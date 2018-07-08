File photo taken in 2015 shows billionaire investor Carl Icahn appearing at CNBC's Delivering Alpha debate on activist investing.

Heidi Gutman, CNBC, via Merlin FTP

Amazon's budding entry into the online prescription business is one of several reasons why shareholders should reject health insurer Cigna's proposed acquisition of pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts, activist investor Carl Icahn argued.

The billionaire investor is mounting a campaign to kill the $54 billion deal, saying that Cigna acted too hastily amid signs of structural change for the health care industry.

Icahn argued in an open letter released Tuesday morning that the tie-up is "a travesty" and "patently ridiculous."

"Cigna is dramatically overpaying for a highly challenged Express Scripts that is facing existential risks on several fronts," wrote the Cigna shareholder and Icahn Enterprises chief.

Express Scripts said: “We believe we are well positioned for growth and remain confident in the deal. We delivered solid second-quarter earnings, raised our guidance for client retention, and our expectations for prescription claims volume growth in our core business."

Key to Icahn's argument is his perspective that Amazon's recent entry into the online pharmacy business poses a serious threat to Express Scripts' position as the middleman in pharmaceuticals.

Some health care leaders have blamed PBMs (pharmacy benefit managers) as a driver of steep drug prices, saying the sector's role in the distribution of medicine and management of drug benefits is an unnecessary layer of bureaucracy. PBMs contend they save billions of dollars annually by managing benefits efficiently.

Speculation is swirling that Amazon will use its recently announced acquisition of Boston-based online pharmacy startup PillPack to challenge the status quo in the health care business.

What's more, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, billionaire investor Warren Buffett and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon have announced a separate not-for-profit company aimed at lowering health care costs.

"Competitive risk from Amazon, arguably the strongest competitor in the world, will be an existential threat to PBMs like Express Scripts, possibly challenging their very existence," Icahn wrote.

A spokesperson for the Cigna-Express Scripts deal was not immediately available for comment Tuesday morning.

"When Amazon starts to compete as we believe they will, with their 100 million Prime users and scale distribution system, they will have no trouble breaking into the so-called 'ecosystem.' With lower prices, the beneficiary will be the American consumer, not the owners of Express Scripts," Icahn said.

Express Scripts declined to comment specifically on the prospect of Amazon as a competitor. But "we would say that over the last 32 years, there have been any number of competitors and changes in the pharmacy marketplace, and every time, we have adapted and sustained growth, all the while being aligned solely with our clients' best interest," the company said.

Icahn also contended that Express Scripts customers, including nine of his own companies, are upset about drug rebates paid to PBMs.

Instead of an acquisition, Ican argued that Cigna should partner with Express Scripts or form its own PBM capability.

Express Scripts said the "vast majority" of rebates are "passed along to our clients," which then decide how to disburse the proceeds.

