen Mary 2 is more splendid than ever. The only regularly scheduled trans-Atlantic liner in service between New York and Southampton, it continues a tradition that began with Cunard’s RMS Britannia of 1840.
116 / 126
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. Built in 2003, decades after the jumbo jet decimated the ocean liner, the Queen Mary 2 takes much of its inspiration from past Cunard ships like its namesake, the first Queen Mary of 1936, the first Queen Elizabeth of 1940 and the ship that replaced them both, the recently retired Queen Elizabeth 2 of 1968.
117 / 126
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. The Queen Mary 2 has acres of open teak deck and a beautifully terraced stern with two large pools that overlook the ship’s wake. It also has a fully encircling promenade deck with cushioned teak deck chairs, multiple forward observation terraces and a pool that can be covered by a sliding glass dome in inclement weather.
118 / 126
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. Following the ship’s refurbishment or “remastering,” the interiors look better than ever. Passengers embark the QM2 via the Grand Lobby, which was given new carpeting and a more open floor plan after the removal of a pair of panoramic elevators.
119 / 126
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. Another space that was completely revamped with a very chic retro vibe, the legendary Queens Grill Restaurant is where the ship’s most lavish Duplex, Penthouse and Queens Suite guests dine.
120 / 126
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. One of the grandest dining rooms at sea, the Britannia Restaurant is for the majority of QM2’s passengers occupying standard category staterooms. It features a massive tapestry depicting the QM2 in New York harbor and a soaring skylight.
121 / 126
No. 1: Sea Cloud. Encountering the ultra-deluxe Sea Cloud is an almost otherworldly experience. It is the real deal, a survivor of a bygone era, combining splendid architecture with museum-quality craftsmanship and a luxury cruise experience on par with that of a private yacht -- which is fitting, since it was actually built as one.
122 / 126
No. 1: Sea Cloud. Sea Cloud was built as the Hussar V (shown) in 1931 for socialite and heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post. Renamed Sea Cloud in 1935, it would go on to serve as a U.S. Navy weather ship in World War II, a private yacht for Dominican Republic ruler Rafael Trujillo and a school ship before being converted to a cruise ship in 1978.
123 / 126
No. 1: Sea Cloud. The 3,077-gt vessel now carries up to 64 guests who are tended to by a crew of 60. Its sails are augmented by a diesel engine that drives twin screws at a leisurely speed of 14 knots.
124 / 126
No. 1: Sea Cloud. The Sea Cloud’s wheelhouse has a combination of beautifully maintained original equipment and the latest in navigation technology.
125 / 126
No. 1: Sea Cloud. The ship’s spectacular wood-paneled interiors had to be carefully modified and fireproofed in order pass the latest, most stringent Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) requirements. This is a corner of the oak-paneled lounge.
126 / 126
No. 1: Sea Cloud. There may be bigger sea-going accommodations but few can rival the Sea Cloud’s two top suites, which feature carved oak paneling, marble fireplaces and brass fittings.