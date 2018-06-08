A boy selling lemonade in a North Carolina neighborhood was allegedly robbed Saturday when a teen pressed a black handgun to his stomach and demanded money.

Deputies later found a black BB handgun on a trail in nearby woods of Monroe, North Carolina, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Sunday. Also found: A metal tin stolen from the boy, plus a camouflage hat matching the one reportedly worn by the teen who fled on foot.

The robber made off with $17, according to local station Fox 46.

"I think people are capable of a lot of things, but not robbing a child at a lemonade stand, that takes it to a new level," Tony Underwood, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, told the station.

The boy's father, Phillip Smith, has shielded his son from media attention, but said the young entrepreneur worked the lemonade stand to raise funds to buy a lawn mower for his other part-time business.

“Never thought in a million years I’d be racing off to pick him up with somebody pointing a gun at him and taking his money from just a simple thing of selling lemonade," Smith told WCNC-TV.

The lemonade stand was set up at a roundabout in St. John's Forrest, a quiet neighborhood on the city's northwest side.

Undeterred, the boy returned Sunday to sell lemonade — this time with added support from family as a precaution. Neighbors rallied to raise $256 for the boy, WCNC-TV reported.

County investigators were still searching for the suspect as of Monday morning, according to the Charlotte Observer.

