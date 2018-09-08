Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defended her pledge to work for health care for all, saying it shouldn't be a "pipe dream."

The Democratic socialist, who in an upset defeated New York's 10-term incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley in the Democratic primary, told CNN's Chris Cuomo that it seems like Republicans have money for everything else, but not when it comes to the "morally right things to do."

Ocasio-Cortez ran on a platform promising paid family leave, free in-state college tuition, Medicare for All, a universal government jobs guarantee, justice reform to "demilitarize our police," and abolishing ICE, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office.

She acknowledged the hefty price tag when it comes to covering Medicare and college tuition but said she believes it would be cheaper than the current system.

"We write unlimited blank checks for war, we just wrote a $2 trillion check for that tax cut, the GOP tax cut, and nobody asked those folks how are they going to pay for it," she said. "So, my question is why is it that our pockets are only empty when it comes to education and healthcare for our kids."

"We only have empty pockets when it comes to the morally right things to do, but when it comes to tax cuts for billionaires and when it comes to unlimited war we seem to be able to invent that money very easily," Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says. https://t.co/cgpyxY7z1g pic.twitter.com/dgVgv8EMRb — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 9, 2018

More: How Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won: Ultra-liberal pitch drew first-time voters in changing district

More: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins an upset and her supporters want the media to say her name

More: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: There are a lot of congressional districts like mine out there

Ocasio-Cortez said the "sticker shock" shouldn't leave Americans weary.

"At the end of the day, we see this is not a pipe dream. Every other developed nation in the world does this, why can't America?" she asked. "When it comes to tax cuts for bills and unlimited war, we seem to invent that money very easily."

Ocasio-Cortez was an organizer on Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign but it was her first run for office. Many of her campaign workers were also new to the process, inspired by President Donald Trump to get involved through grass-roots organizing efforts such as the Indivisible Project.

Her win was a shock, especially since incumbent Crowley spent $3.4 million on the campaign whereas Ocasio-Cortez, who touted her refusal to accept contributions from corporate political action committees, raised $310,000 and spent $207,000 through June 6.

Contributing: Herb Jackson

In this June 27, 2018, photo, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, winner of a Democratic Congressional primary in New York speaks to a reporter in New York. Ocasio-Cortez is back on the campaign trail, but this time in the Midwest. The 28-year-old Democratic rising star is stumping for two young, progressives hoping to win Democratic primaries in Kansas and Michigan.

Mary Altaffer, AP

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com